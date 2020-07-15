ANNOUNCEMENT: Josh Pyke Partnership Announces 2020 Winner

The Josh Pyke Partnership is thrilled to announce the winner for 2020 is Melbourne based singer-songwriter Bec Sykes.

Made possible by Josh Pyke and APRA AMCOS, the partnership provides an unsigned musician or band with the opportunity to receive mentorship and funding that will help to grow their career.

“I’m still pinching myself. It’s a massive vote of confidence to have people like Josh and the team say they believe in my music. Receiving this grant means I can record my songs and get closer towards releasing my first body of work. Plus being mentored by such notable people in the Aus music industry will be invaluable. As a completely independent artist, winning this is a huge leg up for my career and I’m so grateful. My heart is beating very fast.” – Bec Sykes

“It’s so important for emerging artists to be given a voice, recognised and supported on their career path at this challenging time. APRA AMCOS is proud to be involved once again with the Josh Pyke Partnership, which provides both meaningful financial support and invaluable creative and management guidance. We look forward to hearing more from Bec and wish her our congratulations.” – Jana Gibson, APRA AMCOS Head of Member Services

Bec will be awarded a $7500 grant to kick-start her music career. In addition to the financial reward she will also receive valuable insight and mentorship from Josh Pyke himself and a meeting with Gregg Donovan (Wonderlick Entertainment) and Stephen Wade (Select Music).

Congratulations Bec!

A message from Josh…

Judging the JP Partnership is never an easy task. We’re in our 6th year now, and I take it really seriously. So many great entries come across my desk that it’s hard to choose, and it causes me no small amount of heartache that I can’t offer the opportunity to more than just one deserving winner. But that’s also the joy of it; seeing and hearing how many inspired and inspiring emerging artists there are out there. When you’re compelled to create, nothing will stop you, I know that from my own life, but also from being a fan, advocate and deep observer of the arts over the years. Covid-19 has presented lots of very real challenges for the arts community, and there are ongoing issues that threaten our community in a way that will make it hard for some folks to keep creating their art. That fairly dire situation is why it gives me such great joy to announce something positive into the ether during this time. It’s with enormous pleasure to introduce you to this years JP Partnership winner: Bec Sykes! Bec’s entry included a well considered and realistic business plan, and had laid out exactly how she’d use the money. But it was her song ‘Edithvale’ that set her entry apart this year. Something about this song resonated with me in a similar way that Julia Jacklin’s or Phoebe Bridgers’ work does. Bec’s music is very different from those artists, but I felt the same potential for a large and devoted audience to discover her voice and become fans for life. The imagery in the song was intimate and vast at the same time, cinematic and personal. Congratulations Bec, I’m really looking forward to seeing your music enter the world, and travel and connect with people the way that great art does, particularly at a time when we mere mortals can’t do that ourselves! – JPxx

Previous Partnership Recipients

2019 – Eilish Gilligan

2018 – Sumner

2017 – Angie McMahon

2016 – Alex Lahey

2015 – Gordi

2014 – Govs

