Australian Charts: The Kid Laroi Is No 1 - Noise11.com

After just over half-a-year of charting local Sydney teenage rapper The Kid Laroi sees his mixtape “Fuck Love” alongside his EP “Savage” rise one spot this week to claim the top of the ARIA Albums Chart for the first time, plus he becomes the third successive local act at No.1.

“Fuck Love (mixtape)/Savage (EP)” for The Kid Laroi becomes the 905th No.1 Album in Australia (1965 to 2021), the 755th for ARIA (1983 to 2021), the fourth No.1 album of 2021, the 50th No.1 Album for the record label Columbia, with their last being AC/DC’s “Power Up” from late November of 2020.

The Kid Laroi also became the youngest No.1 local artist at the age of almost 17 and a half (17 years, five months, 25 days) beating the former record held by Delta Goodrem when she was 18 in 2001. And both of this week’s No.1’s on the singles and albums charts are by millennials, with both acts born during this century. The Kid Laroi also becomes the third indigenous artist to hit the top after Jessica Mauboy (Oct 2016 & Oct 2019) and Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu (April 2018), while his entry also scores him a Gold (●) in sales this week too.

This new No.1 album becomes the second to feature the swear word ‘Fuck’ in its title, as 51 weeks ago Green Day hit No.1 (17-Feb-2020) with “Father of all Motherfuckers” for a single week, while for the word ‘Love’ this is it’s 17th visit to the top spot, and the only other ‘Savage’ at No.1 was the self-titled debut album for Savage Garden which began a 19 week run at No.1 locally from April 6th, 1997. This is also only the second mixtape to make it to the top here, as last year’s Drake entry “Dark Lane Demo Tapes” spent two weeks at No.1 from May 11th, 2020, and the third EP (Extended Play) to also hit the top after “Map of the Soul: 7” for BTS (1 week on April 22nd, 2019) and the first was another local male solo artist Troye Sivan with his “Wild” EP for one week (Sept. 14th, 2015).

Of the five No.1 albums for 2021 so far, three have been by local acts (Bluey, Illy and now The Kid Laroi), while Barry Gibb’s former residence here (in the late 1950’s to mid 1960’s) makes him a fourth former Australian, and overall we have now had 254 Australian Performed No.1 album since the first in 1968 by The Seekers, plus The Kid Laroi becomes the 120th Australian Artist (male, female, solo, duo or group) to hit the top of our charts. His new No.1 is also the 259th by a Solo Male Artist (local or overseas), and The Kid Laroi is the 32nd Solo Australian Male Artist to have a No.1 album, plus he is also the third local Solo Male Rapper too after Drapht (2011) and Illy (2016 and 2021). With next week’s major contenders for the No.1 albums spot coming from both The Foo Fighters and The Weeknd, The Kid Laroi might not hold for a second week (for now).

Last week’s No.1 album for Bluey and his TV soundtrack “Bluey the Album” is down one spot to No.2 this week, and while he is the first local animated character at No.1 here, he does so with his own shows music, there was one previous kids favourite who hit the top, Bob the Builder in 2001 with “The Album” (same title as Bluey’s one almost) for two weeks from November 26th, 2001. The difference between the two though is Bluey’s songs are from his show, Bob’s were covers of popular songs plus a few new ones (not taken from his TV series). {thanks to those who asked about this chart anomoly}.

For a third week in both America and Canada the country artist Morgan Wallen’s set “Dangerous: The Double Album” has been sitting at the top, while here it debuted at No.2 and is this week back up one spot to No.3, while also climbing, both up two places, are “evermore” for Taylor Swift and Pop Smoke’s “Shoot for the Moon, Aim for the Stars” to No.4 and No.5 respectively.

The second and final falling album within the Top 10 this week is the long running (56 weeks) Top 10 entry for Harry Styles and “Fine Line”, which is down one spot to No.6, followed by further two place rises for Luke Combs’ second album “What You See is What You Get” and Juice WRLD with his posthumous set “Legends Never Die” to No.7 and No.8 respectively. Thanks to a physical release last week the Barry Gibb recent No.1 album “Greenfields: The Gibb Brothers Songbook 1′ rebounds forty-three spots this week to land back within the Top 10 at No.9 (up from #52 last week) to score a third overall week within the Top 10, and also back into the ten is the Billie Eilish set “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”, up five to No.10 and scoring a 78th week within the ten.

