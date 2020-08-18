Announcement: The Rubens Reschedule Tour With Alice Ivy

The Rubens upcoming tour with Alice Ivy has been postponed until 2021.

In a statement The Rubens said, “A big howdy to all of you, we hope you are all holding up alright in these mysterious and unnerving times.

“A special shoutout to all of our Victorian friends, we are thinking of you.

“We’ve been blown away with the response to our track ‘Live In Life’, both online and the few times we got to play it live for you.

“For obvious reasons, unfortunately we have to reschedule the ‘Live In Life’ tour again, but as a show of thanks for your ongoing support we enlisted the help of Alice Ivy (our main support for the Live In Life Tour) for a remix, as well as alternate versions from Father Bobby Townsend, NASAYA and Pink Skies.

“Hold on to your tickets if you can, as these new rescheduled dates may just become an album tour… In the meantime, blast these remixes and look after each other.

“To our Canberra, Bendigo and Adelaide friends, we’re working on routing and should have news soon. Thanks for your patience.”

Love you all. XTHE RUBENS

‘LIVE IN LIFE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2021

Supported by Alice Ivy

Sat-Apr-03-21 – Crooked River Winery – Gerringong, NSW

Thu-Apr-08-21 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD

Fri-Apr-09-21- Moncrieff Entertainment – Bundaberg, QLD

Sat-Apr-10-21 – Highfields Tavern – Toowoomba, QLD

Fri-Apr-16-21 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW

Sat-Apr-17-21 – Bar On The Hill – Newcastle, NSW

Wed-Apr-28-21 – Riverlinks Westside – Shepparton, VIC

Fri-Apr-30-21 – Forum – Melbourne, VIC

Wed-May-05-21 – Whitestar Hotel – Albany, WA

Thu-May-06-21 – The River – Margaret River, WA

Fri-May-07-21 – Freo Social – Fremantle, WA

Sun-May-09-21 – Wintersun Hotel – Bluff Point, WA

Fri-May-14-21 – The Gap View Hotel – Alice Springs, NT

Thu-May-20-21 – Altar Bar – Hobart, TAS

Fri-May-21-21 – Altar Bar – Hobart, TAS

Sat-May-22-21 – Saloon Bar – Launceston, TAS

Sun-May-23-21 – Forth Pub – Forth, TAS

Wed-May-26-21 – The Leichhardt Hotel – Rockhampton, QLD

Thu-May-27-21 – Seabreeze – Mackay, QLD

Fri-May-28-21 – Otherwise Bar – Townsville, QLD

Sat-May-29-21 – Tanks Arts Centre – Cairns, QLD

Wed-Jun-09-21 – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW

Thu-Jun-10-21 – The Whalers Hotel – Warrnambool, VIC

Fri-Jun-11-21 – Torquay Hotel – Torquay, VIC

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments