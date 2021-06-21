Australian Albums: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Four Weeks At No 1 - Noise11.com

It’s a fourth week of Olivia Rodrigo holding the top of both the Singles and Albums Charts with her “Good 4 U” track and her “SOUR” album.

A fourth stay at No.1 also makes the album the longest running No.1 for 2021 (so far), with the last album to stay this long at the top being Taylor Swift with “evermore” from Dec. 21st, 2020 to Jan. 11th, 2021 (4 weeks), while right before that was another four-week stay for AC/DC’s “Power Up” from Nov. 23rd, 2020. Those two artists alongside Olivia Rodrigo are the top three acts with the most weeks at No.1 during this decade now, as both Olivia and AC/DC have notched up four weeks at the top, making them equal second on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums; 2020’s’, while Taylor sits at the top with nine weeks at No.1 (from 3 #1’s).

With Olivia holding the top of both charts here again for a fourth week, it becomes the first time in over four years that an act has held both No.1 spots for so long. From March 13th to April 10th, 2017, Ed Sheeran logged five weeks on both charts with “Shape of You” and his third album “÷ (Divide)”, this too was a dual No.1 from when the album entered at the top, while the pair also saw another two weeks at the top on April 24th and May 1st, 2017, making it seven non-consecutive weeks at No.1 for the pair. Olivia also holds the top spot again in Ireland, New Zealand (4th week) and Canada (3rd week).

The highest new entry this week comes in at No.2, the 18th studio album for local psych-rock act King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and “Butterfly 3000”, one month after their physically issued 17th set “L.W.” returned to the chart at a new peak of No.4 (May 24th, 2021), and by coming in so high it becomes their 13th Top 10, seventh Top 5 and 24th overall album entry in Australia. Right after at No.3 is the third studio album by U.S. rapper Polo G called “Hall of Fame”, becoming his second Top 100 and Top 10 entry here, as his second set “The Goat” debuted and peaked at No.10 (25th of May, 2020), that album logging it’s 53rd week within the Top 100 this week, while this new entry now becomes his highest charted set here.

Pink’s live album “All I Know So Far: Setlist” is again down one spot this week to No.4, having now logged four weeks within the Top 4 (2-2-3-4), which is followed by a debut at No.5 for the seventh studio album (and 7th Top 10) for Garbage called “No Gods No Masters”, also giving them their fifth Top 5 placement, and first new material in six years, while overall this is their ninth Top 100 entry (7 studios and 2 Best of’s).

Thanks to a limited edition vinyl for the Spacey Jane album “Sunlight” being issued last week, it helps the set to leap back into the Top 10 by rising twenty-three spots to land at No.6, giving the set it’s third overall week within the Top 10, as this week last year it was debuting at No.2 and logged a No.9 the following week (22nd & 29th of June, 2020).

Taylor Swift’s “evermore” album saw it’s vinyl rise last week (38 to No.8), and this week it’s up one place to No.7, followed by a two place slip to No.8 for Dua Lipa and “Future Nostalgia”. Last week’s highest new entry for Crowded House and “Dreamers are Waiting” is this week down seven places to land at No.9. The fourth and final Top 10 debut comes in at No.10, the second album and first Top 50/Top 10 placement for Perth indie act Sly Withers called “Gardens”.

UP:

* There are five albums which rise within the rest of the Top 50 (11>50 section) four of which move only one place, “folklore” by Taylor Swift (28 to No.27), ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack (32 to No.31), “The Very Best” for INXS (44 to No.43) and “Hot Pink” by Doja Cat (50 to No.49), while there’s a two place climb to No.34 for the ‘Hamilton’ cast recording.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two of the five dropouts from the Top 10 land within the Top 20 this week, with “Justice” by Justin Bieber (HP-1×3, WI10-12) down five to No.12 and “The Highlights” by The Weeknd (HP-2, WI10-16) dipping four to No.14. Also declining four spots are “Fine Line” for Harry Styles and “F**k Love” by The Kid Laroi to No.15 and No.16 respectively.

TOP 30: J. Cole’s latest album “The Off-Season” slips down nine places to No.22, followed by drops for collections by Elton John (19 to No.23), Maroon 5 (21 to No.24) and Eminem (22 to No.26). Luke Combs’ first album “This One’s for You” drops five to No.28 and Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” dips four to No.29.

TOP 40: Juice WRLD’s “Legends Never Die” drops six places to No.32, Delta Goodrem’s latest album “Bridge Over Troubled Dreams” tumbles eleven spots to No.35, Ariana’s “Positions” declines five places to No.36 and the third Top 10 dropout is for Wolf Alice and “Blue Weekend” (HP-9, WI10-1), which plummets thirty chart-rungs to land down at No.39.

TOP 50: The self-titled sets for Dua Lipa (41 to No.44) and Harry Styles (40 to No.47) both move down, while the “Fearless” redo for Taylor Swift falls fifteen spots to land at No.48. Two further Top 10 entries from last week fall into the lower fifty, “Nowhere Generation” for Rise Against (HP-4) and the 20th Ann.Ed. of The Avalanches first set “Since I Left You” (HP-5), while this week’s U.S. No.1 Album for Lil’ Baby and Lil’ Durk called “The Voice of the Heroes” leaves from its No.20 entry position too.

NEW ENTRIES:

* #11 (LP#7) – Jordi by Maroon 5 (Interscope) is the seventh studio album for the U.S. rock band and their first album since their debut set “Songs About Jane” NOT to debut within the Top 10, although that album did become their only No.1, six months after it first entered the charts. But for now this album comes in at No.11, and overall this is their ninth Top 100 entry (7 studios, 1 Best of, 1 Live). The album contains their current Top 50 entry “Beautiful Mistakes” (TW-43, HP-36) and former No.2 single “Memories” (LW-100).

* #13 (LP#4) – Culture III by Migos (Quality Control/Motown) is the fourth studio album for the U.S. hip hop trio, and by coming in at No.13 it matches the same peak that “Culture II” achieved in early February of 2018, while they’ve also previously charted with “Culture” (LP#2, HP-26, Feb. 2017) and “Yung Rich Nation” (LP#1, HP-54, Aug. 2015).

* #25 (LP#3) – The Art of Letting Go by Andrew Swift (Andrew Swift/ABC Country) is the third album for the local country singer and his first ARIA Top 100 chart entry, while this new album comes in at No.2 on the ARIA Country chart, it also becomes his second to enter that chart, as his March 2018 second set “Call Out for the Cavalry” made it to No.1 on that chart.

* #38 (LP#5) – Ancient Dreams in a Modern Land by MARINA (Atlantic) is the second solo and fifth overall album for Marina (and The Diamonds formerly), plus her fifth to chart after “The Family Jewels” (LP#1, HP-79, 2010), “Electra Heart” (LP#2, HP-32, May 2012), “Froot” (LP#3, HP-12, March 2015) and her first solo entry was “Love + Fear” (LP#4, HP-22, May 2019).

* #46 (Live#1) – The Night They Came Home by Mr. Bungle (Ipecac) is the first live set issued by the American rock act from California, while it becomes their third entry on the ARIA Album Charts, as they previously charted with “Disco Volante” (LP#2, HP-40, Nov. 1995) and last years “The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny (demo)” (LP#4, HP-6, Nov, 2020).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 11th to the 17th of June, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

