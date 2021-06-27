Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Fifth Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

It’s a fifth week atop both charts for teenager Olivia Rodrigo with her track “Good 4 U” and it’s parent album “SOUR”, which is newly Gold (●) in sales.

“SOUR” is now the longest running No.1 album in Australia for this decade, with the last album to spend five (or more) consecutive weeks at the top here being the last Post Malone album “Hollywood’s Bleeding” (6 weeks from 16th of Sept., 2019), while for both female singers and debut albums, it’s the first time since the Billie Eilish album “When We all Fall Asleep…” logged eight broken weeks at No.1 (between June 3rd, 2019 and Feb. 3rd, 2020), that an album has spent this long at the top in Australia.

For this decade Olivia Rodrigo is now the outright second longest running No.1 artist of this decade (2020’s) at five weeks, with only Taylor Swift above here on nine weeks (from 3 #1’s). Her album is also again at the top in New Zealand and Ireland (fifth week), Canada (4th broken week) and returns to the top in England for a third overall week. The last artist to span both charts for five weeks was Ed Sheeran in March-April of 2017 with “Shape of You” and his third album “÷ (Divide)” (March 13th to April 10th), while it also spent two more weeks at the top on April 24th and May 1st of 2017. The last act to spend this long at No.1 with their debut album and a No.1 song was Savage Garden in April-May of 1997 with “Truly, Madly, Deeply” and their self-titled first set, while the last female to achieve such a feat for (almost) this long (No.1 single and debut No.1 album) was Fergie from July 30th to August 20th, 2007 with “Big Girls Don’t Cry” and “The Dutchess” for four weeks.

Following the physical release last week of the Nick Cave & Warren Ellis collaborative album “Carnage”, the set returns to the chart this week at No.2, surpassing it’s March 8th, 2021 No.40 entry position (from digital/streaming sales only) and landing it’s first ever week within the Top 10, becoming Nicks’ 14th Top 10 album in Australia and his first since December 2020’s live set “Idiot Prayer” (HP-5).

With no further Top 10 entries this week, seven older albums rebound back up the charts, starting with the smallest rise of one place for Pink with “All I Know So Far: Setlist” to No.3, while Dua Lipa is sitting at No.4 on both charts this week with her single “Levitating” and it’s parent album “Future Nostalgia” rebounding four spots to land at No.4, and after spending one week outside of the Top 10 last week, the latest Justin Bieber album “Justice” flies back up seven places to land at No.5.

The only falling album within the Top 10 this week is the Polo G entry from last week “Hall of Fame” (U.S. No.1 Album this week), dipping here three places to No.6. After this there are four albums which rebound back into the Top 10, “The Highlights” by The Weeknd (14 to No.7), “F**k Love (mixtape)/Savage (EP)” by The Kid Laroi (16 to No.8), Pop Smoke and “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” (18 to No.9) {all three album halve their positions from last week}, and finally back up five places to No.10 is the Harry Styles set “Fine Line”, for a 72nd week within the Top 10.

UP:

TOP 20: Eight albums rebound within the Top 20 this week for Amy Shark (19 to No.11), Billie Eilish (17 to No.12), Ed Sheeran’s “÷ (Divide)” (21 to No.13), Luke Combs’ second set (20 to No.14), best of sets for Elton John (23 to No.16), Maroon 5 (24 to No.17) and Eminem (26 to No.18) and a rebound of three places to No.19 for the latest J. Cole set “The Off-Season”.

TOP 30: Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” rises back up eight to No.21, followed by a six place climb to No.22 for the first Luke Combs set “This One’s for You”. Both “folklore” (27 to No.25) and “1989” (30 to No.27) for Taylor Swift rise back up, while also up are Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” (32 to No.28) and the debut set for Lewis Capaldi (33 to No.30).

TOP 40: INXS just issued a new EP on Friday called “Original Sin” (ahead of a physical release in Oct), and their “Very Best of” is this week jumping back up nine places to No.34, while the older entry for Bruno Mars and “Doo-Wops & Hooligans” is back up three to No.37, followed by a ten place rebound to No.38 for Taylor Swift’s redone “Fearless” set.

TOP 50: Taylor Swift’s fourth rising album (of five Top 50 entries) this week is a fifteen place rebound to No.43 for her “Lover” set, while also returning to the Top 50 is the collection for Foo Fighters (64 to No.47), “Astroworld” by Travis Scott (55 to No.45) and making it’s first ever Top 50 appearance after 40 weeks in the lower fifty is the Pitbull “Greatest Hits” set (51 to No.46), the album first charting within the Top 100 on June 22nd, 2020 (53 weeks ago).

DOWN:

TOP 20: The first of six Top 10 dropouts this week is the only declining Taylor Swift set “evermore” (HP-1×4, WI10-13), which drops down thirteen places to land at No.20 after it’s recent vinyl-sales return to the Top 10.

TOP 30: Last week’s No.11 entry for Maroon 5 and “Jordi” is this week down twelve places to No.23, followed by the second Top 10 evacuee for Crowded House and “Dreamers are Waiting” (HP-2, WI10-2), plummeting fifteen spots to No.24. Another of last week’s Top 20 entries for Migos and “Culture III” halves its position from last week and falls thirteen places to land at No.26.

TOP 40: The third and final Top 10 dropout which lands within the Top 50 this week was pushed back into the ten last week thanks to a vinyl sales surge, but this week “Sunlight” (HP-2, WI10-3a) for Spacey Jane falls back down twenty-six spots to land at No.32. The only other declining albums within the Top 40 are both soundtracks, Queen’s biopic ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (31 to No.33) and the ‘Hamilton’ set (34 to No.38).

TOP 50: The only album to fall down into the fifty is the recent Delta Goodrem No.1 set (six weeks ago) “Bridge Over Troubled Dreams”, falling fifteen spots to land at No.50. The three further Top 10 dropouts this week were “Butterfly 3000” for King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard (#3), Garbage with “No Gods No Masters” (#5) and “Gardens” by Sly Withers (#10), while also leaving were new entries for Andrew Swift (#25) and MARINA (#38).

NEW ENTRIES:

* #15 (LP#10) – Aggression Continuum by Fear Factory (Nuclear Blast) is the U.S. heavy rock bands’ first new material since August 2015’s “Genexus” also debuted and peaked at No.15, as the band saw the recent departure of their lead singer of Burton C. Bell after thirty years, plus they had also been battling legal, creative and personal differences, but the album does feature Burton’s vocals, as some of the material on the album had been recorded since 2017.

* #29 (S’track) – Fast & Furious 9: The Fast Saga Soundtrack (Atlantic) is the latest in the Fast & The Furious franchise, with the film opening in Australia on June 17th (last week), with the last soundtrack for ‘The Fate of the Furious’ climbing to No.13 in April of 2017. This new album features artists such as Pop Smoke, Don Toliver, A$AP Rocky, Skepta, Jack Harlow, 24KGOLDN, Sean Paul and a remix of The Prodigy track “Breathe” with RZA.

* #31 (GH#3) – BTS, the Best by BTS (Virgin) is the third Japanese language/sung compilation of the South Korean boy bands singles, with their April 2021 issued “Film Out” single being the album’s most recent release.

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 18th to the 24th of June, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

