 Artists Demand Politicians Ask For Approval To Use Songs - Noise11.com
The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones, Ros OGorman photographer, Rod Laver Arena

Artists Demand Politicians Ask For Approval To Use Songs

by Music-News.com on July 30, 2020

in News

Rolling Stones stars Mick Jagger and Keith Richards, Aerosmith rockers Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and other musicians are demanding politicians seek approval from artists before playing their songs at campaign rallies.

An open letter released by the artists demands major U.S. political party committees “establish clear policies requiring campaigns to seek the consent of featured recording artists, songwriters and copyright owners before publicly using their music in a political or campaign setting”.

“As artists, activists and citizens, we ask you to pledge that all candidates you support will seek consent from featured recording artists and songwriters before using their music in campaign and political settings,” it reads.

“This is the only way to effectively protect your candidates from legal risk, unnecessary public controversy and the moral quagmire that comes from falsely claiming or implying an artist’s support or distorting an artists’ (sic) expression in such a high stakes public way.”

Sia, Regina Spektor, R.E.M, Lorde, Blondie, Elvis Costello, Sheryl Crow, Rosanne Cash, Lionel Richie, Pearl Jam, and Green Day are among those who have also signed the note, which follows numerous grievances from artists over current U.S. leader Donald Trump’s use of their music.

R.E.M., Pharrell Williams, Rihanna, Guns N’ Roses, Neil Young and Tom Petty’s estate have all threatened legal action against Trump for playing their songs on his campaign trail.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Aerosmith, Stone Festival Sydney, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Diva Demolition, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , ,

Related Posts

Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aerosmith Urge Fans To Engage Online During Pandemic

Steven Tyler and co shared a video comprised of series of previously recorded clips of the band - which is also comprised of Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer - getting up close to each other to highlight the importance of social-distancing and keeping two metres (six feet) apart from everyone to help flatten the curve of the virus.

March 24, 2020
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Judge Denies Joey Kramer The Right To Perform With Aerosmith At The Grammy Awards

Joey Kramer's has been denied the right to perform with his band Aerosmith at the Grammy Awards this weekend.

January 23, 2020
Joey Kramer with Aerosmith photo by Ros OGorman
Joey Kramer Sues Aerosmith

Aerosmith drummer and co-founder Joey Kramer is suing his band Aerosmith for preventing him from performing with the band.

January 22, 2020
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Stone Music Festival, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Steven Tyler Discusses Human Dynamics Within Aerosmith

Steven Tyler spent "many years" feeling angry at his bandmates and management for forcing him to get sober.

December 20, 2019
Steven Tyler, Aerosmith, Noise11, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Aerosmith Tease Vegas Run

Aerosmith, who kick started their 'Deuces Are Wild' residency earlier this year, are set to continue their run at Sin City's Park Theatre until June 2020, and now they have hinted at something special with an exciting announcement coming in early next year.

November 21, 2019
Hollywood Vampires
Johnny Deep has more touring plans with The Hollywood Vampires

The Hollywood Vampires have a lot more shows in the planning.

August 12, 2019
Hollywood Vampires
Hollywood Vampires Perform David Bowie’s Heroes

Supergroup Hollywood Vampires have covered David Bowie ‘Heroes’ for their second album ‘Rise’, due 21 June.

June 12, 2019