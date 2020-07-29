Artists Demand Politicians Ask For Approval To Use Songs

Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Aerosmith rockers Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and other musicians are demanding politicians seek approval from artists before playing their songs at campaign rallies.

An open letter released by the artists demands major U.S. political party committees “establish clear policies requiring campaigns to seek the consent of featured recording artists, songwriters and copyright owners before publicly using their music in a political or campaign setting”.

“As artists, activists and citizens, we ask you to pledge that all candidates you support will seek consent from featured recording artists and songwriters before using their music in campaign and political settings,” it reads.

“This is the only way to effectively protect your candidates from legal risk, unnecessary public controversy and the moral quagmire that comes from falsely claiming or implying an artist’s support or distorting an artists’ (sic) expression in such a high stakes public way.”

Sia, Regina Spektor, R.E.M, Lorde, Blondie, Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Rosanne Cash, Lionel Richie, Pearl Jam, and Green Day are among those who have also signed the note, which follows numerous grievances from artists over current U.S. leader Donald Trump’s use of their music.

R.E.M., Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Guns N’ Roses, Neil Young and Tom Petty’s estate have all threatened legal action against Trump for playing their songs on his campaign trail.

