Ariana Grande Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker - Noise11.com

Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

Last month, editors at TMZ reported that a man had been arrested outside of the singer’s home in the Hollywood Hills after he allegedly pulled a knife on her security guards.

Now, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Ariana has requested a restraining order from a judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, with her lawyers claiming the man has been trying to get close to her for the past seven months, and attempted to pull a “large hunting knife” on members of her security team while she was at home on 9 September.

“I am informed that my security asked him to vacate the area. I am informed that later that same evening, at approximately 10:20 p.m., while I was home, (he) was again observed near my home. I am informed that he became combative when asked to leave and displayed a large hunting knife,” Grande stated. “I am informed that he was brandishing a knife and yelling threatening statements, including stating to my security, ‘I’ll fucking kill you and her.’ I am informed that after a pursuit, (he) was detained by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.”

The popstar has also requested that the restraining order be extended to protect her family members, including husband Dalton Gomez.

