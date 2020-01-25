Australian Charts: No Surprise Eminem's Surprise Album Debuts At No 1 - Noise11.com

The eleventh studio album for Eminem called “Music to Be Murdered by” was a surprise release last Friday and this week it claims the No.1 spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, becoming his eleventh chart-topping album here (9 studios, 1 soundtrack and 1 best of).

“Music to Be Murdered by” is the 866th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2020), the 716th for ARIA (1983 to 2020), the 505th to debut at No.1 (1976 to 2020), the third No.1 album of 2020 and the 33rd for the record label Interscope, whose last was only last week for Selena Gomez, meaning that this is the first time since 2015 that two Interscope artists have taken over from each other, previously it occurred in March 2015 for Madonna (Rebel Heart, 1 week on 16-March, 2015) which was taken over the following week by the album “To Pimp a Butterfly” for Kendrick Lamar (1 week on 23-March, 2015), while another Interscope act in The Weeknd is the No.1 singles act this week. The album enters at No.1 in both England (where he has both No.1’s for single and album) and New Zealand.

This is now the eleventh No.1 album for Eminem and his ninth for a studio album since he first topped the charts for a single week on March 5th, 2001 with “The Marshall Mathers LP”. Eminem is now the equal third artist with the ‘Most No.1 Albums’ alongside the eleven notched up by U2 and Madonna (ahead of him is Jimmy Barnes with 12 and The Beatles with 14), while his tally of weeks at No.1 now rises to 32 in total, tying him at equal twelfth on the listing for ‘Accumulated Weeks at No.1: Albums’ alongside Delta Goodrem and one week behind the recent 33rd week racked up by Michael Buble (Dec 2019) and two weeks away from matching the 34 weeks for Jimmy Barnes.

This is the tenth album with the word ‘Music’ in its title to hit the No.1 spot here (the last was a ‘Glee: The Music’ album in 2011), and the first for a ‘Murdered’ or even a ‘Murder’ at the ARIA Albums summit, with the previous high-charted murder being a No.2 placing for the Incubus set “A Crow Left of the Murder” (Feb., 2004). The new No.1 album also becomes the 307th by an American artist (male, female, solo, duo or group) and the 247th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas).

The third studio album for Halsey called “Manic” debuts at No.2 this week, becoming her third successive album to debut and peak in that position after “Badlands” (Sept 2015) and “hopeless kingdom fountain” (June 2017), both stayed within the Top 10 for a single week, so this new set spending a second week next week would be a new record for her!! The album features three current chart entries in the newest track “You Should be Sad” (TW-15, new peak), “Graveyard” (HP-24, TW-51) and “Without Me” (HP-2, TW-67).

The third successive debut in a row is the sixth studio and first posthumous album for rapper Mac Miller called “Circles”, which by debuting at No.3 becomes his second Top 10 placing and now his highest charted ever in Australia, surpassing the No.7 peak of his last entry “Swimming” (peaked in 2018 after his passing), while overall this is his fourth albums chart entry here, as he also charted with “GO:OD AM” (HP-32, Oct., 2015) and “The Divine Feminine” (HP-13, Sept., 2016), with this new album placing three singles on the chart this week in “Good News” (43 to No.27, his highest charted single ever) and the new entries “Blue World” (TW-72) and the albums title track “Circles” (TW-94).

The three new entries at the top pushed down two places apiece the Harry Styles album “Fine Line”, the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep…” and current tourist Elton John’s collection of hits in “Diamonds” to No.4, No.5 and No.6 respectively. Post Malone rises back up one spot to No.7 with “Hollywood’s Bleeding” and last weeks No.1 entry for Selena Gomez and “Rare” falls down seven spots to No.8, the album taking the top spot in both Canada and America this week too. Further Top 10 drops are for the soundtrack ‘Frozen 2′ (5 to No.9) and the Ed Sheeran duets set “No.6 Collaborations Project” (7 to No.10).

UP:

* The Taylor Swift album “Lover” is back up four places to No.12, while the title track is her only singles chart entry this week at #100, with her “Reputation” album back up two spots to No.75.

* Luke Combs’ most recent set “What You See is What You Get” is back up two to No.14, and he is stable at No.20 with his first album “This One’s for You”.

* Cold Chisel’s “Best of-All for You” is stable at No.14 thanks to their current national tour, while climbing collections are for INXS (37 to No.35), Maroon 5 (42 to No.40), Eminem (see below), The Wiggles (62 to No.57), Green Day (70 to No.69), Foo Fighters (80 to No.73), Queen (GH stable at No.82), Bon Jovi (93 to No.89) and Red Hot Chili Peppers (returns at No.95).

* Dean Lewis rises back up five places to No.22 with “A Place We Knew”.

