Ariana Grande Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated - Noise11.com

Ariana Grande Urges Fans To Get Vaccinated

by Music-News.com on August 2, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Ariana Grande has called on her fans to take up offers of Covid-19 vaccinations as quickly as possible.

Ariana took to Instagram on Sunday to post a selfie showing herself wearing a black face mask alongside the caption, “vaxxed n masked (sic)”.

In a lengthy message, Ariana proceeded to call on her 256 million followers to get vaccinated if they are “eligible”.

“This is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. This thing is not yet over! Sharing some info because I care and if I can, I’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision. This Delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, I’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far… we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants,” she wrote. “Most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates! And yes, although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death! All great things to be protected against in my book. Oh and if you have already gotten sick with Covid-19, you should STILL get vaccinated!”

Ariana concluded her post by adding a link to an article on the Johns Hopkins University website that clarifies myths surrounding Covid-19 circulating on the Internet, and tagged several “helpful” accounts that she likes to follow, including that of Dr. Nini Munoz, Dr. Darien Sutton, and Dr. Risa Hoshino.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

