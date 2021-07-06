APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards To Return To Melbourne For 2021 - Noise11.com

The APRA AMCOS Art Music Awards will return for 2021. The Art Music Awards are set for the Meat Market in North Melbourne for 17 August.

The 2021 Awards will feature a performance from Melbourne composer and Grammy nominee Barney McAll. The hosts will be composer Stephanie Kabanyana Kanyandekwe, songwriter Emma Donovan and violinist Aaron Wyatt.

Finalists for the Art Music Awards will be announced on 15 July.

CATEGORIES FOR THE 2021 ART MUSIC AWARDS

• Work of the Year: Chamber Music

• Work of the Year: Choral

• Work of the Year: Dramatic

• Work of the Year: Electroacoustic / Sound Art

• Work of the Year: Jazz

• Work of the Year: Large Ensemble

• Performance of the Year: Jazz / Improvised Music

• Performance of the Year: Notated Composition

• Award for Excellence in Experimental Music

• Award for Excellence in Music Education

• Luminary Award – Individual

• Luminary Award – Organisation

• Luminary Awards – State/Territory Awards

• Richard Gill Award for Distinguished Services to Australian Music*

* as determined by the APRA Board of Directors

2021 ART MUSIC AWARDS

Date: Tuesday 17 August

Time: 5.45pm

Venue: Meat Market, North Melbourne

