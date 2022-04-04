Ariana Grande Skipped Grammy Awards - Noise11.com

Ariana Grande announced she wasn’t attending the 2022 Grammy Awards hours before the show began on Sunday.

Ariana Grande took to Instagram on Sunday to tell her fans she was skipping the Grammys alongside a series of behind-the-scenes videos from the making of her album Positions and the single’s music video.

In the caption, she explained the videos were uploaded “to celebrate Grammy day” and reflect “on an incredible process with so many creatives that I love and respect so deeply.”

She continued, “It’s an honour to be recognised today alongside so many brilliant musicians and human beings that I love. To have each other, to have the gifts that we have, to share and feel heard… is not something to take for granted, we’ve already won. Have a beautiful time, I am celebrating all of you there today.”

Ariana did not disclose why she was skipping the show, despite being up for three awards – Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for Positions and as a songwriter on Doja Cat’s Album of the Year contender Planet Her.

Olivia Rodrigo won the two pop categories for Drivers License and Sour, while Album of the Year was given to Jon Batiste’s We Are.

