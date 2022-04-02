Australian Albums: Machine Gun Kelly 'Mainstream Sellout' Debuts At Number One - Noise11.com

The sixth studio album for American artist Machine Gun Kelly called “Mainstream Sellout” becomes his first No.1 Album in Australia this week.

“Mainstream Sellout” (Bad Boy/Interscope) is the 942nd No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2022), the 793rd for ARIA (1983 to 2022), the 578th to debut at the top, the tenth No.1 for 2022 and now the first ever for the record label Bad Boy in it’s 29 year history, founded by Sean Combs (Puff Daddy).

Machine Gun Kelly almost made it to No.1 with his September 2020 issued fifth album “Tickets to My Downfall” which debuted and peaked at No.2, which was also his first Top 10 entry, thus his new album “Mainstream Sellout” becomes his second Top 10 album and also fifth studio album to chart after “Hotel Diablo” (LP#4, HP-26, July 2019), “Bloom” (LP#3, HP-37, May 2017) and his first was with “General Admission” (LP#2, HP-38, late October, 2015).

MGK’s new album landed at No.2 in England this week (also his highest charted there), and for the album’s title this is the first time that the word ‘sellout’ has appeared in a No.1 Album title, and the second time at the top for the word ‘mainstream’ after Matchbox 20’s “Exile on Mainstream” logged three weeks at the top from October 8th, 2007. The new No.1 Album also becomes the 329th by an American Artist (solo male or female, duo or group), the 269th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas), with Machine Gun Kelly becoming the 162nd American Act to hit No.1 and the 54th American Solo Male Artist to reach the top here. For 2022 this is now the third #1 set by an American artist after Meat Loaf (Jan 31st) and Korn (Feb 14th).

The new English and Scottish No.1 Album this week is the eleventh studio album for Michael Buble called “Higher”, which here comes in at No.2 (one month away from Mother’s Day, so it could score the top spot eventually), becoming his ninth Top 2 (and Top 10) album in Australia, made up of five #1’s and now four albums which peaked at No.2, with his last two studio albums both debuting and peaking this high; “Love” (LP#10, late Nov. 2018) and “Nobody But Me” (LP#9, late Oct. 2016). This new set features new songs plus covers from acts like Paul McCartney (who also co-produced the track), Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson (also dueting with him), Sam Cooke, Duke Ellington, Charlie Chaplin and Barry White among them.

Down a single place each are Ed Sheeran with his “= (Equals)” set and “SOUR” for Olivia Rodrigo to No.3 and No.5 respectively, while rebounding backup thirty-four places to land at No.4 is the Foo Fighters “Greatest Hits” set, which rises back up after the passing during the past week of their drummer Taylor Hawkins, with the set last within the Top 10 four weeks ago after their one-off local show, that time it went to No.10, making this now it’s sixteenth week within the Top 10. Local artist Xavier Rudd sees his tenth studio album called “Jan Juc Moon” debut at No.6 this week, becoming his seventh consecutive Top 10 album and his eleventh Top 30 placement (9 studio and 2 Live albums), while the album was issued on recycled vinyl and is the No.3 selling LP for this week.

The ‘Encanto’ soundtrack drops down four places to No.7, winning the Oscar this past week for ‘Best Animated Feature’, while it is followed by two albums which both drop three places apiece, “Planet Her” for Doja Cat to No.8 and “The Highlights” for The Weeknd to No.9. The fourth and final Top 10 debut comes in at No.10 (UK #3), the eighth studio album for British act Placebo called “Never Let Me Go” (#5 vinyl), becoming their fourth consecutive Top 10 Album locally, albeit their last entry was with their seventh set “Loud Like Love” (HP-9) in September of 2013, while overall this is their eighth Top 30 (and Top 100) album in Australia (7 studio and one Compilation).

UP:

Harry Styles issued a new single on Friday called “As it Was” from a forthcoming third album “Harry’s House” to be issued on May 20th, thus his second album “Fine Line” has risen back up three places to No.16, while newly crowned Oscar Winner Billie Eilish (for her James Bond theme to “No Time to Die”) sees both of her albums rebound this week, with “Happier Than Ever” back up four places to No.20 and her first set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is up two spots to No.23, and celebrating it’s third-year chart anniversary (debuted April 8th, 2019), with the set having also spent all of those 157 weeks within the Top 40 only ever dipping as low as No.38 at the end of 2021.

