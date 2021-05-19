 At Age 67 Nancy Wilson Has Made Her First Solo Album - Noise11.com
Nancy and Ann Wilson, Heart - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

At Age 67 Nancy Wilson Has Made Her First Solo Album

by Paul Cashmere on May 19, 2021

in News

Heart co-founder Nancy Wilson has released her first ever solo album ‘You and Me’ at age 67.

Ironically, because of Billboard’s bizarre rules, the album qualifies Nancy as a “new artist”. ‘You and Me’ debuted at number one of Billboard’s Top New Artist Chart.

Wilson did release the live solo record ‘Live From McCabe’s Guitar Shop’ in 1999 but considers ‘You and Me’ her real first solo record.

‘You and Me’ features Nancy’s cover of Pearl Jam’s Daughter’. The song is featured in the Netflix film ‘I Am All Girls’.

Nancy says, “I initially recorded ‘Daughter’ for the film, a powerful story about sex trafficking in South Africa. I was drawn to the global tragedy of human trafficking and the lyrics sung from a women’s perspective also mirror the power of the girls untold stories. This film is a revelation and sheds meaning and light on these realities. Trafficking is a global phenomenon that impacts women around the world. I recorded this version as an anthem to them.”

Heart have released 16 albums and sold over 35 million records. They have a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The Heart debut album ‘Dreamboat Annie’ in 1975 featured the hit song ‘Magic Man’.

Related Posts

Patsy Bruce
Nashville Songwriter Patsy Bruce Dies At Age 81

Patsy Bruce, the Nashville songwriter who wrote the Willie Nelson classic ‘Mama Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys’.

24 hours ago
Paul Weller photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Weller Set For No 1 UK Album This Week

Paul Weller is leading the race for Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart with Fat Pop.

1 day ago
Paul and Linda McCartney RAM
Paul and Linda McCartney RAM Is 50 Years Old Today

Paul and Linda McCartney’s ‘RAM’ album turns 50 years old today (17 May 2021).

2 days ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Alice Cooper Is Selling His Warhol

Alice Cooper is set to sell off his prized Andy Warhol art piece at the 2021 Fall Larsen Art Auction.

3 days ago
Janet Jackson photo by Ros OGorman
Kim Kardashian Snaps Up Janet Jackson Collectible

Kim Kardashian has purchased one of Janet Jackson's iconic costumes for $25,000 (£17,700).

3 days ago
Ted Mulry
Ted Mulry Tribute Set For Sydney In August

Tony Romeril of Autumn, Peter Cupples of Stylus, Harry Young of Harry Young and Sabbath and Alison MacCallum are just some of the names gathering in Sydney on 29 August to play tribute to Ted Mulry to mark the 20th anniversary of his passing.

5 days ago
Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan Center To Open In Tulsa In 2022

The Bob Dylan Center, a building dedicated to the works of Bob Dylan, will open in Tulsa, Oklahoma in May 2022.

6 days ago