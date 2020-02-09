Apia Good Times Tour Reveals Its Biggest Line-up Ever

The Apia Good Time Tour is back for 2020 with Brian Cadd, Deborah Conway, Joe Camilleri, John Paul Young, Kate Ceberano, Leo Sayer, Vika & Linda Bull and Wendy Matthews.

The 2020 tour will start in Bunbury on 21 May to and then head to Tweed Heads, Perth, Adelaide, Geelong, Melbourne, Bendigo, Launceston, Hobart, Thirroul and finally Newcastle.

Tickets to go on sale at 10.00am (local times) on Monday, 17 February.

Apia tour 2020 dates

Thursday, 21 May 2020

Bunbury Regional Entertainment Centre, Bunbury WA

Tickets available from the box office 1300 661 272 and bunburyentertainment.com

Friday, 22 May 2020

Perth Concert Hall, Perth WA

Tickets available from Perth Concert Hall Box Office, 08 9231 9999

and perthconcerthall.com.au and ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday, 24 May 2020

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide SA

Tickets available Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 30 May 2020

Costa Hall, Geelong Performing Arts Centre, Geelong, Vic

Tickets available from GPAC – 03 5225 1200 and gpac.org.au

Sunday, 31 May 2020

Palais Theatre, St Kilda Vic

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Wednesday, 3 June 2020

Ulumbarra Theatre, Bendigo Vic

Tickets available from the Box office, 03 5434 6100 and gotix.com.au

Friday, 5 June 2020

Princess Theatre, Launceston TAS

Tickets available from 03 6323 3666 and theatrenorth.com.au

Saturday, 6 June 2020

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre, Hobart TAS

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday, 11 June 2020

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul NSW

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 and ticketmaster.com.au

Friday, 12 June 2020

Civic Theatre, Newcastle NSW

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au

-and- the Box Office, 02 4929 1977 and civictheatrenewcastle.com.au

Saturday, 13 June 2020

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 and ticketek.com.au

Sunday, 14 June 2020

Canberra Theatre Centre, Canberra ACT

Tickets available from the Box Office, 02 6275 2700 and canberratheatrecentre.com.au

Wednesday, 17 June 2020

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld

Tickets available from the Box office, 1300 655 299 and empiretheatre.com.au

Thursday, 18 June 2020

QPAC Concert Hall, Brisbane Qld

Tickets available from the Box Office, 136 246 and qpac.com.au

Friday, 19 June 2020

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

Tickets available from the Box Office, 1800 014 014 and twintowns.com.au

Saturday, 20 June 2020

Twin Towns Services Club, Tweed Heads NSW

Tickets available from the Box Office, 1800 014 014 and twintowns.com.au

For more information or to book visit www.apiagoodtimes.com.au

Follow the Apia Good Times Tour at #ApiaGoodTimes

or by liking the Apia Facebook page.

#ApiaGoodTimes

Fans are reminded to only buy tickets from the official ticket agents listed below so as to avoid “reselling” sites such as Viagogo who typically advertise heavily online and often mislead consumers into paying much higher prices than necessary.

All shows are All Ages and tickets to the Apia Good Times Tour go on sale to the general public at 10.00am, local times, on Monday, 17 February 2020.

Apia / Suncorp pre-sale (excl Canberra): Apia customers will have the opportunity to access pre-sale tickets from 10.00am on Wednesday, 12 February until 5.00pm on Friday, 14 February.

Frontier Members pre-sale (excl Canberra): Wednesday, 12 February from 2.00pm until Thursday, 13 February at 2.00pm (or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

Ticketek / Ticketmaster Members / Venue pre-sales (excl Canberra): Thursday, 13 February from 10.00am until Friday, 14 February at 5.00pm (or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

Canberra Theatre Centre pre-sales:

Apia / Suncorp – Thursday, 13 February from 10.00am until Friday, 14 February at 5.00pm (or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted)

Frontier Members / Venue pre-sales – Thursday, 13 February from 2.00pm until Friday, 14 February at 5.00pm (or earlier if pre-sale allocation exhausted).

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments