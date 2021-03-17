 APIA Good Times Reveals New Dates For 2021 - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd, Kate Ceberano APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Brian Cadd, Kate Ceberano APIA Good Times Tour 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman

APIA Good Times Reveals New Dates For 2021

by Paul Cashmere on March 17, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The APIA Good Times tour will return to Australian stages on May 13 after being postponed due to Covid in 2020.

The APIA Good Times line-up remains the same with Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda and Wendy Matthews heading out around the country, starting in Bunbury in Western Australia.

All APIA Good Times shows will follow strict COVIDSafe state government codes.

Protecting the health, safety, and wellbeing of our ticketholders and workforce is our highest priority and all venues will be operating in reduced, COVIDSafe modes with all precautions stipulated by the respective State Governments.

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.

APIA Good Times dates for 2021

Thursday, 13 May 2021
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Tickets available from the box office 1300 661 272 and bunburyentertainment.com

Friday, 14 May 2021
Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA
Tickets available from Perth Concert Hall Box Office, 08 9231 9999
and perthconcerthall.com.au and ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 15 May 2021
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tickets available Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday, 20 May 2021
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane QLD
Tickets available from the Box Office, 136 246 and qpac.com.au

Friday, 21 May 2021
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba QLD
Tickets available from the Box office, 1300 655 299 and empiretheatre.com.au

Saturday, 22 May 2021
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 1800 014 014 and twintowns.com.au

Sunday, 23 May 2021
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 1800 014 014 and twintowns.com.au

Wednesday, 26 May 2021
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo VIC
Tickets available from the Box office, 03 5434 6100 and gotix.com.au

Friday, 28 May 2021
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 29 May 2021
Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong VIC
Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au

Thursday, 3 June 2021
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, 4 June 2021
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Saturday, 5 June 2021
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au

Sunday, 6 June 2021
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Friday, 11 June 2021
Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
Tickets available from 03 6323 3666 and theatrenorth.com.au

Saturday, 12 June 2021
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

For more information or to book visit www.apiagoodtimes.com.au

Follow the Apia Good Times Tour at #ApiaGoodTimes
or by liking the Apia Facebook page.
#ApiaGoodTimes

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Black Sorrows One Electric Day. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Pure Gold Live. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Kate Ceberano Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens Jon Stevens Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Kate Ceberano Jon Stevens. Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman Long Way To The Top- Photo Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
Brian Cadd Has A New Covid Song And He Will Be Performing It Live

While Brian Cadd has been locked away at his home in Woodstock, New York a new song was created … a Covid song.

February 22, 2021
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
The Apia Good Times 2020 Line-up Bring You The Show From Their Homes

While the Apia Good Times tour is a coronavirus casualty in 2020, it will return for 2021. Instead of you coming to see them Brian Cadd, Leo Sayer, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Wendy Matthews, Vika & Linda, Kate Ceberano and Deborah Conway & Willy Zygier take you into their homes for some intimate performances of their greatest hits.

May 12, 2020
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
Apia Good Times Tour Reveals Its Biggest Line-up Ever

The Apia Good Time Tour is back for 2020 with Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda Bull and Wendy Matthews.

February 10, 2020
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015
APIA Is The Good Times Had By All #REVIEW

Hey kiddies, once upon a time people became stars because of raw talent. The APIA Good Times is an annual reminder that talent once overruled celebrity. 2018’s slap in the face with the credibility stick featured legends Russell Morris, Brian Cadd, Leo Sayer, John Paul Young and Marcia Hines.

May 27, 2018
APIA Good Times 2016, music news, noise11.com
Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Daryl Braithwaite and John Paul Young Set For APIA Good Times 2016

Jon Stevens, Kate Ceberano, Daryl Braithwaite and John Paul Young will star in the 2016 edition of the APIA Good Times tour.

January 28, 2016