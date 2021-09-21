 Ariana Grande Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker - Noise11.com
Ariana Grande Sweetener

Ariana Grande Sweetener

Ariana Grande Obtains Restraining Order Against Stalker

by Music-News.com on September 22, 2021

in News

Ariana Grande has filed for a restraining order against an alleged stalker.

Last month, editors at TMZ reported that a man had been arrested outside of the singer’s home in the Hollywood Hills after he allegedly pulled a knife on her security guards.

Now, according to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Ariana has requested a restraining order from a judge at the Los Angeles County Superior Court, with her lawyers claiming the man has been trying to get close to her for the past seven months, and attempted to pull a “large hunting knife” on members of her security team while she was at home on 9 September.

“I am informed that my security asked him to vacate the area. I am informed that later that same evening, at approximately 10:20 p.m., while I was home, (he) was again observed near my home. I am informed that he became combative when asked to leave and displayed a large hunting knife,” Grande stated. “I am informed that he was brandishing a knife and yelling threatening statements, including stating to my security, ‘I’ll fucking kill you and her.’ I am informed that after a pursuit, (he) was detained by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department.”

The popstar has also requested that the restraining order be extended to protect her family members, including husband Dalton Gomez.

music-news.com

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , ,

Related Posts

Adele performs at on March 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Graham Denholm / Getty Images
Adele Plans A Return To Live Performance

Adele will make her live comeback in December.

2 days ago
Ed Sheeran photo by Ros O'Gorman
Ed Sheeran Replaces Ed Sheeran To Top of English Chart

Ed Sheeran goes straight to Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart with Shivers – knocking his own 11-week Number 1 single Bad Habits off the top spot in the process.

2 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Trinidad Health Minister Debunks That Idiot Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s bullshit claim that her brother’s friend got swollen testicles after taking the covid vaccine has wasted the day of Trinidad’s Health Minister Dr Terrence Deyalsingh.

5 days ago
Snow Patrol
Gary Lightbody Confirms New Snow Patrol Is On The Way

As music fans around the UK begin to gear up for this weekend's upcoming Isle of Wight Festival Absolute Radio caught up with lead singer Gary Lightbody from Snow Patrol, who are headlining the Saturday night.

5 days ago
Macklemore & Ryan Lewis perform in Melbourne at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 5 August 2016 as part of their This Unruly Mess I've Made World Tour. Photo Ros O'Gorman
Macklemore Welcomes Third Child

Macklemore and his wife Tricia Davis have welcomed their third child.

5 days ago
The Amity Affliction
The Amity Affliction Debut New Song ‘Like Love’ For Late Friend SK

The Amity Affliction have a new song ‘Like Love’, written in memory of their late friend SK who passed away after experiencing depression.

6 days ago
Nicki Minaj
Nicki Minaj Rivals Kanye West For Title of World’s Greatest Moron

Idiot Nicki Minaj is rivalling Kanye West as World’s Greatest Moron after tweeting that she has been invited to the White House after she stated he cousin got swollen testicles after a Covid jab. (Seriously you cannot make this shit up).

6 days ago