Artists Pay Tribute To Neil Peart of Rush

Metallica, Richard Marx, Peter Criss of Kiss and Bryan Adams are just come of the artists paying tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who has died at age 67.
Neil Peart passed away on 7 January after a battle with brain cancer. His family announced his passing 10 January.
Rest In Peace, Neil…
Metallica
Richard Marx
RIP #NeilPeart You were a sensational musician, and a wonderful writer (everyone should read “Ghost Rider”) but best of all, you were a great friend to my brother from another mother @VerticalHorizon Rest easy. Matt will proudly honor your memory.
Richard Marx
Peter Criss
R.I.P. Neil. A true legend. Your music will live on forever. God bless. #neilpeart pic.twitter.com/s3CggOl05J
Peter Criss
Bryan Adams
RIP Neil Peart drummer for Canadian rock band #Rush Condolences to his family and fellow band members Geddy and Alex #Rush #neilpeart
Bryan Adams
Tommy Thayer
So sad to hear about Neil Peart passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/B8tM4ZcIQQ
Tommy Thayer
Eric McCormack
“When the dragons grow too mighty,
To slay with pen or sword,
I grow weary of the battle
and the storm I walk toward,
When all around is madness
and there’s no safe port in view,
I long to turn my path homeward
And stop awhile with you.”
Thank you, #neilpeart
Devastating. RIP https://t.co/UtejfjlAtw
Eric McCormack
The Tea Party
This man played such a pivotal role in all we were, are, and will become — RIP #neilpeart, forever a legend across the universe! @rushtheband pic.twitter.com/5yF4aNyk16
The Tea Party
Michael Sweet
Billy Talent
We’re so sad to hear of the passing of #NeilPeart. No other drummer has left a mark on their craft more than Neil.
A true legend and idol and inspiration to so many, including us.
Thank you for everything Neil. Farewell to a King. #RIPNeilPeart pic.twitter.com/9y4314p7IX
Billy Talent
