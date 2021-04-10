Australian Artists To Play Music From The Home Front ANZAC Shows - Noise11.com

Michael Gudinski’s Music From The Homefront will return to the Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne on April 24 to give Australia more great live Australian music and honor the Mushroom founder.

Jimmy Barnes said, “Working on Music From The Home Front last year with my friend Michael Gudinski was a musical highlight I’ll never forget. I’m thrilled to be asked to perform once again for the televised broadcast this year.”

Michael created the concept and instigated the idea in nine days in 2020 in the middle of the pandemic.

Says Mushroom Group’s CEO Matt Gudinski: “Dad had many great passions throughout his career, but his love of the local music industry never shone brighter than it did during the last year as we suffered through the impact of COVID-19. It’s incredibly fitting that Music From The Home Front, a project he was immensely proud of in 2020, was one of the events he was working on right up until his last day. That we can bring to life a broadcast concert version from his hometown of Melbourne, supporting the industry he loved, in a city he long promoted as the leading music capital of Australia, resonates deeply with all of us at Mushroom.”

Ticketholders to the Bowl will be treated to an incredible live line-up starring: (in alphabetical order):

Amy Shark, Bliss N Eso Feat. Kasey Chambers, Budjerah, Jerome Farah, Lime Cordiale, Mia Wray, Tash Sultana, The Rubens, Vance Joy and Royal Melbourne Hospital Scrub Choir.

Ben Lee, Dean Lewis, Gordi, Hayley Mary, Jimmy Barnes, Mahalia Barnes, Mia Wray, Tash Sultana, The Kid LAROI, The Rubens, Tina Arena and You Am I will also contribute via streaming.

Tickets for the Bowl concert will go on sale Friday 16 April at 12noon AEST via musicfromthehomefront.com with prices starting at just $69 (plus booking fees). Pre-sale tickets will be available via frontiertouring.com/homefront from Wednesday 14 April.

