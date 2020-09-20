The State Government this morning announced a $13 million funding package for the Victorian music sector, and groundbreaking new planning controls that will support venues and set the foundation for the establishment of Live Music Precincts.

These first announcements of the Victorian Live Music Grants and the planning recognition for live music spaces were key planks of Music Victoria’s Live Music Rescue Package proposal which were strongly promoted by the Save our Scene campaign.

““Our music scene is much loved across the state and envied the world over. This support will protect our grassroots venues, save jobs and music businesses, and keep local music playing well beyond this pandemic,” says Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley.

The state-wide planning recognition for live music venues, slated to be gazetted this week, is a game changer, and along with the object in the Liquor Act recognising the economic, social and cultural contribution of live music, will ensure that live music is protected and supported by the regulatory system for generations to come.

Other strategic grants will go a long way to helping artists and some of the more vulnerable sectors of the industry, including youth, Regional and First Nations, navigate their way out of the crisis.

Music Victoria thanks the State Government for listening to the industry, its visionary approach and its generous support of the contemporary music sector at this crucial time.

