Australian Charts: Harry Styles Album Returns To No 1

Harry Styles reclaims the No.1 ARIA Albums spot with his second album “Fine Line” thanks to the exodus of seasonal titles from the chart, thus ringing up a second week at the top.

“Fine Line” also hold at the top in America for a second week and now becomes the first No.1 album of the 2020’s (but NOT the first NEW No.1 yet), and with it claiming a second week at the top it surpasses the single week that his self-titled debut set achieved in May of 2017, that set is sitting at No.73 this week.

After jumping back into the Top 10 last week the re-packaged Billie Eilish debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” is up a further two places to No.2 this week, followed by a four place rise to No.3 for the soundtrack to the film “Frozen 2”, while a bigger leap of six places occurs at No.4 as the Ed Sheeran duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project” rebounds from No.10 to No.4.

The trio of Travis Scott, Don Toliver and Sheck Wes call themselves JACKBOYS, with their self titled album debuting at No.5 this week (thanks to a digital release in the last week of 2019), with four of the seven tracks from the album charting this week, which includes Travis’ latest chart entry in “Highest in the Room” remixed on the album. The new entry also debuts at No.5 in New Zealand and lands at No.1 in Norway and at No.10 in Sweden (so far).

Post Malone rebounds back up the chart twelve places to land at No.6 with his third album in “Hollywood’s Bleeding” for an overall fourteenth week within the Top 10, after which is the Tones and I debut EP “The Kids are Coming” (9 to No.7) and then two more returning albums to the T10 in “Lover” by Taylor Swift (13 to No.8, 15th week in the T10) and thanks to his current national tour Elton John’s collection “Diamonds” is back up three spots to No.9 for a twelfth overall week inside of the Top 10. The only album falling within the Top 10 this week is the second best of set in the Paul Kelly album “Songs from the South: Greatest Hits 1985 to 2019”, which is down four spots to No.10.

UP:

* To a lesser extent than the singles chart, this week the album chart rebounds quite a few albums thanks to a exit of eight Xmas titles (and the massive drop of several others), and starting off with Luke Combs whose second album “What You See is What You Get” is back up three spots to No.12, while his debut set “This One’s For You” rebounds seventeen spots to No.20.

* The rise for current national tourists Cold Chisel sees their “Best of-All for You” jump up eight places to land at No.13, it’s highest chart placing since it went Top 20 in April of 2019, and only two spots behind their latest studio album.

* ARIA Award winners The Teskey Brothers latest album “Run Home Slow” is up three to No.14.

* Ed Sheeran also sees his second and third albums rise up this week in “÷ (Divide)” up twelve to No.15 and “x (Multiply)” back up eighteen places to No.59.

* “Romance” for Camila Cabello debuted at No.6 four weeks ago, and this week it rebounds thirteen spots to No.16.

* Stormzy has the new and first No.1 single of the year in the UK this week with “Own it” (here TW-46) and his second album “Heavy is the Head” (HP-11 three weeks ago) is back up eleven spots this week to No.17.

* This weeks UK No.1 album sees the highest selling album of in the UK for 2019 reclaim the top spot for a seventh overall week there, I’m talking about the Lewis Capaldi debut set “Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent”, which here this week is back up twenty-five places to No.18.

* Post Malone sees his two older albums also rise back up this week in “Beerbongs & Bentleys” (47 to No.19) and “Stoney” (87 to No.57).

* Billie EIlish’s EP entry “Don’t Smile at Me” leaps back up twenty places to No.21.

* Further climbing best of collections this week are by INXS (36 to No.23, their “Kick” is up one spot to No.82 too), Maroon 5 (84 to No.48), Eminem (65 to No.61), The Killers (74 to No.64), Australian Crawl (returns at No.79), the Wiggles (returns at No.80), Foo Fighters (98 to No.81), Bon Jovi (90 to No.85), Jason DeRulo (returns at No.88) and Green Day (returns at No.89).

* Dean Lewis’ “A Place We Knew” rises back up fifteen spots to No.27.

* With a physical release of the album out next week (10th of Jan), this week The Chainsmokers album “World War Joy” rebounds thirty-three places to land at a new peak of No.28.

* Khalid’s “Free Spirit” resurrects itself twenty-five places to No.30, while his “American Teen” set jumps up twenty-two spots to No.58.

* With Dua Lipa set to drop a new album soon and her song rebounding to No.2 this week, her 110 week old self-titled debut album is back up twenty-nine spots to No.34.

* Even though the new Ariana Grande live album which she issued in the week of Christmas (23rd of Dec) has yet to make it onto the charts, her studio album “thank u, next” is back up twenty-five places to No.35.

* Soundtracks climbing this week are for ‘Cats’ (32 to a new peak of No.31), the long running ‘The Greatest Showman’ (50 to No.36), ‘Frozen’ (64 to No.44) and returning at No.83 is ‘Moana’.

