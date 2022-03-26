 Artists Pay Tribute To Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com
Taylor Hawkins Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Artists Pay Tribute To Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

by Paul Cashmere on March 26, 2022

in News

Artists from all over the world are paying tribute to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins following his passing in Columbia at age 50.

At this stage all that is known of Hawkins’ death was that he was found in his hotel room in Bogata. Foo Fighters were due to play Bogata Friday 25 March.

Tributes have flowed for Taylor from musicians all over the world.

Tom Morello

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend.

Nickelback

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with Foo Fighters, Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad.

Gene Simmons

Shocked and saddened to hear Taylor Hawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, Foo Fighters, friends and fans. Sad.

Paul Stanley

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news.

Peter Criss

Tragic news. RIP Taylor Hawkins. God bless his family, band mates, and friends.

Jimmy Barnes


The Offspring

Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight.

Smashing Pumpkins

Taylor Hawkins 1972-2022. Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band.

Patrick Carney of The Black Keys

R.I.P. Taylor Hawkins. One of the nicest and most talented dudes in music.

Ozzy Osbourne

Taylor Hawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy

Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath

Shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My condolences to his family &; the Foo Fighters family.

Sharon Osbourne

Rest In Peace Taylor Hawkins. Sending all our love to his wife and children

Finneas

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace

Faith No More

RIP Taylor Hawkins. Gone far too soon. Sending love to the family and the Foos

Slash

Devastated by the loss of our friend Taylor Hawkins. I’ve no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family.

Blink-182

So sad to hear of the passing of Foo Fighters legend Taylor Hawkins. RIP

Billy Idol

So tragic. 💔 Rest in peace Taylor.

Nancy Wilson

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother

Filter

Scott Ian

