Ariana Grande Working On Sixth Album

October 9, 2020

Ariana Grande has teased that she’s reached the mixing stage of her follow-up to 2019’s ‘Thank U, Next’ and reminded everyone to vote if they haven’t already for the upcoming presidential election on November 3.

She captioned a studio snap on Twitter and Instagram: “turning in these mixes and reminding u again to register to vote if u haven’t already / to vote early. (sic)”

Last month, Ariana posted a brief clip of her angelic vocals on Instagram

She simply captioned the post: “brb.”
What’s more, the pop superstar appeared to tweet some lyrics before she posted the teaser video.

She wrote: “know my love infinite nothing that i won’t do (sic).”

The 27-year-old Grammy-winner has released two hit duets this year, ‘Stuck With U’ with Justin Bieber and ‘Rain On Me’ with Lady Gaga.

Meanwhile, fans are still waiting on her Doja Cat collaboration.

Ariana Grande previously teased: She said: “I’m obsessed with her. I love her.

“I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song that I want to save for whenever it’s time again, to drop.

“But I love her so much. I love her personality.
“I love what she brings to the table musically.
“She’s just such a breath of fresh air.
“I think she’s brilliant and so talented.
“And she produces, and she does everything herself.
“I love that. It’s fantastic.

“We did this song together towards the end of last year and I love it so much.
“I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower and she was like, ‘Bitch, I love this. I’m in the shower.’

“And I was like, ‘Shower. You can call me back.’”

