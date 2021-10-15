 ARIA Withdraws Denis Handlin Industry Icon Award - Noise11.com
Denis Handlin AM, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Australasia

Denis Handlin AO AM, Chairman and CEO of Sony Music Australasia

ARIA Withdraws Denis Handlin Industry Icon Award

by Paul Cashmere on October 15, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

ARIA has withdrawn the Industry Icon Award given to Sony Chairman Denis Handlin in 2014.

In a one sentence statement, ARIA announced, “The Board of ARIA has today resolved to withdraw the ARIA award made to Denis Handlin in 2014”.

ARIA Denis Handlin statement

Handlin was the second recipient of the award, finished given in 2013 to Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski.

The Industry Icon Award has since been awarded to Sebastian Chase, Roger Davies and Michael Chugg. Chugg received the last award in 2019.

On Monday night, Handlin was the subject of ABC television program Four Corners alleging bullying, abuse and intimidation handed out by Handlin over decades to Sony employees.

Handlin was stood down by Sony in June 2021. He had join what was then known as CBS Records in 1970 and became the longest serving Sony employee in the world.

Handlin was also Chairman of the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA), Vice Chairman of the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Chairman of the ARIA Industry Chart Committee. He was a board member of ARIA from 1984 to 2021.

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

The Age Music Victoria Hall Of Fame Concert. Photo by Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

ARIA Music Teacher of the Year Award nominees 2021
Announcement: ARIA Reveal Music Teacher Of The Year Award Nominees

ARIA is excited to announce the nominees for the 2021 ARIA Music Teacher Award.

October 6, 2021
Masters Apprentices Choice Cuts
Master’s Apprentices Have A Top 10 Album

Masters Apprentices are back in the Top 10. ‘Choice Cuts’ is the number 10 vinyl this week on ARIA’s Vinyl Chart.

August 4, 2021
APRA AMCOS
ANNOUNCEMENT: Art Music Awards Finalists Announced

APRA AMCOS and the Australian Music Centre are excited to announce the finalists for the 2021 Art Music Awards, to be held on Tuesday 17 August in Melbourne. Finalists include Holly Harrison, Yitzhak Yedid, Cathy Milliken, Ed Kuepper and many more.

July 20, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo Sour Patch
Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo ‘Sour’ Returns To No 1

After one week away from the top spot, Olivia Rodrigo retakes the No.1 ARIA Albums position with her debut album "SOUR".

July 18, 2021
APRA AMCOS
Announcement: Music Industry Welcomes Covid-19 Support Packages

APRA AMCOS, ARIA and PPCA welcome the announcements yesterday from both the Federal and New South Wales Governments providing Covid-19 support packages through both Services Australia and Service NSW.

July 14, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Fifth Week At No 1

It's a fifth week atop both charts for teenager Olivia Rodrigo with her track "Good 4 U" and it's parent album "SOUR", which is newly Gold (●) in sales.

June 27, 2021
Olivia Rodrigo
Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Four Weeks At No 1

It's a fourth week of Olivia Rodrigo holding the top of both the Singles and Albums Charts with her "Good 4 U" track and her "SOUR" album.

June 21, 2021