Apia Good Times Melbourne, Geelong, Wollongong Shows Postponed - Noise11.com

 Apia Good Times Melbourne, Geelong, Wollongong Shows Postponed
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

by Paul Cashmere on May 27, 2021

in News

The Apia Good Times show for Melbourne Friday 28 May and Geelong Saturday 29 May as well as Wollongong’s Anitas Theatre show have been postponed due to Victoria’s current lockdown.

You can also check for updates at the Apia Good Times site https://apiagoodtimes.com.au/#/buy-tickets

Apia Good Times 2021 features performances from Leo Sayer, Brian Cadd, Kate Ceberano, Joe Camilleri, Vika & Linda, Wendy Matthews, Deborah Conway and John Paul Young.

UPDATE: Apia Announcement

It is with much disappointment that organisers have announced the two Victorian shows on the Apia Good Times tour – Palais Theatre (28 May) and the Geelong Performing Arts Centre (29 May) – as well as the show scheduled at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul NSW (3 June) have been postponed due to the snap lockdown announced in Victoria today.

Organisers are continuing to monitor health guidelines and advice, reviewing and implementing measures in line with current public health orders and are firmly committed to the health and safety of everyone involved with the show.

Ticketholders for the three postponed shows will be contacted by the local ticketing agencies with more information shortly.

Apia Good Times Tour 2021

Brian Cadd | Deborah Conway
Joe Camilleri | John Paul Young
Kate Ceberano | Leo Sayer
Vika & Linda | Wendy Matthews

Friday, 4 June 2021
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Saturday, 5 June 2021
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au

Sunday, 6 June 2021
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au

NEW DATE
Tuesday, 8 June 2021
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

NEW DATE
Wednesday, 9 June 2021
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, 11 June 2021
Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
Tickets available from 03 6323 3666 and theatrenorth.com.au

Saturday, 12 June 2021
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

NEW DATE*
Saturday, 19 June 2021
Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong VIC
Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au
* Leo Sayer and Wendy Matthews will not be appearing at this show

For more information visit www.apiagoodtimes.com.au

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.

Related Posts

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
The Apia Good Times 2020 Line-up Bring You The Show From Their Homes

While the Apia Good Times tour is a coronavirus casualty in 2020, it will return for 2021. Instead of you coming to see them Brian Cadd, Leo Sayer, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Wendy Matthews, Vika & Linda, Kate Ceberano and Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier take you into their homes for some intimate performances of their greatest hits.

May 12, 2020
APIA Good Times Tour 2019 John Paul Young Russell Morris Ross Wilson photo by Mary Boukouvalas
7th Apia Good Times Tour Opens Up The Great Australian Songbook

Every single Apia Good Times tour has been a musical document sourced directly from the Great Australian Songbook.

May 27, 2019
Brian Cadd and David Bromley Silver City
David Bromley has Directed Brian Cadd’s ‘Silver City’ video

Brian Cadd’s new ‘Silver City’ video was directed by world-renowned artist David Bromley.

April 22, 2019
Apia Good Times 2019
Apia Good Times Class of ’19 have a bit of fun messing it up

The Apia All-Stars got together ahead of the 2019 season to knock up a promo for the upcoming tour and messed it all up.

April 17, 2019
Brian Cadd, Ros O'Gorman, Photo, Noise11
Woodstock Founder Michael Lang Welcomes Brian Cadd to 50th Anniversary Event

Woodstock co-founder and co-producer Michael Lang has issued a personal statement welcoming Australian legend Brian Cadd to the 2019 Woodstock 50 Music and Arts Fair.

March 20, 2019
Russell Morris and Pete Robinson photo by Ros O'Gorman Hamer Hall 2017
Russell Morris has introduced five Black and Blue Heart songs to his current setlist

Russell Morris is introducing new songs from his upcoming ‘Black and Blue Heart’ album into his current setlist with five songs making his recent Melbourne show last Friday.

March 5, 2019
Russell Morris Black and Blue Heart
Russell Morris previews ‘Black and Blue Heart’ with title track

The first taste of the new Russell Morris album ‘Black and Blue Heart’ is now streaming at Spotify.

February 28, 2019