Elton John’s “Diamonds” collection rises back up five spots to No.28, while Taylor Swift only has two (out of four) albums which climb a single place each; “folklore” to No.30 and “Lover” to No.39. Ed’s “x” set is back up four to No.38, while a just issued colour vinyl edition for Midnight Oil’s “Resist” set sees it leap back up the chart thirty-three places to No.42, while also returning to the Top 50 are Coldplay with “Live in Buenos Aires” (53 to No.46; only it’s fifth week within the Top 50), climbing possibly due to Chris Martin’s performance at the Shane Warne memorial this past week, while the INXS “Very Best of” album jumps back up eleven spots to land at No.49.

DOWN:

Five albums depart the Top 10 this week, with Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” (HP-1×27, WI10-109a), “Future Nostalgia” by Dua Lipa (HP-1×2, WI10-61a) and “Justice” by Justin Bieber (HP-1×3, WI10-28a) all dropping five places each to No.13, No.14 and No.15 respectively. Last week’s No.1 album for Charli XCX and “Crash” (HP-1×1, WI10-1) does just that, crashing down the chart twenty-eight spots to land at No.29, following a similar chart-path in England this week where it drops from No.1 to No.24, with the fifth and final Top 10 dropout being Vanessa Amorosi and “City of Angels” (HP-7), which leaves the Top 50 this week.

Eminem’s (13 to No.17) and the Maroon 5 (15 to No.18) collections both drop back down, with Taylor’s redone “Red” dropping seven spots to No.19, while she also moves down with “1989” (29 to No.34) and “Reputation” (leaves the Top 50 from #43).

Adele’s “30” set leaves the Top 20 for the first time in it’s 19 weeks on the chart, dropping eight places to No.22, while also declining eight chart-rungs is the Fleetwood Mac classic set “Rumours” to No.24. The ArrDee mixtape which debuted last week called “Pier Pressure” is only down seven spots this week to No.27, while Drake’s “Certified Lover Boy” drops four places to No.32, it’s previously lowest chart position (Jan. 3rd, 2022).

Luke Combs is back-to-back with his two studio albums this week, with his second set “What You See is What You Get” down eight to No.35 and “This One’s For You” dipping six to No.36. The ‘Sing 2’ soundtrack only drops two places to No.41 this week thanks to it’s DVD and Blu-Ray coming out this past week and Adele’s “25” set dips three places to No.47, while the other big dropouts from last week’s chart are sets by Juice WRLD (#11), Josh Pyke (#17), “ReWiggled” for The Wiggles (#21, but it could return next week thanks to their new set “Super Wiggles” being issued on Friday), Spacey Jane (#23) and Gang of Youths (#36).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (LP#3) – Running with the Hurricane by Camp Code (Poison City/MGM) is the third album and entry for the Melbourne alt-rock trio who previously charted with their self-titled debut set in April of 2016, reaching No.36, and their last released album was “How to Socialise & Make Friends” (LP#2, HP-6, March 2018), while this new album is the No.1 selling vinyl album this week.

* #12 (LP#5) – Melt My Eyez See Your Future by Denzel Curry (Loma Vista/Concord) is the fifth studio album and now fourth chart entry in Australia for the American rapper, plus his highest charted, having previously hit the ARIA Albums Charts with “TA13OO” (LP#3, HP-27, Aug. 2018), “Zuu” (LP#4, HP-18, June 2019) and the collaboration album with Kenny Beats called “Unlocked” (HP-33, Feb. 2020).

* #31 (LP#4) – Warm Chris by Aldous Harding (4AD) is the fourth album for the New Zealand artist, which beat out both MGK and Mr. Buble to be the new No.1 Album in her home country this week, her first there and third NZ Top 10 entry, while here this becomes her second chart entry and first within the Top 50 here, as her third album “Designer” made it to No.53 in April 2019. This new set has also landed at No.2 on the vinyl chart here and seen entries in Scotland (#10), Germany (#45) and England (#52).

* #45 (TVS) – Bridgerton: Season 2 Covers from the Series, TV Soundtrack (Maisie Music/Capitol) is the second soundtrack issued from the Netflix series ‘Bridgerton’, which uses contemporary music with a classical twist throughout it’s shows. The first issued album from the series made it to No.90 on January 11th, 2021, and this new album features reworking of songs by Madonna, Rihanna/Sia, Calum Scott, Alanis Morissette, Harry Styles, Pink, Bee Gees and Miley Cyrus among it’s ten tracks.

HP = Highest Position

LW = Last Week

WI10 – Weeks in Top 10

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 25th to the 30th of March, 2022.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

