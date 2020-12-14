Australian Charts: AC/DC 'PWR/UP' Spends 4th Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

AC/DC’s “Power Up” album remains the No.1 selling set in Australia for the fourth consecutive week, the longest run at the top by a local act since April of 2015.

“Power Up”‘s fourth week at No.1 becomes the equal longest running chart topper for 2020, tying with the four weeks racked up in August (3rd to 24th) by Taylor Swift with “folklore”, which also means that Taylor and AC/DC have spent the most week at No.1 during 2020, although Taylor could upset that on next weeks chart as she just issued a new album called “evermore” on Friday, meaning she could log a fifth and possible sixth week at the top during this year.

This week in 2014 (8th of December) saw AC/DC’s fifth No.1 album in Australia occur as “Rock or Bust” logged a single week at the top, and with this new set “Power Up” scoring a fourth week at No.1 it now increases the bands overall tally of weeks at No.1 to ten, moving them up on the list of ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums (1965 to 2020)’ from equal 77th to now 68th, just ahead of other local acts like Silverchair, Kasey Chambers (both 10 weeks from 5 #1’s), Human Nature (10 weeks from 4 #1’s) and Missy Higgins (10 weeks from 3 #1’s).

Another feat the current AC/DC set “Power Up” achieves by spending a fourth week at the top, is to become the longest running No.1 Aussie performed album since Lee Kernaghan’s “Spirit of the ANZAC’s” set, which spent four weeks at the top from March 30th, 2015. Plus after four weeks of charting the current No.1 also achieves its first certification, achieving Gold (●) in sales.

There are three new entries to the Top 10 this week, and coming in at No.2 is the fourth studio album for Canadian singer/songwriter Shawn Mendes called “Wonder”, which becomes his third Top 10 in Australia and fourth overall entry, having previously charted with “Handwritten” (LP#1, HP-18, 2015), “Illuminate” (LP#2, HP-3, October 2016) and his self-titled set “(LP#3, HP-1×1, June 2018). This album has so far launched two singles onto the charts in the title track (HP-13, TW-35) and his Justin Bieber duet “Monster” (HP-7, TW-11).

The repackaged Taylor Swift eighth album “folklore” is up two places this week to No.3, while as I mentioned earlier, she has issued a ninth set called “evermore” (nothing to do with the band) on Friday, which means she could take out the top spot next week here. Taylor swaps places with last week’s No.3 entry for Miley Cyrus and “Plastic Hearts”, which is down two rungs to No.5 this week, while it took out the No.1 Albums spot in Canada this week.

Debuting either side of Miley are two further new entries; at No.4 is the second live album for English band Arctic Monkeys called “Live at The Royal Albert Hall”, which by entering so high becomes their seventh Top 4 and Top 10 album, as all six of their studios albums have charted at either No.1 (three) No.2 (two) and No.4 (two now). The album was recorded in the London venue on June 7th, 2018, with proceeds from the album going to the charity called ‘War Child’.

The third and final Top 10 entry this week comes in at No.6, the second album for English punk-pop artist Yungblud called “Weird!”, which has landed at the top in his home country this week, his first there, while here it becomes his second chart entry and first Top 10 berth, as his debut set “21st Century Liability” made it to No.97 in July of 2018.

This Xmas season we’ve already seen two Top 10 entries from Delta Goodrem and Andrie Rieu four weeks ago (Delta could leap next week after her TV Xmas special this past weekend), but the man who did it first and also returns to the Top 10 this week is Michael Buble’s “Christmas”, which jumps up seven places to land at No.7 this week, giving his album it’s 57th week within the Top 10 locally. The second and third Aussie acts within the Top 10 this week are up next, with Guy Sebastian’s latest set “T.R.U.T.H.” down two places to No.8, while The Kid Laroi is at No.9 on both the singles and albums chart this week, as he debuts on the singles chart with his tune “Without You”, while his album and EP set “F*ck Love”/”Savage EP” is on hold at No.9 on the albums chart, also spending its overall ninth week within the Top 10. Another milestone is secured by this week’s No.10 album for Harry Styles and “Fine Line”, which is down three places to No.10 and racking up it’s one-year anniversary on the charts (52 weeks), with 50 of it’s chart weeks being spent within the Top 10 during its run (so far).

