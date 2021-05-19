At Age 67 Nancy Wilson Has Made Her First Solo Album - Noise11.com

Heart co-founder Nancy Wilson has released her first ever solo album ‘You and Me’ at age 67.

Ironically, because of Billboard’s bizarre rules, the album qualifies Nancy as a “new artist”. ‘You and Me’ debuted at number one of Billboard’s Top New Artist Chart.

Wilson did release the live solo record ‘Live From McCabe’s Guitar Shop’ in 1999 but considers ‘You and Me’ her real first solo record.

‘You and Me’ features Nancy’s cover of Pearl Jam’s Daughter’. The song is featured in the Netflix film ‘I Am All Girls’.

Nancy says, “I initially recorded ‘Daughter’ for the film, a powerful story about sex trafficking in South Africa. I was drawn to the global tragedy of human trafficking and the lyrics sung from a women’s perspective also mirror the power of the girls untold stories. This film is a revelation and sheds meaning and light on these realities. Trafficking is a global phenomenon that impacts women around the world. I recorded this version as an anthem to them.”

Heart have released 16 albums and sold over 35 million records. They have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Heart debut album ‘Dreamboat Annie’ in 1975 featured the hit song ‘Magic Man’.

