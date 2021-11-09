 Announcement: Mona Declares 2021 Annus Finis - Noise11.com
Mona crowd

Announcement: Mona Declares 2021 Annus Finis

by Announcement on November 10, 2021

in News

Mona, in partnership with Music Tasmania—will host its first New Year’s Eve party, Annus Finis, featuring an all-Tasmanian music line-up.

Mona will ring in 2022 and bid adieu to the hot mess that was 2021 with the museum’s first ever New Year’s Eve bash. It’s called Annus Finis, for obvious reasons, and will see a countdown to midnight on the Mona lawns and main stage, with an abundance of live music, food and drink, and end of year revelry on offer. From underground synth-pop to Japanese-influenced punk music and soulful hip-hop, the line-up celebrates a diverse selection of established and emerging artists from across the state performing for an all-ages crowd.

Ahead of New Year’s Eve, Mona will increase its trading days for the summer period, opening five days a week—from Thursdays to Mondays, 10am–6pm daily—beginning Thursday 30 December.

Patrick Kelly, CEO, Mona, says: ‘Here at Mona we love to throw a party, and I think we’re pretty good at it. With borders to Tasmania set to open in mid-December we are looking forward to a busy summer ahead. We’re excited to see our lawn full of punters again, and hopefully we can cast some Mona magic over New Year’s Eve after what has been another challenging year for tourism and events, saying goodbye to arguably the worst year since 2020.’

Presented in partnership with Music Tasmania, the Annus Finis line-up includes Tasmanian Aboriginal singer-songwriter Denni who will help ring in the new year with a late night slot alongside hip-hop artist Greely, and audio visual artist and DJ Dameza.

Keith Deverell, CEO, Music Tasmania, says: ‘Music Tasmania is excited to be co-hosting a fabulous evening of local music this New Year’s Eve. As an organisation we believe it is important for Tasmanian musicians to have opportunities to play and shine, to develop their careers, talents, and for their local voices to be heard. New Year’s Eve has traditionally been a time to party, and this year on the lawns at Mona, the party will be an all Tassie music affair.’

Punters are encouraged to get the party started early and travel to Mona by water, with the Mona Roma ferry (and its onboard bars) sailing throughout the night. Mona’s burger bar, Dubsy’s, will serve up its diner-inspired specialities, with more food available from the Moorilla Wine Bar and Moo Brew and Moorilla drinks aplenty.

Tickets are on sale from 10am, Wednesday 10 November via mona.net.au. Visit mona.net.au/nye for more information on the line-up.

Annus Finis event details:
Friday 31 December 2021
All ages
Doors: 6.30pm
Tickets: $50/$40 + booking fee. Tickets on sale 10.00am, Wednesday 10 November.

Annus Finis will adhere to the current Tasmanian Public Health guidelines for events.

