Ariana Grande Is Setting Up A Fund For Trans Youth - Noise11.com

Ariana Grande Is Setting Up A Fund For Trans Youth

by Music-News.com on April 1, 2022

in News

Ariana Grande has launched a fund to help protect transgender youth against U.S. legislation which aims to “curb their rights”.

In honour of the International Transgender Day of Visibility on Thursday, the Side to Side singer announced that she had teamed up with the fundraising organisation Pledge to create her Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund.

In her Instagram post, Ariana encouraged her fans to donate to the fund, noting that she will match donations raised from the initiative up to $1.5 million (£1.1 million).

“Please join me in donating to this fund i’ve created with @pledge.to to support organizations providing direct services and advocating for the rights of trans youth !” she wrote. “Right now there are hundreds of disgraceful bills pending in state legislature that target trans youth and aim to curb their rights. this will provide critical funds to organizations advocating for the rights of trans youth.”

She also listed the 19 organisations that will directly benefit from the fund. The money raised will be split evenly between them to help them continue advocating for the rights of transgender youth in states currently targeted by anti-trans policies.

