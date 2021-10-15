ARIA Withdraws Denis Handlin Industry Icon Award - Noise11.com

ARIA has withdrawn the Industry Icon Award given to Sony Chairman Denis Handlin in 2014.

In a one sentence statement, ARIA announced, “The Board of ARIA has today resolved to withdraw the ARIA award made to Denis Handlin in 2014”.

Handlin was the second recipient of the award, finished given in 2013 to Mushroom founder Michael Gudinski.

The Industry Icon Award has since been awarded to Sebastian Chase, Roger Davies and Michael Chugg. Chugg received the last award in 2019.

On Monday night, Handlin was the subject of ABC television program Four Corners alleging bullying, abuse and intimidation handed out by Handlin over decades to Sony employees.

Handlin was stood down by Sony in June 2021. He had join what was then known as CBS Records in 1970 and became the longest serving Sony employee in the world.

Handlin was also Chairman of the Phonographic Performance Company of Australia (PPCA), Vice Chairman of the Australian Recording Industry Association (ARIA) and Chairman of the ARIA Industry Chart Committee. He was a board member of ARIA from 1984 to 2021.