* Drake’ “Scorpion” was falling back down the charts for the past few weeks, this week it flies back up thirty-seven spots to No.39.

* The Hilltop Hoods are up three to No.41 with “The Great Escape”, while they also return at No.76 with “Drinking… Walking… Restrung”.

* The self-titled Shawn Mendes album rebounds twenty places to No.42.

* With a new Travis Scott infused album debuting at No.5 (JACKBOYS), his previous album in “Astroworld” is back up thirty-two spots to No.43.

* Taylor Swift rises back up with her other two entries also in “1989” (73 to No.47) and “Reputation” (79 to No.65).

* XXXTentaction’s “?” leaps back up thirty-six spots to No.49.

* Lizzo is back up eighteen places to No.54 with her set “Cuz I Love You”.

* The highest of 24 re-entries this week is the Juice WRLD album “Goodbye & Good Riddance” at No.63, while he also returns at No.75 with “Death Race for Love”.

* Adele’s “25” was lodged at the top of the charts at this time in 2016, this week it jumps back up twenty places to No.71, while she also returns at No.97 with “21”.

* Eminen’s “Kamikaze” flies back up nineteen places to No.77.

* Further returns are by G Flip (#67), Hayden James (#68), Roddy Ricch (new peak of No.69, made it to No.74 on Dec. 23rd), NF with “The Search” (#70), Ziggy Alberts (#72), Chris Brown’s “Indigo” (#86), DaBaby (#87), Thelma Plum (#90), Coldplay live (#91), Kendrick Lamar’s “DAMN.” (#92), “Teenage Dream” for Katy Perry (#93), the “Free” EP for Ruel (#94), Cardi B (#95) and two Rufus du Sol albums in “Solace” (#99) and “Solace Remixed” (#100).

DOWN:

* Four albums leave the Top 10 this week, the only non-seasonal set is the Cold Chisel album “Blood Moon” (5 to No.11, WI10-3), while plummeting down are “The Christmas Present” from Robbie Williams (3 to No.38, WI10-5), last weeks No.1 for Michael Buble in “Christmas” (1 to No.78, WI10-57a, Wks@#1-15a) and departing the entire Top 100 from last weeks Top 10 was the Mariah Carey set “Merry Christmas” (HP-2, WI10-5a), falling out from No.8.

* The first of three falling Best of sets this week is for Human Nature with “Still Telling Everybody: 30 Years of Hits” (14 to No.22).

* Coldplay’s latest album “Everyday Life” drops down eight spots to No.24.

* The Queen “Bohemian Rhapsody” soundtrack is stable at No.26 this week, but their two best of entries both fall in “Greatest Hits” (34 to No.66) and “The Platinum Collection” (58 to No.98).

* Rod Stewart managed to land three weeks at No.1 in the UK with his latest album “You’re in My Heart” with the R.P.O., this week over there its down to No.3, here it drops eighteen spots to No.29.

* Soundtrack moving down this week are for ‘A Star is Born’ (30 to No.32), ‘Last Christmas’ (22 to No.40) and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.1′ (53 to No.74).

* The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” slips down seven spots to No.33.

* After jumping back up to No.20 last week with her “Hilda” album, this week Jessica Mauboy’s set is down seventeen places to No.37.

* Pink and her set “Hurts 2B Human” drops down seventeen places to No.52.

* Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ “Ghosteen album slips down twenty-two spots top No.55.

* The Triple J compilation “Like a Version Vol.15” falls down eighteen chart-rungs to No.56, but expect a resurgence at the end of the month when their annual T100 countdown occurs.

* With one Elton John album climbing, his 1974 set “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” skips down nine spots to No.60.

* The self-titled Harry Styles album goes the opposite direction his latest album does, by falling down six spots to No.73.

* The live Kylie special for “Golden” screened in the past week on TV here, but the live album of the same name drops down sixteen spots to No.84.

* Leonard Cohen’s “Thanks for the Dance” tumbles down forty-seven places to land at No.96.

* Further Top 50 dropouts from last weeks chart to leave the T100 this week are Xmas sets by Human Nature (#19), John Farnham & Olivia Newton-John (#23), Pentatonix (#25), Bing Crosby (#31), while also leaving from the fifty were albums by Celine Dion (#39) and Andre Rieu (#40).

FURTHER NEW ENTRY:

* #25 (S’tk) – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker by John Williams is the ninth in the mainstream saga of The Skywalker family, from Anakin to their latest offspring(s), with the music once again conducted and performed by John Williams, with the last two soundtracks charting at No.54 (“The Last Jedi” in 2017-18) and “The Force Awakens” making it to No.24 on this week in 2016 (and once more again two weeks later).