UP:

TOP 20: Dua Lipa’s “Future Nostalgia” and the Spacey Jane set “Sunlight” both move up one spot within the Top 20 to No.12 and No.13, while the biggest climber within the twenty chart section is Taylor Swift’s “folklore”, back up five places to No.15.

TOP 30: Sam Smith has a three place rise to No.21 with “Love Goes”, Elton John’s “Diamonds” is up four to No.23, Lewis Capaldi’s debut set and Maroon 5’s “Singles Collection” both rise five spots each to No.27 and No.28 respectively, while Eminem’s “Curtain Call: The Hits” leaps eleven places to No.29.

TOP 40: Thanks to a limited vinyl release (and the #1 vinyl sales spot this week) the Violent Soho former No.1 album from April 13th, 2020 called “Everything is A-Ok” returns to the chart at No.31, followed by a four place rise to No.32 for Post Malone’s “Hollywood’s Bleeding”. Three of the four Top 50 entries for Taylor Swift rise back up this week, with her “Lover” set moving up seven places to No.35.

TOP 50: The self-titled Dua Lipa debut set rebounds three places to No.41, the BLACKpink set “The Album” returns to the chart at No.43 thanks a Vinyl #5 placing this week, while the SZA album “CTRL” will next week rack up it’s one-year anniversary on the charts (its at 51 weeks this week) and it rises back up three spots to No.48, plus it’s newly certified Gold (●) in sales.

DOWN:

TOP 20: Two albums leave the Top 10 this week, Lime Cordiale with “14 Steps to a Better You” (HP-1×1, WI10-3a) back down three spots to No.11, while the Bring Me the Horizon set “Post Human: Survival Horror” (HP-3, WI10-2a) drops sixteen spots to No.19 after its physical surge back up the chart last week. Eminem’s “Music to Be Murdered by” drops down three spots to No.14 and Machine Gun Kelly dips two places to No.20 with “Tickets to My Downfall”.

TOP 30: Only three albums drop down within this chart region, “Plastic Hearts” for Miley Cyrus down one spot to No.22, “Rumours” by Fleetwood Mac drips two to No.25 and Ariana Grande’s latest set “Positions” falls four to No.30.

TOP 40: The third and final Gold (●) in sales this week is Guy Sebastian’s latest set “T.R.U.T.H.” which is down two places to No.33, while also dropping here are “The Very Best of” for INXS (29 to No.37), Glass Animals with “Dreamland” (22 to No.38) and the self-titled Harry Styles debut album (34 to No.39).

TOP 50: A nine place drop occurs for the Tame Impala set “The Slow Rush” to No.44, followed by a fifteen place slump to No.45 for the Cold Chisel “The Best of: All for You”. “1989” for Taylor Swift is her only dropping album this week (within the Top 50), down three spots to No.46, while down five to No.50 is ‘The Greatest Showman’ soundtrack.

NEW ENTRIES

* #18 (LP#1) – Collapsed in Sunbeams by Arlo Parks (Transgressive) is the debut album for the English singer (born Anais Marinho to Nigerian and Chadian parents in 2000), which has landed at No.3 in her home country and also in Scotland. She has previously issued two EP’s of her material in April and December of 2019.

* #47 (LP#6) – The Future Bites by Steven Wilson (Caroline International) is the sixth album and now second chart entry for the former Porcupine Tree frontman, as he last charted in late August of 2017 with his fifth set “To the Bone” (HP-30), while his former band had two entries in “Fear of a Blank Planet” (HP-66, 2007) and their last album “The Incident” (HP-35, Sept 2009).

*ARIA Chart info is based on sales for the week from the 29th of January to the 4th of February, 2021.

Written, Compiled and Researched by Gavin Ryan.

