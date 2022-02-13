Australian Albums: Korn 'Requiem' Is Number One - Noise11.com

The fourteenth studio album for American nu-metal act Korn called “Requiem” lands at No.1 in Australia, their third overall and first for this century.

“Requiem” (Loma Vista/Concord) is the 935th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 786th for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 572nd to debut at No.1 and the third to debut at the top for this year, while for their record label it’s also their third after Skegss in 2021 and Marilyn Manson in 2020.

Korn first hit No.1 in Australia with their third and fourth albums “Follow the Leader” (LP#3, 1 week on August 30th, 1998) and “Issues” (LP#4, 1 week on November 22nd, 1999), both of which also debuted in the No.1 spot, while overall this is their 16th Top 100 and Top 50 entry (14 studio, 1 live, 1 best of) and also their ninth Top 10 placement (8 studio and 1 best of), while they last charted with “The Nothing” (HP-5) in late September of 2019, plus their new “Requiem” set is also the No.1 selling vinyl album this week.

Korn’s 3×3 single week No.1 Albums places them now equal 158th on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2022)’ alongside other three #1’s for a single stay acts like Prince, You Am I, Bliss N’ Eso, The Arctic Monkeys, Tool, Paul Kelly, The Killers, Lorde and most recently Rufus du Sol. This is the first time that the word ‘requiem’ has appeared in a No.1 title, the last set to feature that name was by The Getaway Plan in November of 2011 (HP-17).

Korn are the second American act to hit No.1 in 2022, both of them slightly food related, as Meat Loaf was the other on January 31st, while overall this is the 328th No.1 Album by an American Act (solo male or female, duo or group), and for Groups (local or overseas) the album becomes the 410th to hit No.1, with last being ABBA on November 15th of 2021 with their comeback “Voyage” album.

Returning to the chart at a new peak of No.2 this week is the “Songs of Disappearance” album by and featuring Australian Bird Calls, which returns thanks to an ‘Endangered Edition’ of the album with expanded calls and a book of pictures of the recorded birds. The album originally peaked at No.3 on December 20th, 2021, and by returning to such a high position it is now spending it’s third overall week within the Top 5 and Top 10.

The two high entries this week pushed down the ‘Encanto’ soundtrack, Adele’s “30” and “SOUR” for Olivia Rodigo, a single place each, to No.3, No.4 and No.5 respectively. ‘Encanto’ is still the No.1 Album in The U.S.A. (4th week), New Zealand and Canada (both 2nd week), while Adele gains her third ever chart position this week with “30” (1, 3 and now 4), plus she won three BRIT Awards this past week for ‘Artist of the Year’, ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Song of the Year’ for “Easy on Me” (TW-9), while Olivia also won ‘Best International Song’ for her track “Good 4 U” (TW-15).

The third and fourth entries to the Top 10 this week are the second album for English rock band Black Country, New Road called “Ants from Up There”, which comes in at No.6, becoming their first Top 10 placement locally and their second Top 100 entry as their debut set “For the First Time” hit No.94 this week last year (Feb 15th, 2021). That album is also the No.3 selling vinyl for this week, while the No.2 placed such album is new at No.7, “Laurel Hell” for Japanese born/American based female singer Mitski, her sixth studio album and first ever to chart in Australia.

Last week’s No.1 Album for The Weeknd and “Dawn FM” takes a seven place tumble to land down at No.8, which also pushes out his collection “The Highlights”, leaving him with only one Top 10 entry this week. Doja Cat’s second album “Hot Pink” cracks two (accumulated) years within the Top 100 this week, while her third album “Planet Her”, alongside Ed Sheeran with “= (Equals)”, both drop four places each to No.9 and No.10 respectively, plus Ed won ‘Songwriter of the Year’ at this past week’s BRIT Awards.

UP:

With four albums landing within the Top 10 this week, the first album to climb outside of the ten is down at No.23, “Rumours” for Fleetwood Mac, back up two spots from last week, while this week in 1977 the album debuted on the charts at No.37 (14th of February, 1977) taking ten weeks before it spent it’s first week at No.1, and then another 27 weeks before it retook the No.1 spot in Australia for a further five weeks.

Taylor Swift has one climbing album in “folklore”, up one to No.28 and her “Reputation” is on hold at No.34 this week, while the first Billie Eilish album “When We All Fall Asleep…” is also up one to No.29. After this the next climbers are three long-running Greatest Hits sets for Bon Jovi (47 to No.42), Foo Fighters (45 to No.43) and Green Day (48 to No.44), while the debut self-titled Harry Styles set rises four to No.46 and the Juice WRLD album “Legends Never Die” rebounds nine spots to No.48.

DOWN:

Four Albums drop out of the Top 10 this week, starting with “The Highlights” for The Weeknd (7 to No.11, HP-2, WI10-30), followed by “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa (10 to No.12, HP-1×2, WI10-58). “Red (TsV)” (HP-1, WI10-10) by Taylor Swift drops six to No.14 and the “Sing 2” soundtrack (HP-9×2, WI10-3) falls seven to No.16.

In the rising section above both Taylor and Billie Eilish rose a single place, while they both also dropped four places each with Billie’s “Happier Than Ever” down to No.17 and the older Swift set “1989” down to No.22, plus her “Lover” album drops five to No.31. In late December Harry Styles’ second album “Fine Line” fell out the Top 20 for the first time in it’s (now 113) two year chart run, and this week it scores it’s lowest chart position ever as it tumbles ten places to No.24.

Lil Nas X’s “Montero” album falls five to No.25, while also dipping five chart rungs is the second Luke Combs album “What You See is What You Get”, to No.27, while his debut set “This One’s for You” drops four to No.32 and is newly certified 2x▲Platinum in sales, four weeks shy of it’s four-year (accumulated) chart anniversary.

Meat Loaf’s classic debut set “Bat Out of Hell” would be entering the Top 50 for the first time in 1978 next week (21st of Feb, 1978 {in it’s 22nd week on the chart it would hit #1}), while this week in 2022 it drops down thirteen places to land at No.37. The INXS “Very Best of” is back down five spots to No.38, with further drops occurring for “DONDA” by Kanye West (35 to No.45), “Surrender” by Rufus du Sol (32 to No.49), “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” by Bruno Mars (42 to No.50) and leaving the Top 50 from last week are sets by local acts The Whitlams (#21), Lee Kernaghan (#37) and Spacey Jane (#40).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #35 (LP#8) – New Rituals by Bodyjar (Pile of Sand) is the Australian acts eighth studio album and their first since 2013’s “Role Model” (LP#7, HP-30, 28th of Oct., 2013), while it also becomes their fifth chart entry, with their previous entries being “How it Works” (LP#4, HP-19, 28th of Aug., 2000), “Plastic Skies (LP#5, HP-37, 17th of June, 2002) and their self-titled sixth set (HP-47, 19th of Sept., 2005).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 4th to the 10th of February, 2022

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

