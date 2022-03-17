 Arcade Fire Premier New Music In New Orleans - Noise11.com
Régine Chassagne of Arcade Fire photo by Ros O'Gorman

Arcade Fire Premier New Music In New Orleans

by Paul Cashmere on March 17, 2022

in News

Arcade Fire have been playing in New Orleans this week and fans were treated to the band’s first new music since 2017.

The Arcade Fire setlist featured new songs ‘Age of Anxiety’, ‘Rabbit Hole, ‘Generation A’ and ‘The Lightning I, II’, all from the next Arcade Fire about to be announced.

The first official taste of the next album will hit tomorrow (Friday, 18 March 2022). The song ‘The Lightning I, II’ was teased in a 6 second video uploaded to social media.

On the fourth Arcade Fire album ‘Reflektor’ David Bowie made a guest appearance on the title track. The upcoming Arcade Fire album is rumoured to feature another legend, Peter Gabriel.

Arcade Fire’s last album was ‘Everything Now’ in 2017. It was a number one album in the USA and UK and reached number two in Australia.

Arcade Fire last performed on 14 March 2022 in New Orleans where they performed the new song ‘The Lightning I, II’ as well as the further three new songs.

The setlist was:

Age of Anxiety I (new)
Ready to Start (from The Suburbs, 2010)
The Suburbs (from The Suburbs, 2010)
Neighborhood #1 (Tunnels) (from Funeral, 2004)
Sprawl II (Mountains Beyond Mountains) (from The Suburbs, 2010)
Everything Now (from Everything Now, 2017)
Haïti (from Funeral, 2004)
Afterlife (from Reflektor, 2013)
Reflektor (from Reflektor, 2013)
Age of Anxiety II (Rabbit Hole) (new)
Creature Comfort (from Everything Now, 2017)
Keep the Car Running (from Neon Bible, 2007)

Encore:
The Lightning I, II (debut)
Rebellion (Lies) (from Funeral, 2004)
Generation A (new)
Wake Up (from Funeral, 2004)

Expect more news on the new album Friday, with the official release of ‘The Lightning I, II’.

Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Arcade Fire, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

