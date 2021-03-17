APIA Good Times Reveals New Dates For 2021 - Noise11.com

The APIA Good Times tour will return to Australian stages on May 13 after being postponed due to Covid in 2020.
The APIA Good Times line-up remains the same with Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda and Wendy Matthews heading out around the country, starting in Bunbury in Western Australia.
All APIA Good Times shows will follow strict COVIDSafe state government codes.
Protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our ticketholders and workforce is our highest priority and all venues will be operating in reduced, COVIDSafe modes with all precautions stipulated by the respective State Governments.
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.
APIA Good Times dates for 2021
Thursday, 13 May 2021
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Tickets available from the box office 1300 661 272 and bunburyentertainment.com
Friday, 14 May 2021
Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA
Tickets available from Perth Concert Hall Box Office, 08 9231 9999
and perthconcerthall.com.au and ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, 15 May 2021
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tickets available Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday, 20 May 2021
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD
Tickets available from the Box Office, 136 246 and qpac.com.au
Friday, 21 May 2021
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Tickets available from the Box office, 1300 655 299 and empiretheatre.com.au
Saturday, 22 May 2021
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 1800 014 014 and twintowns.com.au
Sunday, 23 May 2021
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 1800 014 014 and twintowns.com.au
Wednesday, 26 May 2021
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
Tickets available from the Box office, 03 5434 6100 and gotix.com.au
Friday, 28 May 2021
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, 29 May 2021
Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong VIC
Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au
Thursday, 3 June 2021
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
Friday, 4 June 2021
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Saturday, 5 June 2021
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au
Sunday, 6 June 2021
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Friday, 11 June 2021
Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
Tickets available from 03 6323 3666 and theatrenorth.com.au
Saturday, 12 June 2021
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
