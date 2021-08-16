 APIA Good Times Tour Postponed Until December - Noise11.com
Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015

Brian Cadd APIA Good Times Tour 2015 photo by Ros O'Gorman

APIA Good Times Tour Postponed Until December

by Paul Cashmere on August 17, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

The Apia Good Times tour will now go ahead in December.

The Apia Good Times tour features Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda and Wendy Matthews.

Whilst the tour did get underway earlier this year shows for Melbourne, Geelong, Sydney, Thirroul, Newcastle and Canberra have had to be juggled because of Covid restrictions.

An announcement from the promoter reads:

Organisers are continuing to monitor health guidelines and advice, reviewing and implementing measures in line with current public health orders and are firmly committed to the health and safety of everyone involved with the show.

All artists will be appearing at each of the rescheduled shows.

All tickets currently issued are valid for the new dates. If anyone is unable to attend on the new date, refunds are available from point of purchase until 5.00pm on Wednesday, 15 September 2021. Ticketholders will be contacted with more information shortly.

New dates are

Sunday, 28 November 2021
Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong VIC
Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au

Monday, 29 November 2021
Palais Theatre, St Kilda VIC
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, 1 December 2021
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au

Thursday, 2 December 2021
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 4 December 2021
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Monday, 6 December 2021
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au

For more information visit www.apiagoodtimes.com.au

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.

