Australian Albums : Lil’ Uzi Vert “Eternal Atake” Debuts At No 1

The second album for American rapper Lil’ Uzi Vert called “Eternal Atake” debuts at the top of the Australian Albums chart this week, becoming his first No.1 album outside of America.

“Eternal Atake” becomes the 871st No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 721st for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 510th to debut at No.1 (since the first in 1976), the ninth chart-topper for 2020 (this time last year we had scored five #1 LP’s), and the 25th for the record label Atlantic, with their last being ‘The Greatest Showman’ soundtrack for eight weeks from 8th of January, 2018.

This is now the second albums chart entry for Lil’ Uzi Vert, with his debut set “Luv is Rage 2” debuting and peaking at No.22 in early September of 2017, plus this new album is split up into three different persona sections, Baby Pluto, Renji and Lil’ Uzi Vert, with the album also featuring an accompanying movie and there’s also a deluxe version of the album called “Lil Uzi Vert vs. The World 2”.

The word ‘Atake’ is something that Uzi Vert made up for the album, he explains it as meaning “to overtake”, so that word along with ‘Eternal’ have never appeared in an No.1 album title previously, with the highest previous ‘Eternal’ being two No.6 albums from 2015 in “Life Death Time Eternal” for Tuka (July) and “Eternal Return” by Sarh Blasko (November). The new No.1 album is also the 309th for an American performer (solo, duo, group, male or female), the 248th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas) and the first rap No.1 since Eminem’s “Music to Be Murdered by” from Jan 27th, 2020. Lil’ Uzi Vert is also the 157th American performer to hit No.1 in Australia and also the 50th Solo Male Artist from America to hit the top here.

After two weeks at the top the BTS album “Map of the Soul: 7” is down one place to No.2, while on hold are the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” and “Fine Line” for Harry Styles at No.3 and No.4 respectively, while Harry’s album is newly certified Gold (●) in sales, plus he announced an end of the year tour here also, and next week his former bandmate Niall Horan could chart high with his Friday 13th issued second album “Heartbreak Weather”.

The debut album for American singer and songwriter LAUV called “~How I’m Feeling~” enters at No.5 this week, the set containing four of his recent chart hits, starting with “I’m So Tired” with Troye Sivan (HP-11, March 2019), “F**k, I’m Lonely” with Anne-Marie (HP-19, August 2019), “Feelings” (HP-52, October 2019) and “Mean it” (HP-42, late November 2019), while his only previous Albums chart entry was with the compilation album “I Met You When I Was 18” (HP-64, June 2018).

Justin Bieber’s “Changes” is on hold at No.6 this week, while Post Malone’s “Hollywood Bleeding” set rebound four spots to No.7 for a 22nd week within the Top 10. Swapping places this week are Elton John’s “Diamonds” (9 to No.8) and Eminem with “Music to Be Murdered by” (8 to No.9), after which is Tame Impala who halve their position from last week and drop five spots to No.10 with their recent No.1 album “The Slow Rush”.

UP:

* The Doja Cat album continues to claw its way up the charts, this week it rises five places to a new peak of No.19 and its first week within the Top 20 too.

* Celebrating its second full year on the Albums chart is the Luke Combs set “This One’s for You”, which is back up five spots to No.20, while his most recent album “What You See is What You Get” is up one spot to No.15.

* Post Malone not only returns to the Top 10 with his third album this week, he also rebounds with his two older entries in “Beerbongs & Bentleys” (30 to No.21) and “Stoney” (65 to No.42).

* Billie Eilish’s debut EP “Don’t Smile at Me” is back up six spots to No.23.

* Lizzo also rebounds six places to No.26 with her set “Cuz I Love You”.

* G Flip leaps up a massive thirty-four spots this week to No.30 with her set “About Us”.

* Another album scoring a full-second-year on the charts is the XXXTentation set “?” on hold at No.38 this week.

* Mac Miller’s posthumous set “Circles” leaps back up forty-two spots this week to No.40.

* The INXS best of “Very Best of” rebounds seven places to No.49.

DOWN:

* Three albums leave the Top 10 this week, “Lover” by Taylor Swift (HP-1×1, WI10-19a) down one spot to No.11, “F8” for Five Finger Death Punch (HP-2, WI10-1) which plummets sixteen places to No.18, while the other Top 20 dropout is “Race Car Blues” (HP-7, WI10-1) for Slowly Slowly, departing the Top 50 altogether this week.

* Ozzy Osbourne’s first Top 10 album here “Ordinary Man” drops down thirteen places to No.31.

* Falling collections this week are for Cold Chisel (28 to No.34), Queen (GH 31 to No.43) and Maroon 5 (46 to No.47).

* The Amity Affliction and “Everyone Loves You… Once You Leave Them” falls eighteen places to No.37.

* The older of the three Taylor Swift entries in “1989” is down seven places this week to No.48.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #27 (LP#7) – Carnivore by Body Count is the seventh album for the American thrash metal band from L.A., and their second successive entry as their sixth set “Bloodlust” hit No.12 in April of 2017, while they also charted with their first two albums in their self-titled set (HP-12, June 1992) and “Born Dead” (HP-5, Sept. 1994, their only Top 10 placing), making this new entry their fourth overall here.

* #29 (LP#3) – Chilombo by Jhené Aiko is the third issued album and now her first entry here for the American singer/songwriter from L.A., with her Sept. 2014 issued debut album “Souled Out” making it to No.22 on the ARIA Urban Albums chart. This new album features guests such as Big Sean, Future, Miguel, Nas, John Legend and Ty Dolla $ign.

* #33 (LP#3) – Golden Repair by #1 Dads is the third album for the local Melbourne alternative band and also their second entry and first Top 50 placing, as their second set “About Face” made it to No.80 in September of 2014, while they issued their first album in 2011 called “Man of Leisure”.

