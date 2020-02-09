Apia Good Times Tour Reveals Its Biggest Line-up Ever

The Apia Good Time Tour is back for 2020 with Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda Bull and Wendy Matthews.
The 2020 tour will start in Bunbury on 21 May to and then head to Tweed Heads, Perth, Adelaide, Geelong, Melbourne, Bendigo, Launceston, Hobart, Thirroul and finally Newcastle.
Tickets to go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Monday, 17 February.
Apia tour 2020 dates
Thursday, 21 May 2020
Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA
Tickets available from the box office 1300 661 272 and bunburyentertainment.com
Friday, 22 May 2020
Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA
Tickets available from Perth Concert Hall Box Office, 08 9231 9999
and perthconcerthall.com.au and ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday, 24 May 2020
Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA
Tickets available Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, 30 May 2020
Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong, Vic
Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au
Sunday, 31 May 2020
Palais Theatre, St Kilda Vic
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
Wednesday, 3 June 2020
Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo Vic
Tickets available from the Box office, 03 5434 6100 and gotix.com.au
Friday, 5 June 2020
Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS
Tickets available from 03 6323 3666 and theatrenorth.com.au
Saturday, 6 June 2020
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday, 11 June 2020
Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au
Friday, 12 June 2020
Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au
-and- the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au
Saturday, 13 June 2020
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au
Sunday, 14 June 2020
Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT
Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au
Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld
Tickets available from the Box office, 1300 655 299 and empiretheatre.com.au
Thursday, 18 June 2020
QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane Qld
Tickets available from the Box Office, 136 246 and qpac.com.au
Friday, 19 June 2020
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 1800 014 014 and twintowns.com.au
Saturday, 20 June 2020
Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW
Tickets available from the Box Office, 1800 014 014 and twintowns.com.au
For more information or to book visit www.apiagoodtimes.com.au
Follow the Apia Good Times Tour at #ApiaGoodTimes
or by liking the Apia Facebook page.
#ApiaGoodTimes
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.
All shows are All Ages and tickets to the Apia Good Times Tour go on sale to the general public at 10.00am, local times, on Monday, 17 February 2020.
Apia / Suncorp pre-sale (excl Canberra): Apia customers will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets from 10.00am on Wednesday, 12 February until 5.00pm on Friday, 14 February.
Frontier Members pre-sale (excl Canberra): Wednesday, 12 February from 2.00pm until Thursday, 13 February at 2.00pm (or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Ticketek / Ticketmaster Members / Venue pre-sales (excl Canberra): Thursday, 13 February from 10.00am until Friday, 14 February at 5.00pm (or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Canberra Theatre Centre pre-sales:
Apia / Suncorp – Thursday, 13 February from 10.00am until Friday, 14 February at 5.00pm (or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)
Frontier Members / Venue pre-sales – Thursday, 13 February from 2.00pm until Friday, 14 February at 5.00pm (or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted).
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook