Apia Good Times Melbourne, Geelong, Wollongong Shows Postponed - Noise11.com

The Apia Good Times show for Melbourne Friday 28 May and Geelong Saturday 29 May as well as Wollongong’s Anitas Theatre show have been postponed due to Victoria’s current lockdown.
You can also check for updates at the Apia Good Times site https://apiagoodtimes.com.au/#/buy-tickets
Apia Good Times 2021 features performances from Leo Sayer, Brian Cadd, Kate Ceberano, Joe Camilleri, Vika & Linda, Wendy Matthews, Deborah Conway and John Paul Young.
UPDATE: Apia Announcement
It is with much disappointment that organisers have announced the two Victorian shows on the Apia Good Times tour – Palais Theatre (28 May) and the Geelong Performing Arts Centre (29 May) – as well as the show scheduled at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul NSW (3 June) have been postponed due to the snap lockdown announced in Victoria today.
Organisers are continuing to monitor health guidelines and advice, reviewing and implementing measures in line with current public health orders and are firmly committed to the health and safety of everyone involved with the show.
Ticketholders for the three postponed shows will be contacted by the local ticketing agencies with more information shortly.
Apia Good Times Tour 2021
Brian Cadd | Deborah Conway
Joe Camilleri | John Paul Young
Kate Ceberano | Leo Sayer
Vika & Linda | Wendy Matthews
Friday, 4 June 2021
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Saturday, 5 June 2021
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au
Sunday, 6 June 2021
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au
NEW DATE
Tuesday, 8 June 2021
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
NEW DATE
Wednesday, 9 June 2021
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
Friday, 11 June 2021
Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
Tickets available from 03 6323 3666 and theatrenorth.com.au
Saturday, 12 June 2021
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
NEW DATE*
Saturday, 19 June 2021
Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong VIC
Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au
* Leo Sayer and Wendy Matthews will not be appearing at this show
For more information visit www.apiagoodtimes.com.au
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.