UP:

With eight seasonal albums charting within the Top 50 this week, let’s get them out of the way first. Delta Goodrem’s “Only Santa Knows” is up one spot to No.12, Mariah Carey’s “Merry Christmas” set from 1994 rises six spots to No.14 and also back up four to No.20 is the Andre Rieu set “Jolly Holiday”. Human Nature’s “The Christmas Album” rises nine spots to No.22, while Robbie Williams’ “The Christmas Present” leaps nineteen spots to No.31, right ahead of the John Farnham and Olivia Newton-John set “Friends for Christmas” which rises eleven places to No.32. After three weeks within the Top 100 the new Dolly Parton set “A Holly Dolly Christmas” propels itself thirty-six places up the chart to land at a new peak of No.37, which is her first Top 10 placing in over four years, as in 2016 she landed two Top 10 albums. She was on The Graham Norton Show last weekend talking about it, thus the possible reason it rises this week.

Both Luke Combs entries rise back up this week, with “What You See…” up one to No.16 while his first set “This One’s for You” is up three to No.35. Keith Urban’s “The Speed of Now Part 1” rebounds five places to No.23, after which the next rising (non-Xmas) album is the debut Lewis Capaldi album, up four to No.38.

The INXS “Very Best of” rebounds nine places to No.44, while Taylor Swift is back to three albums within the Top 50 this week, as “Lover” is up two to No.47 and “1989” is up nine places to No.49. In between those two T.S. sets is the ‘Hamilton’ cast recording, which leaps back up thirty spots this week to land at No.48, while multiple ARIA Award winners for 2020 in Tame Impala returned at No.51 last week with their ‘Album of the Year’ “The Slow Rush”, plus their previous album “Currents” also returned at No.56, with that second re-entry up this week six places to land at No.50.

DOWN:

There are four albums leaving the Top 10 this week, with Andrea Bocelli’s “Believe” (HP-10, WI10-1) down one spot to No.11, last week’s highest new for Powderfinger and “Unreleased (1998-2010)” (HP-2, WI10-1) tumbling eleven places to No.13, followed by Ariana Grande’s “Positions” (HP-2×2, WI10-5) which declines seven chart rungs to No.15, while the big tumbler is the BTS “BE” set (HP-2, WI10-2), falling twenty-three spots to No.27.

Both Bruce Springsteen’s “Letter to You” and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” drop six spots each to No.17 and No.18 respectively. Sam Smith also drops six to No.24 with “Love Goes”, with a seven place slide to No.26 for the “Johnny Cash & The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra” set, a thirteen place dive for Kylie Minogue with “Disco” (15 to No.28) and the Queen with Adam Lambert “Live Around the World” set drops seven to No.29, while their “Greatest Hits” is down two to No.39.

The next big drop occurs at No.40, down eight places from last week, it’s the Fleetwood Mac classic “Rumours”, followed by an eleven place fall to No.41 for the Midnight Oil set “The Makarrata Project”. Nick Cave’s live set “Idiot Prayer” tumbles again this week, down sixteen places to No.43, followed by a five place drop to No.45 for Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall”. Entries from last week’s Top 50 to fall into the lower fifty were from Spacey Jane, Steps, Something for Kate and The Smashing Pumpkins, while the current UK Top 5 Neil Diamond set also departs after three weeks.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #33 (LP#8.2) – The Great Expanse (Instrumental Edition) by The Hilltop Hoods (Hilltop Hoods Inc). is the fourth in the series of re-issued instrumental versions of the Adelaide hip-hop acts albums, with this their eight (and latest) studio album which hit No.1 in early March of 2019, and this is the fourth entry since early October of this year after instrumental editions of “State of the Art” (HP-31, 12th of Oct.), “Drinking from the Sun” (HP-21, 2nd of Nov.) and “Walking Under Stars” (HP-37, 30th of Nov.)

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

