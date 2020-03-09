Australian Albums: BTS Spend Second Week At No 1

For only the second time in 2020 an album has held onto the top of the Albums chart, as this week the BTS set “Map of the World: 7” logs a second week at No.1 in Australia.

“Map of the World:7” also lands at No.1 for the first time in both the U.S.A. and Canada this week, and it becomes the longest running No.1 here for the South Korean act BTS, whose previous No.1 album/EP “Map of the Soul: Persona” help for a single week. The only other album this year to hold at the top for two weeks was the first of the year in the Harry Styles second album “Fine Line”, which held for the first two weeks of the year, and is back up four places this week to No.4.

The highest new entry this week comes in at No.2, the eighth studio album for American heavy metal act Five Finger Death Punch and “F8”, which becomes their third Top 10 album here and now also their highest charted, beating the No.4 placing of their previous album “And Justice for None” (LP#7, HP-4, June 2018) and “Got Your Six” (LP#6, HP-3, Sept 2015), while overall this is their seventh entry (six albums and one compilation) since they first charted in 2011 with their third set “American Capitalist” (HP-50).

With four of last weeks five Top 10 entries departing this week, there is a rebound within the ten this week, as not only does Harry Styles rise back up, but so too does Billie Eilish with “When We All Fall Asleep…” (6 to No.3), “Changes” for Justin Bieber (7 to No.6), “Music to Be Murdered by” for Eminem (9 to No.8) and returning to the Top 10 after leaving last week are the Elton John best of set “Diamonds” (12 to No.9, WI10-26a) and “Lover” by Taylor Swift (13 to No.10, WI10-19a), which is newly certified 2x▲Platinum in sales.

The second on-hold album this week within the Top 10 is stable at No.5 and the No.1 set from two weeks ago in “The Slow Rush” for Tame Impala, and the second and final Top 10 debuting album this week is the third set for Melbourne’s pop-punk indie-rock act Slowly Slowly with “Race Car Blues”, which enters at No.7 to become their first Top 100 and Top 10 placing of the three albums so far issued by the band since 2016, plus its also the No.1 selling vinyl album this week too.

UP:

* Both Top 20 entries for Ed Sheeran rise back up this week, with his latest set “No.6 Collaborations Project” up two to No.12 and his “÷ (Divide) set rising three to No.15.

* With the release this past week in Australia of the DVD and Blu-Ray of ‘Frozen 2’, this week the soundtrack rebounds seven places to No.13, with the other rising soundtracks being for ‘The Greatest Showman’ (42 to No.40).

* Returning to No.1 in England this week for a ninth broken week is the Lewis Capaldi debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”, which here is back up one spot to No.14.

* Luke Combs’ “What You See is What You Get” album rises back up three spots to No.16.

* Doja Cat scored her first Top 10 single in Australia this week, and her parent album “Hot Pink” jumps up five places to score a new albums chart peak of No.24.

* Travis Scott’s album “Astroworld” jumps back up twelve spots to No.44 this week.

* Rising best of sets are for Maroon 5 (51 to No.46) and Paul Kelly (50 to No.49).

DOWN:

* Four albums leave the Top 10 this week, and ALL of them debuted within the ten last week, starting with “Ordinary Man” for Ozzy Osbourne (HP-4, WI10-1, 4 to No.18), The Amity Affliction with “Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them” (HP-2, WI10-1, 2 to No.19), Polaris with “The Death of Me” (HP-3, WI10-1, 3 to No.21) and departing from the Top 50 all together is the Grimes set “Miss Anthropocene” (HP-10, WI10-1).

* The Queen biopic soundtrack ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is down six places to No.22, while their “Greatest Hits” collection slips down nine spots to No.31.

* Tones and I drops down five places to No.26 with her debut EP “The Kids are Coming”.

* The older EP entry for Billie Eilish in “Don’t Smile at Me” is down six to No.29.

* Lizzo falls six places to No.32 with “Cuz I Love You”.

* Stormzy drops seven places to No.39 with his second album “Heavy is the Head”.

* After the past two weeks of major falls down the charts, this week the latest Green Day album “Father of All…” is only down six places this week to No.42.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #20 (LP#2) – My Turn by Lil’ Baby is the second studio album and now second entry here for the U.S. rapper born Dominique Jones in 1994, as he previously charted here with his mixtape titled “Drip Harder” with rapper Gunna (HP-45, October of 2018).

* #23 (LP#20) – American Standard by James Taylor is the twentieth studio album for the American singer/songwriter and this album of fourteen covers becomes his nineteenth Top 100 entry (15 studios and four best of sets) and his first since “Before This World” (LP#19, HP-12, July 2015). Some of the tracks covered on this new album include “My Blue Heaven”, “Moon River”, “Almost Like Being in Love”, “Pennies from Heaven”, “Ol’ Man River” and “The Nearness of You”.

* #35 (LP#5) – Suddenly by Caribou is the overall tenth album for Canadian musician Dan Snaith, but the fifth under his moniker of Caribou, with the last album under that name being 2014’s “Our Love” (HP-26, October of 2014) which was his last and first albums chart entry here.

* #47 (LP#4) – A Lunar Rose by Saviour is the fourth album for the Perth band and now it becomes their second Top 50 placing and overall the third to chart after “First Light to My Death Bed” (LP#2, HP-38, Oct 2013) and their last was just over three years ago with “Let Me Leave” (LP#3, HP-51, Jan 2017).

