Australian Albums: Harry Styles Has The No 1 Album

Harry Styles sees his second solo album called “Fine Line” become his second successive No.1 album in Australia, as it lands at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart this week.

“Fine Line” becomes the 864th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2019), the 714th for ARIA (1983 to 2019), the 503rd to debut at No.1, the 26th album of 2019 and the 47th for his record label Columbia (their fourth during 2019). Plus Harry now joins the tally board for this decade with eighteen other artists who’ve had two No.1 albums and two weeks at the top (so far) and the album has also landed at the top in New Zealand, Ireland and The Netherlands, while it comes in at No.3 in his native England.

This is only the second No.1 album in Australia to feature the word ‘Fine’, the other was the Paul Kelly August 2017 set “Life is Fine” (his first #1 set too), and the third with the word ‘Line’ after the Terence Trent D’Arby debut set from 1988 “Introducing the Hardline According to…” (5 weeks from May) and the last was the U2 2009 set “No Line on the Horizon” (2 weeks in March). The new No.1 album also becomes the 158th by an English Artist (solo, duo or group) and the sixth by an English act for 2019; and also the 246th by a Solo Male Artist and the eleventh for this year. Harry also becomes the first solo Male English artist to score a second No.1 album since Ed Sheeran did so in 2012 and 2014.

With the next sales week containing six days of the Christmas period, it could mean that a seasonal set could go back to No.1, as two of them are poised to do so, and with Channel 9 screening the show “Not the Robbie Williams Christmas Special” on Friday night, a new special to showcase his new album “The Christmas Present”, it could take the former No.1 from three weeks ago back to the top next week also thanks to his appearance on the Graham Norton Show this coming weekend too, but for now it sits at No.2, followed by last weeks Norton guest in Michael Buble whose 2011 “Christmas” set is on hold at No.3, somewhere the album has been entrenched at this time of the year for the past nine years.

Last weeks No.1 debut for Cold Chisel and “Blood Moon” falls down three places to No.4 this week, and becomes the bands fourth of five No.1 albums to hold for only one week at the top in Australia, BUT with the band on tour around the country from early January, the set might climb back to the top spot after the Christmas albums leave in two weeks time (they always slide or depart the first and second week after New Years), thus they could gain a second week from a studio album for the first time ever.

The only soundtrack within the Top 10 at the moment is for the Disney ‘Frozen 2’ film, which is down one spot to No.5, but could be joined in the next week or two by the just issued ‘Cats’ soundtrack, while also dropping a single spot to No.6 is the Paul Kelly collection “Songs from the South: Greatest Hits 1985-2019”. The album that held off Robbie Williams, Stormzy and Harry Styles in the UK race-to-the-top this week is the Rod Stewart and The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra collaboration called “You’re in My Heart”, which here is back up five places to No.7 for a third overall week within the Top 10. The second local acts’ collection within the Top 10 is for Human Nature called “Still Telling Everybody: 30 Years of Hits” which is down one spot to No.8 followed by a swap-over for the Ed Sheeran duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project” up one to No.9 and Tones and I with her EP “The Kids are Coming” down one to No.10.

UP:

* Luke Combs’ recent No.1 album “What You See is What You Get” is back up two spots to No.14.

* Jessica Mauboy just issued a clip for her new track “Selfish” and performed on The Project recently, which has helped her “Hilda” album to rise back up ten places this week to No.22.

* The Tool album “Fear Inoculum” was issued as an expanded book edition last week, which helps the set to rise back up a massive sixty-five places to No.24.

* The Teskey Brothers rise with both of their entries this week in their current album “Run Home Slow” (27 to No.26) and more so with their older set “Half Mile Harvest” (70 to No.61).

* With a new No.1 album last week and an upcoming tour in January 2020, the Cold Chisel collection “Best of – All for You” jumps up this week eight places to No.28, with other rising collections being for INXS (43 to No.42), Queen (GH 62 to No.48), Pink Floyd (The Later Years; 85 to No.58 thanks to Digital and CD box set issued) and The Killers (100 to No.94).

* Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ “Ghosteen” set is back up ten places to No.32.

* With Lewis Capaldi landing two Top 20 singles this week at No.16 and No.17, his debut album is back up three spots to No.37.

* Pink rebounds eleven spots to No.43 with “Hurts 2B Human” .

* The Triple J compilation “Like a Version Vol.15 is back up twelve spots to No.44.

* Elton John’s current three month national tour helps him to rise with “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” (60 to No.54) and the ‘Rocketman’ soundtrack (86 to No.76).

* There are five returning albums this week, the highest of which is the debut set for the new No.1 album holder, the self-titled Harry Styles set returns at No.62, followed right after at No.63 by the Tyler, the Creator album “Igor”. Further down 20+ year old Frenzal Rhomb album “A Man’s Not a Camel” (HP-11, March 1999) returns at No.84 thanks to limited edition vinyl release, Tame Impala’s “Currents” is back in at No.93 and another local act returning is Ocean Alley at No.99 with “Chiaroscuro”.

* Bruce Springsteen and his “Western Stars” doco/live film soundtrack is back up twenty-six spots to No.67, with the DVD set for a mid-January 2020 release, with the third rising soundtrack this week being for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.1′ (95 to No.73).

* Three weeks ago it looked like Lana Del Rey would be leaving the charts with her recent set “Norman F**king Rockwell”, but alas it continues to rise back up the charts, this week moving back up thirteen spots to No.74.

