Australian Charts: Music From The Home Front Returns To No 1

Returning to the No.1 spot, and up a massive 82 places to reclaim the Albums chart pinnacle for a third overall week is the compilation album “Music from the Home Front”, which is helped back to the top by it’s vinyl release and Father’s Day occurring in Australia last week(end).

“Music from the Home Front” spent two weeks at No.1 on the 26th of June and 3rd of July, 2020 and was the 884th No.1 in Australia, and now it’s return to the top for a third week thanks mostly to its limited vinyl release last week (it’s the second highest selling vinyl album this week locally), makes it the second longest running No.1 album for 2020, behind the recent four weeks for Taylor Swift’s ‘folklore” album (from July 31st, 2020). This is also only the second ever return to No.1 for a compilation album, as back in 1988 the various artists set “88 The Winners” spent three weeks at No.1, one week off, then a final fourth week from mid-Sept. of 1988, plus ‘Home Front’s’ third week at the top makes it the equal longest running compilation of this century as back at this time in 2000 we were getting ready for the Sydney Olympics, and from Sept. 25th, 2000 the “Music from the Opening Ceremony Games of the 27th Olympiad” album spent three straight weeks at No.1 locally.

Not to be outdone in the Father’s Day sales was the 20th Anniversary Reissue of the fourth Powderfinger album from 2000 called “Odyssey No.5”, which returns to the chart this week at No.2, spending its 27th week within the Top 10, having previously logged three broken weeks at No.1 during September and November of 2000 (from Sept 11th, 2000), and it became the bands second of five No.1 albums locally, while it also takes out the No.1 spot on the vinyl albums sales chart this week too. The Powderfinger album also lands a new certification this week too, previously it was 10x▲Platinum, and this new entry pushes it to ♦ (Diamond, 500,000 in sales), becoming the first Australian album to achieve this milestone in sales. This is also the fifth album to achieve such a distinction here too, after Michael Buble, Eminem, Taylor Swift (TW-35) and Ed Sheeran (TW-18) previously scored Diamond albums (Adele is still not shown as Diamond, even though her “21” album is 17xPlatinum in sales)

It’s an Australian 1-2-3 this week as the fourth studio album for Fremantle, WA band San Cisco debuts at No.3 with “Between You and Me”, which becomes their fourth albums chart entry and second Top 10 placing as their second set “Gracetown” debuted and peaked at No.2 back in March of 2015. There are two further Top 10 albums chart entries this week, both from local acts, as coming in at No.8 is the soundtrack to the just launched documentary “Slim and I” about local country legend Slim Dusty and his wife Joy McKean, featuring 20 tracks of his with seventeen interviews about his music. This is also Slim’s third Top 10 album for this century, his last being 2004’s “Columbia Lane – The Last Sessions” (HP-5, March 2004). New at No.9 is the fourth solo album for The Smith Street Band lead singer Wil Wagner called “Spiralling”, which also becomes his first Top 10 album locally and his second overall entry, as his third set “I Hope I Don’t Come Across Intense” made it to No.49 in mid-May of 2020 when it was finally issued on multiple formats (it was only issued on cassette originally in July of 2015).

So the remaining five albums from last week to survive within the Top 10 this week are “folklore” for Taylor Swift, “Legends Never Die” for Juice WRLD and “Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon” by Pop Smoke all down one spot apiece to No.4, No.5 and No.6 respectively. Katy Perry’s latest album “Smile” is down five places to No.7 and falling four to No.10 is the second Harry Styles set “Fine Line”, which is now the longest running Top 10 album at 39 weeks.

UP:

The Weeknd album “After Hours” leaps back up thirteen places to No.16 this week, while the Queen biopic set ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ rises back up eight to No.30. The Maroon 5 “Singles Collection” album is back up eight places to No.34, while Eminem’s best of set “Curtain Call” rises only one spot to No.40. Rebounding back up a massive fifty-four places to No.42 this week is the Spacey Jane set “Sunlight” (HP-2, 22nd of June, 2020), with the self-titled Harry Styles debut set back up twenty-one spots to No.47.

DOWN:

Five albums leave the Top 10 this week, with Billie Eilish leaving the Top 10 for the third time (she spent three broken weeks at No.12 during December of 2019) with her album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” (HP-1×6, WI10-73) down four places this week to No.11, while last week’s No.1 debut for the Metallica and the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra with “S&M2” (HP-1×1, WI10-1) falling eleven spots to No.12. The three other albums to leave the ten this week are three more of last week’s new entries in “Rome” for Josh Pyke (HP-8, WI10-1), “Whose Line is it Anyway?” for Private Function (HP-9, WI10-1) and “Sunset Suburbia” (HP-10, WI10-1) by Diesel all leaving the Top 50 this week.

The No.1 album from three weeks ago for The Killers and “Imploding the Mirage” is down a further ten places this week to No.21, while the “Hamilton” cast recording falls six to No.23 and Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” set drops four to No.24, while her self-titled debut set falls five to No.44.

‘The Greatest Showman’ set falls back down four to No.31, while the new entry for Disclosure from last week called “Energy” tumbles this week twenty-four spots to No.36. After last week’s rebound for her MTV VMA wins the Lady Gaga set “Chromatica” is back down fifteen places this week to No.46.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #17 (LP#11.2) – Goat’s Head Soup (Deluxe Edition) by The Rolling Stones (Promotone Records/Universal Int.) is the new No.1 album in England this week, returning for a third week at the top there (two weeks from Sept. 24th 1973 in the UK, 4 weeks in Australia from November 26th, 1973). The ten track album has been expanded to a 20 track collection featuring a second disc of rarities and alternate mixes of tracks. The hit single from this album was “Angie” (#1 in Australia for five weeks from 19th of Nov., 1973).

* #22 (LP#5) – Detroit 2 by Big Sean (Def Jam) is the fifth album for the American rapper and his third to chart in Australia after “Dark Sky Paradise” (LP#3, HP-28, March 2015) and “I Decided” (LP#4, HP-14, February 2017), and the new album is also a sequel to his 2012 mixtape named “Detroit”, with this new set featuring guests such as Eminem. Royce da 5’9″, Post Malone, Travis Scott, Young Thug, Lil’ Wayne and Diddy.

* #28 (LP#1) – BCOS U Will Never B Free by Rex Orange County (AWAL) is the first album from 2015 for the English artist Alexander O’Connor which was issued on vinyl for the first time here last week and makes its first chart appearance in Australia. He has previously charted with his third album “Pony” which debuted and peaked at No.4 in November of 2019.

* #39 (LP#2) – TattleTales by 6ix9ine (6ix9ine/Create Music) is the second studio album and now the second entry in Australia for the American rapper, the other was his first mixtape “Day69” which peaked at No.11 in March of 2018, while his later 2018 debut album “Dummy Boy” didn’t make the charts here. This new set contains guest artists such as Nicki Minaj and Akon on a reworking of his hit “Locked Up” (HP-33, May 2005).

