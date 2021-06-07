Australian Charts: Olivia Rodrigo Spends Second Week At No 1 - Noise11.com

“SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo remains the No.1 Album in Australia for a second week, becoming the third artist (and female act) to hold for two consecutive weeks at the top during 2021.

Previously Taylor Swift’s “evermore” spent the first two weeks of 2021 at the top (3rd and 4th week overall), while Amy Shark did it again on May 10th and 17th with “Cry Forever”, and now Olivia becomes the third act to hold for two straight weeks at No.1, while mention must go to Justin Bieber’s “Justice” which has logged three weeks at the top here, but all were on three separate occasions, March 29th, April 12th and May 3rd.

“SOUR” is a No.1 in England, New Zealand (2nd week also) and it debuted at the top in Canada and America this past week, making it the first album since “folklore” in August of 2020 to hold the top spot in all five chart regions (32nd time all up). The album was issued with a bonus poster edition in the past week, and with her track “Good 4 U” also holding the No.1 singles chart position again this week Olivia is the first artist since Billie Eilish in April of 2019 to hold for two straight weeks at the top of both the single and album charts, with Ariana Grande also achieving this feat in February of 2019, while the last act to do it for three weeks in a row was Lady Gaga in Oct-Nov of 2019.

Last week’s No.2 debut for Pink and her live album “All I Know So Far: Setlist” remains at its entry peak for a second week, with the album being the biggest physical seller for last week. The first of two new entries within the Top 10 this week is the sixth Shannon Noll studio album called “Raw” coming in at No.3, which gives him his seventh Top 10 entry in Australia (6 Studios and 1 Best of). The album also features covers of songs by Crowded House, Noiseworks, INXS and many of his former songs redone or re-recorded.

J. Cole is back up one spot to No.4 with “The Off-Season”, followed by a three place rebound to No.5 for Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” after her iHeart Award win for ‘Female Artist of the Year’. Justin Bieber’s “Justice” set is back up one place to No.6, followed by the second and final new entry to the Top 10. The Veronicas enter at No.7 with their fourth studio album called “Godzilla”, which becomes their fourth Top 10 entry locally (their first three albums all peaked at No.2), with this new set containing their former chart entries “In My Blood” (2016) and “The Only High” (2017), plus the twins also have another album due at the end of June called “Human”, so after seven years since their last album they’re issuing two within a month of each other this year.

Delta Goodrem’s latest album “Bridge Over Troubled Dreams” is back up one spot to No.8, plus it’s also the No.1 selling vinyl album of the week, and is then followed by two more climbing albums in The Weeknd with “The Highlights”, back up two to No.9 after his five iHeart Award wins and his performance on the night, and The Kid Laroi with his mixtape “F**k Love” and his EP “Savage” rising back up four places to No.10, the opposite direction his song “Without You” took this week (down 8 to No.11), with that track leaving the Top 10 Singles Chart for the first time in it’s half-year chart run.

UP:

TOP 20: Three single place climbs and a massive jump lie within the Top 20, as Harry Styles, Pop Smoke and Luke Combs all rise back up one spot each to No.11, No.12 and No.16 respectively. Luke also picked up two iHeart Awards this week for ‘Best Country Album’ for “What You See is What You Get” and also for ‘Country Artist of the Year’. Taking a massive fifty-seven place jump to a new peak of No.17 is the Juice WRLD album “Goodbye and Good Riddance”, which was re-issued last week with bonus remixes. The album first charted locally on April 1st, 2019 and would initially peak at No.55 upon entry, and then when he passed in December of 2019 the album leapt back into the chart at No.39 (Dec. 16th), which would remain it’s peak position until this week.

TOP 30: Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours” set is back up six spots to No.21, Luke Combs’ first entry “This One’s for You” is up three to No.22, the last Juice WRLD set issued in “Legends Never Die” rises back up five to No.25, iHeart Award winner for ‘Pop Album of the Year’ was “folklore” by Taylor Swift, which helps it to rebound nine spots to No.27, followed by a six place rise to No.28 for “Sunlight” by Spacey Jane.

