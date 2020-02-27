Apia, Shorrock and the Songs of Paul Simon … Wendy Matthews Has Some Busy Months Ahead

Over the next three months Wendy Matthews fans will have the chance to see her sing the songs of Paul Simon, make her first ever public performance of ‘You’ve Always Got The Blues’ with Kate Ceberano for Apia and sing at a very special show with Little River Band founder Glenn Shorrock in Little River, the Victorian town LRB was named after.

Wendy will perform ‘We’re Going To Graceland – The Songs of Paul Simon’ with Grace Knight at Memo Music Hall in Melbourne on 26 March. Wendy tells Noise11.com, “together they will interpret Paul Simon’s solo and Simon & Garfunkel catalogue. “There’s a lot of two-part harmony from top to bottom which is a lot of fun, especially for two women who are used to having the stage to themselves. The foundation is a life-long friendship then the show and the songs. Grace takes the lead on some and I sing backing vocals and then vice-versa”.

Wendy Matthews will also be one of the stars for the 2020 Apia Good Times tour. Kate Ceberano is also on the Apia tour for 2020 and yes, they have discussed performing their 1988 duet ‘You’ve Always Got The Blues’ together. “Yes we have discussed, tick,” Wendy says. “It’s just a perfect opportunity. We’d be crazy not too. We haven’t toured together before so it would be a really silly thing to not do. We are looking forward to that. We’ll pull out some of the ‘You’ve Always Got The Blues’ songs to do together”.

It is hard to believe that Wendy and Kate have never toured together and have only ever once performed ‘You’ve Always Got The Blues’ at a private function. “There was one in Sydney at a large venue but that was it. Thinking back, it was an industry thing, a launch. We have never toured before. It never aligned properly so it’s a bit special for the Apia tour”.

Wendy has performed with Glenn Shorrock before. On 20 March she’ll join Glenn once again for a very special show in the Victorian town of Little River, the town where the Little River Band name came from. “He was approached and was asked who he could add to the bill so he put my hand up which I’m really grateful for. I’ve known him since I was 17, a couple of lifetimes. We don’t get to do too many shows on the same bill. It’s always a treat. We each have our own band. It’s both of us on our own terms one after the other”.

It has been seven years since the last Wendy Matthews album. ‘The Welcome Fire’ album came out in 2013. “Did you say 2013? Wow,” Wendy says. “I’m writing and recording lots of demos, grabbing time where I can. I’ve been going up to my piano player’s place in Queensland and he has been coming to mine. Without a major record company behind me, which is a good thing, the creativity time is mine. I’m doing lots of writing and getting it ready”.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments