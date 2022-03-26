Artists Pay Tribute To Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins - Noise11.com

Artists from all over the world are paying tribute to Foo Fighters’ drummer Taylor Hawkins following his passing in Columbia at age 50.

At this stage all that is known of Hawkins’ death was that he was found in his hotel room in Bogata. Foo Fighters were due to play Bogata Friday 25 March.

Tributes have flowed for Taylor from musicians all over the world.

Tom Morello

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Nickelback

In utter disbelief at the news of Taylor Hawkins. Our deepest condolences to his family, his bandmates, his team, his friends and everyone that was ever touched by the music he created with @foofighters @Alanis and so many others. This is so incredibly sad. pic.twitter.com/2AUeqpaN94 — Nickelback (@Nickelback) March 26, 2022

Gene Simmons

Shocked and saddened to hear @taylorhawkins has passed away today.! 😞. Our prayers and condolences go out to the Hawkins family, ⁦@foofighters⁩ friends and fans. Sad. https://t.co/Mgu2K4SJyL — Gene Simmons (@genesimmons) March 26, 2022

Paul Stanley

Speechless and Gutted. Taylor was a great guy, a dad and a husband. My heart goes out to them, Dave and the band. What awful news. https://t.co/uQdl04etlp — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 26, 2022

Peter Criss

Tragic news. RIP Taylor Hawkins. God bless his family, band mates, and friends. pic.twitter.com/ibXsHD0UG1 — Peter Criss (@PeterCriss) March 26, 2022

Jimmy Barnes



The Offspring

Shocked and saddened to hear of the loss of one of rock’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Taylor Hawkins tonight. pic.twitter.com/CiHWW3C11S — The Offspring (@offspring) March 26, 2022

Smashing Pumpkins

Our deepest sympathies to Taylor’s family, his fans, and of course his band. pic.twitter.com/qlEaQK0uui — The Smashing Pumpkins (@SmashingPumpkin) March 26, 2022

Patrick Carney of The Black Keys

R.I.P. Taylor Hawkins. One of the nicest and most talented dudes in music. — Patrick Carney (@patrickcarney) March 26, 2022

Ozzy Osbourne

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath

Shocked & saddened to learn of the passing of @taylorhawkins My condolences to his family & the @foofighters family. RIP — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) March 26, 2022

Sharon Osbourne

Rest In Peace #taylorhawkins sending all our love to his wife and children 💔 pic.twitter.com/8NcnXOf1vr — Sharon Osbourne (@MrsSOsbourne) March 26, 2022

Finneas

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

Faith No More

Sending love to the family and the Foos — Faith No More (@FaithNoMore) March 26, 2022

Slash

Devastated by the loss of our friend #TaylorHawkins I've no words to express all the feelings I have about his passing. But my heart goes out to his family. & his band & friends. RIP Taylor ❤️ https://t.co/pkQLK5rLVF — Slash (@Slash) March 26, 2022

Blink-182

So sad to hear of the passing of Foo Fighters legend Taylor Hawkins. RIP 🥁❤️ pic.twitter.com/95mYxCnqdI — blink-182online (@blink182online) March 26, 2022

Billy Idol

Nancy Wilson

Andrew Stockdale of Wolfmother

Filter

Scott Ian

