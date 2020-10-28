 Arctic Monkeys Record Album For War Child - Noise11.com
Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo

Arctic Monkeys. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Arctic Monkeys Record Album For War Child

by Music-News.com on October 29, 2020

in News

Arctic Monkeys will put out ‘Live at The Royal Albert Hall’ on December 4, which was filmed at their 2018 gig at the iconic music venue in London as part of their ‘Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino’ tour.

Money raised from the sales of the LP will be going to the charity for children affected by war, which faces a £2 million deficit this year due to the devastating impact of COVID-19 on their ability to raise funds.

The ‘R U Mine?’ rockers tweeted: “On June 7 2018 we played a special show at London’s Royal Albert Hall. All proceeds from that night were donated to @warchilduk in support of the vital work they do protecting, educating & rehabilitating children who have experienced the trauma of conflict and the horror of war.

“The situation that was bad in 2018 is now desperate and those children and their families need our help more than ever.

“To enable @warchilduk to reduce their funding deficit and continue their valuable work, we are releasing a live album, recorded on that evening. All proceeds will go direct to the charity.

We thank all our fans in advance for their support of this release and in turn for their support of @warchilduk.”

Meanwhile, in August Alex’s Fender Stratocaster guitar raised £128,544 ($169,031) in a charity raffle to help save grassroots venues.

Arctic Monkeys joined forces with The Music Venue Trust to launch a Crowdfunder page in a bid to help save their home city of Sheffield’s Leadmill and many other grassroots venues across the UK, who have been hit especially hard financially amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The venue was later granted £240,000 ($311,316) from the government’s Cultural Recovery Fund.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Stereophonics, Ian Laidlaw, Photo
Kelly Jones Re-Records Stereophonics Hits

Kelly Jones has reimagined Stereophonics hits for his new solo album, 'Don’t Let The Devil Take Another Day’.

8 hours ago
Denis Walter We Need A Little Christmas
Denis Walter Teams With Mirusia For Christmas Song

Australian baritone Denis Walter has recorded a Christmas song with Andre Rieu’s singer Mirusia.

1 day ago
Katie Noonan
Tyrone and Katie Noonan To Stream george Reunion

Katie Noonan and her brother Tyrone will reunite as george to livestream a performance marking the 20th anniversary of the recording of their debut album ‘Polyserena’.

2 days ago
Birds of Tokyo
Birds Of Tokyo Have A Second Prison Show

Birds of Tokyo will play a second show at Fremantle Prison on 8 January.

7 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Guitar To Be Auctioned For Covid Efforts

Taylor Swift's 2018 Gibson acoustic guitar is being auctioned off to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

October 20, 2020
Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Is Adele About To Release A New Album?

Adele is expected to announce a surprise new album for release as soon as 30 October.

October 19, 2020
The Rubens
The Rubens Take Advantage Of Lockdown To Make A Fourth Album

The Rubens didn’t write off 2020. They used the downtime to create a fourth album. ‘0202’ is coming in 2021.

October 15, 2020