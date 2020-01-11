Artists Pay Tribute To Neil Peart of Rush

Metallica, Richard Marx, Peter Criss of Kiss and Bryan Adams are just come of the artists paying tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart, who has died at age 67.

Neil Peart passed away on 7 January after a battle with brain cancer. His family announced his passing 10 January.

Richard Marx

RIP #NeilPeart You were a sensational musician, and a wonderful writer (everyone should read “Ghost Rider”) but best of all, you were a great friend to my brother from another mother @VerticalHorizon Rest easy. Matt will proudly honor your memory. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) January 10, 2020

Peter Criss

R.I.P. Neil. A true legend. Your music will live on forever. God bless. #neilpeart pic.twitter.com/s3CggOl05J — Peter Criss (@PeterCriss) January 10, 2020

Bryan Adams

RIP Neil Peart drummer for Canadian rock band #Rush Condolences to his family and fellow band members Geddy and Alex #Rush #neilpeart — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) January 10, 2020

Tommy Thayer

So sad to hear about Neil Peart passing. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and fans. #NeilPeart pic.twitter.com/B8tM4ZcIQQ — Tommy Thayer (@tommy_thayer) January 10, 2020

Eric McCormack

“When the dragons grow too mighty,

To slay with pen or sword,

I grow weary of the battle

and the storm I walk toward,

When all around is madness

and there’s no safe port in view,

I long to turn my path homeward

And stop awhile with you.” Thank you, #neilpeart Devastating. RIP https://t.co/UtejfjlAtw — Eric McCormack (@EricMcCormack) January 10, 2020

The Tea Party

This man played such a pivotal role in all we were, are, and will become — RIP #neilpeart, forever a legend across the universe! @rushtheband pic.twitter.com/5yF4aNyk16 — The Tea Party (@theteapartyband) January 10, 2020

Michael Sweet

Billy Talent

We’re so sad to hear of the passing of #NeilPeart. No other drummer has left a mark on their craft more than Neil. A true legend and idol and inspiration to so many, including us. Thank you for everything Neil. Farewell to a King. #RIPNeilPeart pic.twitter.com/9y4314p7IX — Billy Talent (@BillyTalentBand) January 10, 2020

