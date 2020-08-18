 Announcement: The Rubens Reschedule Tour With Alice Ivy - Noise11.com
The Rubens upcoming tour with Alice Ivy has been postponed until 2021.

In a statement The Rubens said, “A big howdy to all of you, we hope you are all holding up alright in these mysterious and unnerving times.

“A special shoutout to all of our Victorian friends, we are thinking of you.

“We’ve been blown away with the response to our track ‘Live In Life’, both online and the few times we got to play it live for you.

“For obvious reasons, unfortunately we have to reschedule the ‘Live In Life’ tour again, but as a show of thanks for your ongoing support we enlisted the help of Alice Ivy (our main support for the Live In Life Tour) for a remix, as well as alternate versions from Father Bobby Townsend, NASAYA and Pink Skies.

“Hold on to your tickets if you can, as these new rescheduled dates may just become an album tour… In the meantime, blast these remixes and look after each other.

“To our Canberra, Bendigo and Adelaide friends, we’re working on routing and should have news soon. Thanks for your patience.”

Love you all. XTHE RUBENS

‘LIVE IN LIFE’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2021

Supported by Alice Ivy

Sat-Apr-03-21 – Crooked River Winery – Gerringong, NSW
Thu-Apr-08-21 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD
Fri-Apr-09-21- Moncrieff Entertainment – Bundaberg, QLD
Sat-Apr-10-21 – Highfields Tavern – Toowoomba, QLD
Fri-Apr-16-21 – Enmore Theatre – Sydney, NSW
Sat-Apr-17-21 – Bar On The Hill – Newcastle, NSW
Wed-Apr-28-21 – Riverlinks Westside – Shepparton, VIC
Fri-Apr-30-21 – Forum – Melbourne, VIC
Wed-May-05-21 – Whitestar Hotel – Albany, WA
Thu-May-06-21 – The River – Margaret River, WA
Fri-May-07-21 – Freo Social – Fremantle, WA
Sun-May-09-21 – Wintersun Hotel – Bluff Point, WA
Fri-May-14-21 – The Gap View Hotel – Alice Springs, NT
Thu-May-20-21 – Altar Bar – Hobart, TAS
Fri-May-21-21 – Altar Bar – Hobart, TAS
Sat-May-22-21 – Saloon Bar – Launceston, TAS
Sun-May-23-21 – Forth Pub – Forth, TAS
Wed-May-26-21 – The Leichhardt Hotel – Rockhampton, QLD
Thu-May-27-21 – Seabreeze – Mackay, QLD
Fri-May-28-21 – Otherwise Bar – Townsville, QLD
Sat-May-29-21 – Tanks Arts Centre – Cairns, QLD
Wed-Jun-09-21 – Beer Deluxe – Albury, NSW
Thu-Jun-10-21 – The Whalers Hotel – Warrnambool, VIC
Fri-Jun-11-21 – Torquay Hotel – Torquay, VIC