* The only album scoring a new peak this week is the Roddy Ricch set “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial”, up one spot to No.29.

* G Flip just issued an expanded version of her debut album “About Us” which includes four new live versions of tracks from the album, the set rises seven places to No.39.

* The new Eminem debut pulls back up his collection “Curtain Call: The Hits” (55 to No.43) and his last studio album “Kamikaze” (67 to No.44).

* “Igor” for Tyler, the Creator is back up nine spots to No.51.

* Last week Coldplay’s “Everyday Life” album plummeted 21 places to No.65, but this week it rebounds back up nine spots to No.56.

* The Doja Cat album “Hot Pink” jumped up last week 20+ spots, this week it rises nine places to No.62.

* Adele’s “25” surges back up fourteen places to No.67 (her “21” set is down two spots to No.94).

* Thelma Plum rebounds twenty places this week to No.74 with her set “Better in Blak”.

* There are four returning albums this week, and apart from the aforementioned RHCP’s GHs set there are also re-entries of “Currents” by Tame Impala (#77), “Once Upon a Mind” by James Blunt (#86) and the self titled debut album for Harry Styles (#97, fell out last week).

* Lana Del Rey’s “Norman F**king Rockwell” is back up six places to No.84.

DOWN:

* Three albums leave the Top 10 this week, first is last weeks highest selling vinyl album in “Blood Moon” for Cold Chisel (HP-1×1, WI10-4a) which falls back down seven spots to No.17, while there are also two Top 100 dropouts from last weeks Top 10 for King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard with “Live in Adelaide ’19” (#6, WI10-1) and “Live in Paris ’19” (#9, WI10-1), while their third live entry for last week in “Live in Brussels ’19” also departs from No.34, and are the only Top 50 departures for this week.

* The Paul Kelly third “Songs of the South” collection is stable at No.18 this week, while falling collections are by Jason DeRulo (37 to No.79), The Killers (75 to No.87) and departing are best of sets for Human Nature (#89 after 8 weeks of charting) and Australian Crawl (#100).

* Stormzy’s second album “Heavy is the Head” falls down seven spots to No.19.

* Post-tourist Lizzo sees her album “Cuz I Love You” fall from its peak last week of No.19 to No.30 this week.

* Soundtracks sliding this week are for ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ (29 to No.31), ‘The Greatest Showman’ (31 to No.33), “Frozen’ (45 to No.47), ‘A Star is Born’ (39 to No.48) and it’s goodbye for ‘Cats’ (out from #52 after four weeks of charting).

* The self-titled Jackboys album falls ten places to No.32 this week.

* The Teskey Brothers are reduced to one entry this week as their latest album “Run Home Slow” is down four places to No.36.

* There’s a ten place fall to No.46 for the Fleetwood Mac classic album “Rumours”.

* The Hilltop Hoods drop down with both of their entries in “The Great Expanse” (41 to No.52) and “Drinking… Walking… Restrung” (61 to No.65).

* Juice WRLD drops down with both “Goodbye & Good Riddance” (51 to No.58) and “Death Race for Love” (64 to No.68).

* The Beatles’ “Abbey Road” album falls down thirteen spots to land this week at No.76.

* Jax Jones’ “Snacks (Supersize)” is down fourteen places to No.80.

* There’s a twenty-four place slump to No.92 for the Rod Stewart and R.P.O. album “You’re in My Heart”.

* Local rapper ChillinIT falls down fifteen places to No.93 with “Women, Weed & Wordplay”.

* Finally Trippie Redd tumbles fourteen spots to No.99 with his set “A Love Letter to You 4”.

FURTHER NEW ENTRIES:

* #26 (EP#2) – Life was Better (EP) by Magic Dirt was originally issued in 1994 as the bands second EP, and it was just re-issued as a CD and limited edition orange vinyl for the first time in over 25 years, the five track EP originally made it to No.71 upon debut in the second week of 1995; but on the singles chart, spending 12 broken weeks charting until early April, and was the bands first chart entry on either the single or album charts.

* #64 (LP#4) – Here & Now by Aleyce Simmonds is the fourth album and now second chart entry for the Port Macquarie, NSW based female country singer whose last album “More than Meets the Eye” debuted and peaked at No.25 in early February of 2017.

* #72 (ST) – Basement soundtrack by Feeding|Ear is the first entry for the Perth based artist Matt McLean who composes, mixers, masters and records his own original work and is a member of the band Lilt, while this entry is the soundtrack for the new video game ‘Basement’.

* #88 (LP#9) – Nightfall by Little Big Town is the U.S.A. country bands ninth studio album and now their second to chart here after their 2017 set “The Breaker” debuted and peaked at No.26 (early March, 2017).

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

