Announcement: Music Victoria nominated for Best Global Music Office in the inaugural Music Cities Awards - Noise11.com

Music Victoria has been nominated in the top three Best Global Music Offices in the inaugural Music Cities Awards.

The award is for the music office that can showcase unrivalled support for music, musicians and music businesses in their city as well as globally. The other two nominees are the Memphis Tourism Office and Vermont’s Big Heavy World.

The Music Cities Awards is a global competition designed to acknowledge and reward the most outstanding applications of music for economic, social and cultural development in cities and places all around the world.

The awards also aim to promote best practice and demonstrate the value of music to the world. The winners will be announced at the ceremony on September 23rd 2020.

Learn more about the Awards at:

https://www.musiccitiesevents.com/awards

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments