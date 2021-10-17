Announcement: NIDA Announces 2022 Scholarships - Noise11.com

IDA continues its commitment to student accessibility and inclusion with an expanded slate now offering over $600,000 worth of scholarships across its courses for 2022 with applications closing 29 October.

The incredible support of donors, corporate partners, trusts and foundations, and bequests through the NIDA Foundation Trust has enabled a significant uplift in scholarships for next year. These scholarships will provide students, from diverse backgrounds and regional locations, the opportunity to study at NIDA while being relieved of some of the burden of living and study expenses.

NIDA CEO Liz Hughes said, ‘These exciting scholarship opportunities support talented individuals to undertake intensive study at NIDA by removing financial barriers. Our goal is to support courageous and inventive storytellers that are representative of the diversity of contemporary Australia. These scholarships will enable talented creatives to develop their voice and skills and be positioned to thrive across arts, cultural and creative industries. We wholeheartedly thank all our donors and supporters for their support of NIDA and the artistic community.’

The Chrysanthe and Tessa Mallos Memorial Scholarships: A bequest of mother, Chrysanthe and daughter, NIDA alumna Tessa Mallos (1962, Acting) administered by Chapter Arete No. 3 Daughters of Penelope order of Australian Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) which promotes the Australian Hellenic ideals of Education, Philanthropy, Civic Responsibility, Family and Individuals.

Tessa Mallos was a highly respected actor and a lifelong activist. From an early age she showed acting talent and a love for theatre. Her mother Chrysanthe championed her career and made costumes for her early performances. In their later years, they attended a multitude of film screenings and theatre productions, as well as being involved in politics and community affairs.

NIDA’s Scholarships include:

Chrysanthe and Tessa Mallos Memorial Scholarships:

BFA student of Hellenic background experiencing financial need ($50,000 over 3 years).

BFA student of Indigenous background experiencing financial need ($50,000 over 3 years).

MFA (Directing) student experiencing financial need ($25,000 over 15 months).

MFA (Writing for Performance) student experiencing financial need ($25,000 over 15 months).

NIDA is grateful to Mr Tim Fairfax AC, for his generous support of NIDA scholarships. He takes an active leadership role in promoting philanthropy in Australia with a keen interest in theatre. He is passionate about supporting rural, remote and regional communities, particularly students from low socio-economic backgrounds.

Tim Fairfax AC Scholarships:

BFA (Acting) for a student who lives in a regional or remote area and is experiencing financial need ($45,000 over 3 years).

MFA (Directing) student who identifies as Indigenous or Culturally and Linguistically Diverse (CALD), ($15,000 over 15 months).

The Balnaves Foundation is a private philanthropic organisation established in 2006 by Neil Balnaves AO. The Foundation has generously donated over $500,000 as the Principal Patron of NIDA’s First Nations Program.

The Balnaves Foundation First Nations Scholarship Program:

BFA First Nations student experiencing financial need ($90,000 over 3 years). This scholarship program also includes additional support including mentoring, travel home if required, an On Country experience and a 6-month paid industry internship upon graduation.

Ed Federman Scholarship: MFA (Writing for Performance) female student who identifies as Indigenous or Culturally and Linguistically Diverse. ($10,000 over 15 months).

YouTube Scholarship: BFA student of a background historically underrepresented in the stage and screen industry ($44,000 over 3 years).

Helen Dumbrell Scholarship: BFA (Acting) student experiencing financial need ($30,000 over 3 years).

Luminis Foundation Indigenous Fellowship for Cultural Leadership: MFA Cultural Leadership for an Indigenous student ($15,000 over 30 months).

Technical Direction Company (TDC) Scholarship: Diploma of Technical Services for a student experiencing financial need. ($15,000 over 1 year).

Additional Indigenous student scholarships are also generously provided by ARA Group Limited, NIDA’s Principal Partner for Property and Services.

NIDA is grateful to the support from loyal donors, Trusts and Foundations and corporate partners.

Read more about NIDA scholarships: https://www.nida.edu.au/scholarships

