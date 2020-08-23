Australian Albums: Taylor Swift Folklore Stays At No 1

Taylor Swift lands a fourth consecutive week at No.1 in Australia with her eighth album “folklore”, becoming her second longest run at the top locally.

“1989” (TW-33) spent nine broken weeks at the top locally from November 3rd, 2014 (2-1-1-2-3 wks) and as that album never logged more than three consecutive weeks in a row at the top, “folklore” now becomes her longest continual run at No.1 in Australia and the most weeks at No.1 for 2020 (so far). Overall this now becomes her 20th week at No.1 at the top of the ARIA Albums Chart, moving her up to 25th (from #28) on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2020)’ just ahead of Mariah Carey (20 weeks from 3 No.1’s), and on the list for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: U.S. Female Solo artists’ she moves to equal second, behind the 43 weeks racked up by Pink (from 6 #1’s) to sit alongside Mariah’s 20 weeks and just ahead of Madonna (19 weeks from 11 #1’s) and Lady Gaga (18 weeks from 4 #1’s). “Folklore” also holds for a third week at No.1 in both America and Canada.

Rebounding two places apiece are former No.1 posthumous albums for Juice WRLD and “Legends Never Die” and the Pop Smoke set “Shoots for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” to No.2 and No.3 respectively, while Pop Smoke has regained the No.1 slot in New Zealand for a second week overall. Harry Styles’ second set “Fine Line” is newly certified ▲Platinum in sales and it, along with The Kid Laroi set “F*ck Love”, are both up three places apiece to No.4 and No.5 respectively.

With tickets going on sale this past week for the 2021 Sydney production of the musical ‘Hamilton’ (HP-6) the cast recording rebounds back up four places to No.7 for a fifth week within the Top 10, and this is followed by two further returning albums to the ten in “Future Nostalgia” for Dua Lipa (14 to No.8, 15th week inside the Top 10) thanks to a new remix of “Levitating” with Madonna and Missy Elliott issued last week, and the latest Ronan Keating set “Twenty Twenty” (HP-9) which is back up two spots to No.10 for a second week inside the ten. The highest new entry of the week occurs at No.9 and is the debut album for local Sydney born and Nashville, U.S.A. based singer Emma Swift with her set “Blonde on the Tracks”, an album of eight Bob Dylan songs/covers, the album title is a play on his albums “Blood on the Tracks” (1975) and “Blonde on Blonde” (1966).

UP:

Luke Combs rises with both of his albums within the Top 20 this week, “What You See is What You Get” is up four to No.11 and “This One’s for You” rebounds seven to No.13. Post Malone rises with two of his three Top 50 entries, “Hollywood’s Bleeding” is back up four to No.12 and his first set “Stoney” also rises four places to No.43. Ed Sheeran has two albums back within the twenty this week with “÷ (Divide)” back up three to No.14 and his chart-topping album from this time last year “No.6 Collaborations Project” rebounds six spots to No.18. Taylor Swift’s hit No.1 this week last year too with her “Lover” album, and that album is back up three places this week to No.15 on its one year anniversary.

Elton John’s “Diamonds” is back up three to No.16, with other collections rising being for INXS (30 to No.24), Maroon 5 (44 to No.35), Eminem (40 to No.39), Cold Chisel (50 to No.47) and after sixty-six weeks within the Top 100 and a previous peak of No.58 (which it reclaimed last week) is the Jason DeRulo collection called “Platinum Hits”, up nine spots to a new peak of No.49 and its first week within the Top 50, helped by his recent No.1 single (TW-2).

Not only does Lewis Capaldi have two singles within the Top 30, but he also rises back up four places to No.22 with his debut album “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extant”. Leaping back up a massive twenty-four spots to land at No.25 is the soundtrack for `The Greatest Showman’, followed by a nineteen place leap to No.29 for the Polo G set “The Goat”. Harry Styles sees his debut self-titled set rise back up ten places to No.32, with further rising sets being “Hot Pink” for Doja Cat (55 to No.41), Drake and “Scorpion” (54 to No.45, thanks to his new #3 entry this week), Benee’s two EP’s “Fire on Marzz”/”Stella & Steve” (51 to No.46) and lastly is Cardi B. and her debut set “Invasion of Privacy” (68 to No.50), thanks to her first #1 single this week.

DOWN:

Four albums leave the Top 10 this week, starting with the Paul Kelly and Paul Graboswky set “Please Leave Your Light On” (HP-3, WI10-2, 10 to No.19), last week’s highest new entry for Luke Bryan and “Born Here, Live Here, Die Here” (HP-2, WI10-1, 2 to No.20), and the two other Top 10 entries from last week also depart in “Dreamland” for Glass Animals (HP-6, WI10-1, 6 to No.23) and “Kaliyuga” by In Hearts Wake (HP-3, WI10-1, 3 to No.26).

With so many albums rebounding this week, the next major drop for an album is the Fleetwood Mac set “Rumours” (32 to No.37) and “Brain Candy” by Hockey Dad (41 to No.48), with drops down into the lower fifty for recent entries by Deep Purple (#13), Bronson (#22), Stand Atlantic (#23), Sleepmakeswaves (#25) and Alanis Morissette (#38).

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #21 (LP#9) – A Celebration of Endings by Biffy Clyro (14th Floor Records/Warner) is the ninth studio album for the Scottish band, and the new No.1 album in both their native Scotland (their 4th there, all studio sets) and England (their fifth there, 3 studios, 1 Live, 1 Compilation; those last two were #1’s on the UK Rock & Metal Chart). This is now the third Top 50 placing for the band here, after “Ellipsis” (LP#7, HP-15, July 2016) and “Opposites” (LP#6, HP-22, February 2013).

Written, compiled and researched by Gavin Ryan.

