Artists Pay Tribute To Neil Peart of Rush

by Paul Cashmere on January 11, 2020

in News

Metallica, Richard Marx, Peter Criss of Kiss and Bryan Adams are just come of the artists paying tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who has died at age 67.

Neil Peart passed away on 7 January after a battle with brain cancer. His family announced his passing 10 January.

Richard Marx

Peter Criss

Bryan Adams

Tommy Thayer

Eric McCormack

The Tea Party

Michael Sweet

Billy Talent