DOWN:

* Only two albums leave the Top 10 this week starting with the Billie Eilish debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” (HP-1×7, WI10-36a), down four to No.12 and last weeks new entry in “Romance” for Camila Cabello (HP-6, WI10-1), down fourteen places to No.20 and it is the new No.1 album in Canada this week.

* Post Malone drops with “Hollywood’s Bleeding: (11 to No.15), “Beerbongs & Bentleys” (37 to No.41) and “Stoney” (80 to No.88).

* Leonard Cohen’s “Thanks for the Dance” falls seven spots to No.25.

* Celine Dion sees her “Courage” wane seven spots also this week, down to No.31.

* After two weeks at No.25 the Andre Rieu set “Happy Days” dips down eight places to No.33.

* Dean Lewis’ “ARIA Album of the Year” in “A Place We Knew” falls this week six spots to No.40.

* Both of the Khalid entries drop this week, with his latest album “Free Spirit” falling eighteen spots to No.46 and his debut album “American Teen” down sixteen places to No.79.

* Last weeks return at No.29 for the Chainsmokers latest album “World War Joy” is down this week eighteen spots to No.47.

* Falling soundtracks this week are for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (31 to No.34) The Greatest Showman’ (49 to No.51) and ‘Frozen’ (69 to No.72).

* The Kylie Minogue “Golden-Live in Concert” album tumbles down forty-two places this week to No.55.

* Ariana Grande’s “thank u, next” set falls thirteen spots to No.57.

* After returning due to his passing the Juice WRLD set “Goodbye & Good Riddance” this week drops down twenty-one spots to No.60 and his “Death Race for Love” declines twenty-two places to No.68.

* Falling best of sets this week are for Roxette (38 to No.66), Queen (Platinum 75 to No.77), Eminem (77 to No.81), and Maroon 5 (73 to No.83).

* Ziggy Alberts is back down twelve places to No.69 with “Laps Around the Sun”.

* Travis Scott falls ten spots to No.75 with his “Astroworld” album.

* Jimmy Barnes was at No.1 this week in 1985, 1987 and 1988, but his 2019 repacked album “My Criminal Record” / “Modus Operandi” falls down twenty-seven places this week to No.86.

* This weeks new U.S. No.1 album in last weeks new entry here for Roddy Ricch called “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”, which drops down here eighteen places to land at No.92.

* Lady Antebellum tumble again with their “Ocean” album, this week falling fifteen spots to No.96.

* Last weeks two Top 50 entries to leave this week are the limited vinyl edition of the Hilltop Hoods set “State of the Art” (#41, highest dropout) and 1D member Liam Payne’s debut album “LP1” leaves from No.50.

CHRISTMAS TITLES:

* Mariah Carey’s “Christmas” album breaks away from it’s No.19 spot after three weeks to rise three to No.16.

* Human Nature were sitting at No.20 for the past two weeks, this week their set “The Christmas Album” is up one to No.19.

* The soundtrack for “Last Christmas” is back up one spot to No.21, which has helped boost the title track by Wham! to climb back up to No.23 this week.

* The No.1 album this week in 2016 was the John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John set “Friends for Christmas” (19th & 26th of Dec, 2016) which is on hold at No.23 this week.

* The Seekers peaked at No.21 last week with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas”, this week it drops six to No.27.

* Pentatonix and their collection of previously released seasonal tunes called “The Best of Pentatonix Christmas” is this week up fifteen places to a new peak of No.38 becoming their seventh Top 40 placing and third Top 40 Xmas set.

* Bing Crosby and his London Symphony Orchestra infused album “Bing at Christmas” is down nine to No.39.

* David Campbell’s returned album from last week “Baby it’s Christmas” is down five to No.71.

* Last weeks entry of “Christmas with the Stars & the R.P.O.” rises two places this week to a new peak of No.80.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (LP#2) – Heavy is the Head by Stormzy is the second album for the U.K. rapper and MC, whose first set “Gang Signs & Prayers” also debuted and peaked at No.11 here in early March of 2017, while unlike that album, this new set has so far landed two Top 50 singles in “Vossi Bop” (HP-34, TW-97) and “Own it” (HP/TW-40).

* #29 (LP#1) – A Very Furnace Christmas by Furnace & the Fundamentals is the debut album for the Australian six piece band who issued their first four track EP of the same name in 2017, now they’ve expanded the novelty seasonal tunes to a full 16 songs, with only two traditional Xmas songs in “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” and “Silent Night” otherwise the album has tweaked mainstream songs infused with seasonal-sentiment like “YMCA”, “Gangsta’s Paradise”, “Pony”, “You Shook Me All Night Long”, “Giving in the Name of”, “Yellow”, “Just Can’t Get Enough”, “Sweet Caroline” and “Bohemian Rhapsody”.

* #53 (LP#2) – Bubba by Kaytranada is the second album and entry for the Canadian electronic artist whose debut set “99.9%” made it to No.21 in mid-May of 2016, with this new set featuring guests such as Pharrell Williams, Estelle, Tinashe and GoldLink among the 17 tracks.

* #95 (GH#5) – Fully Loaded: God’s Country by Blake Shelton is the fifth collection of hits for the U.S. country singer with this new set containing seven singles and five new tracks including the long-running U.S. country chart No.1 single “God’s Country”, plus duets with Gwen Stefani and Trace Adkins among them and this is his first collection to chart here.