TOP 40: Alan Jackson’s “Where Have You Gone” set jumps back up eleven spots to No.35, while there’s a second nine place rise for Taylor Swift’s “evermore” set to No.38.

TOP 50: The self-titled Harry Styles album jumps back up ten places to No.42, Machine Gun Kelly’s “Tickets to My Downfall” rebounds nine spots to No.44, as it won an iHeart Award this week for ‘Best Alternative Rock Album of the Year’, and the soundtrack for ‘The Greatest Showman’ also rises back up nine places to land at No.50.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Of the four Top 10 dropouts this week, one lands within the Top 20, Amy Shark’s “Cry Forever” (HP-1×2, WI10-4), which is down four spots to No.14 and is the only declining album within the twenty, as there are four albums which don’t move within the Top 20 this week for Billie Eilish (#15), Ed Sheeran (#18), Elton John (#19, iHeart ‘Icon Award’ this past week) and Maroon 5 (#20).

TOP 30: The second entry from last week’s Top 10 to leave is the twenty-one pilots set “Scaled and Icy” (HP-3, WI10-1), which tumbles twenty places to land at No.23, while they also picked up two iHeart Award this week for ‘Best Alternative Rock Song’ and ‘Best Alternative Artist of the Year’. The only other drop within the Top 30 is the repackaged “Fearless” for Taylor Swift which is down two spots to No.30.

TOP 40: Small drops for Morgan Wallen’s “Dangerous” (31 to No.33) and Bruno Mars’ “Doo-Wops and Hooligans” (37 to No.40) sit either side of two big drops for Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ soundtrack (29 to No.36) and the ‘Hamilton’ cast recording, which drops down sixteen places to No.37.

TOP 50: The self-titled Dua Lipa set recedes back five spots to No.46, while the big drop into the Top 50 is for The Black Keys recent release “Delta Kream”, which plummets seventeen spots to No.49. The two final Top 10 dropouts fall into the lower fifty this week for Powderfinger and “One Night Lonely” (#4) and My Bloody Valentine with “Loveless” (#6), while there’s also major drops for Dr. Colossus (#16), You Am I (#22) and the Eurovision album after only one week (#23).

FURTHER DEBUTS:

* #13 (LP#4) – Drinking with My Smoking Friends by AllDay (Allday Music) is the fourth studio album for the Australian rapper, and his now second chart entry NOT to land within the Top 10, as he previously charted with the albums “Startup Cult” (LP#1, HP-3, July 2004), “Speeding” (LP#2, HP-6, April 2017) and “Starry Night Over the Phone” (LP#3, HP-7, July 2019), while his first chart entry was with his 2013 EP called “Loners are Cool” (HP-18, April 2013).

* #29 (LP#2) – Modulation by Sef Lemelin (Hopeful Tragedy) is the second album for the Canadian artist who in the past was in a band with Alex Foster Henry called The Riddlers who were later called Your Favourite Enemies, and both artists are on the label they created called Hopeful Tragedy, while Sef’s first album called “Deconstruction” came out in 2019 and didn’t chart here.

* #32 (LP#19) – Reprise by Moby (Little Idiot) is a collection of Moby’s older singles redone with the Budapest Art Orchestra, plus a string quartet and some guest artists like Gregory Porter, Mark Lanegan (The Screaming Trees), Kris Kristofferson, Alice Skye and Skylar Grey among them. Overall this is his eighth albums chart entry in Australia (7 Studios and 1 Best of), with his last entry being his eleventh studio album “Innocents” (HP-35, Oct. 2013).

* #43 (GH#6) – Singles ’86 – ’96 by Ed Kuepper (Prince Melon/Independent) is the Aussie artists sixth best of collection, and now his highest to chart, plus it also becomes his tenth Top 100 entry and also his sixth Top 50 placing. This new collection also becomes his first chart entry for this century, as he last charted two albums in 1995 in “A King in the Kindness Room” (HP-95, July) and “Sings His Greatest Hits for You” (HP-72, Nov.).

