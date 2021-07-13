 At 72 Jackson Browne Is Still Discovering - Noise11.com
At 72 Jackson Browne Is Still Discovering

by Paul Cashmere on July 13, 2021

The opening line on Jackson Browne’s new album ‘Downhill from Everywhere’ is “I’m still looking for something”. They are interesting first line from his first album in seven years for the now 72 year old musician.

“If you are lucky you keep looking because if you stop trying to find the thing that you crave, the thing that will please you, that’s the end of everything,” Jackson tells Noise11.com. “Its easy to be persuaded that you’ve arrived somewhere, especially if you think that money is going to answer your needs. We talk about how people retire and then die. Its something to watch out for”.

Retirement is something musicians do, Jackson says. “For musicians you are a musician for life. You never stop listening or looking or trying to master your instrument or become proficient in what you do. Then there are also the surprising things that happen in the course of a musical life where you discover something that you didn’t know was taking place”.

Getting older gave Jackson time to go back and discover what he had missed first time around. “I must have been in my 40s when I discovered the Miles Davis Quintet,” he says. “I was in my 20s when I discovered ‘In A Silent Way’ and ‘Bitches Brew’, I was no stranger to Miles Daviss, but in my 40s I listened to the quintet and went ‘Oh my God’. I had no idea that was going it. It was such a wonderful incarnation of his genius. He didn’t stay doing that. He went on to do all the groundbreaking work. Everywhere you look you see evidence of the search”.

Jackson Browne ‘Downhill From Everywhere’ will be released on 23 July, 2021.

