Apia Good Times Melbourne, Geelong, Wollongong Shows Postponed - Noise11.com

The Apia Good Times show for Melbourne Friday 28 May and Geelong Saturday 29 May as well as Wollongong’s Anitas Theatre show have been postponed due to Victoria’s current lockdown.

You can also check for updates at the Apia Good Times site https://apiagoodtimes.com.au/#/buy-tickets

Apia Good Times 2021 features performances from Leo Sayer, Brian Cadd, Kate Ceberano, Joe Camilleri, Vika & Linda, Wendy Matthews, Deborah Conway and John Paul Young.

UPDATE: Apia Announcement

It is with much disappointment that organisers have announced the two Victorian shows on the Apia Good Times tour – Palais Theatre (28 May) and the Geelong Performing Arts Centre (29 May) – as well as the show scheduled at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul NSW (3 June) have been postponed due to the snap lockdown announced in Victoria today. Organisers are continuing to monitor health guidelines and advice, reviewing and implementing measures in line with current public health orders and are firmly committed to the health and safety of everyone involved with the show. Ticketholders for the three postponed shows will be contacted by the local ticketing agencies with more information shortly.

Apia Good Times Tour 2021

Brian Cadd | Deborah Conway

Joe Camilleri | John Paul Young

Kate Ceberano | Leo Sayer

Vika & Linda | Wendy Matthews

Friday, 4 June 2021

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Saturday, 5 June 2021

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au

Sunday, 6 June 2021

Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT

Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au

NEW DATE

Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

NEW DATE

Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, 11 June 2021

Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS

Tickets available from 03 6323 3666 and theatrenorth.com.au

Saturday, 12 June 2021

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

NEW DATE*

Saturday, 19 June 2021

Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong VIC

Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au

* Leo Sayer and Wendy Matthews will not be appearing at this show

For more information visit www.apiagoodtimes.com.au

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments