Arlo Parks Is Keen To Work With Thom Yorke - Noise11.com

Arlo Parks wants to record a ” big and emotional” song with Thom Yorke.

Parks has a long list of artists she’d like to collaborate with, including the Radiohead frontman and rockers Arctic Monkeys because she loves to see musicians of different genres come together.

She said: “I’d love to do something with Billie Eilish and Frank Ocean, or Thom Yorke from Radiohead.

“I’d love to do something big and emotional with Thom, like Radiohead’s songs ‘Nude’ or ‘House of Cards’.

“Arctic Monkeys would be an interesting combo too. I love it when people from different genres collide.”

Because of lockdown, Parks completed most of the work on her debut album ‘Collapsed in Sunbeams’ – which won the prestigious Mercury Prize in September – in her childhood bedroom.

She told the Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column: “It was definitely strange, writing in lockdown in the bedroom I was in at 17, first wanting people to listen to my music.

“But that got me back into creating music for the sake of it, not focusing on shareability.”

Eventually, Arlo and her writing partner Luca Buccellati needed more space to work on the album – but rather than head for a recording studio, they hired London apartments on Airbnb instead.

Arlo explained: “I’ve always been a little intimidated by the studio set-up.

“Going to such personal places in my songs, I want to be in a comfortable place.”

Arlo is ready to write songs wherever she is or whatever she’s doing.

She admitted: “I wrote the hook for my song ‘Just Go’ in Tesco when I was buying bagels.

“It was really busy in there that day. I had to hide myself, ducking down in the frozen food aisle while quietly singing into my phone.

“I hope no-one saw me but I was oblivious to anyone else while I was singing that melody, so they probably did and thought, ‘What the heck?’ ”

