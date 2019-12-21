Australian Charts: Tones and I Clocks Up 21st Week At Number One

It’s a 21st week at No.1 for the smash single “Dance Monkey” for Tones and I.

“Dance Monkey” and its twenty-first week stay at the summit in Australia continues its leader as the ‘Longest Running No.1 Single by an Australian artist’, the third longest running No.1 of all time (local or overseas acts) since 1940*, and unless something changes next week it will be the last song of the year and decade too. It’s now logged 24 weeks within the Aussie Top 10 making it now the equal fourth longest running Top 10 track tying with “Eastside” for Benny Blanco (2018/19), “Shape of You” for Ed Sheeran (2017). With no sign of it wilting from within the Top 10 anytime soon, it should easily match the 25 weeks running “Perfect” for Ed Sheeran (2017/18) and eventually in a few weeks tie with this years other long running No.1 “Old Town Road” for Lil’ Nas X (27 weeks).

(* NB: the methodology for the ARIA chart changed in May 2017 to include streaming. Comparisons to pre May 2017 achievements are measured by a different formula)

The track for Tones and I remains at No.1 overseas in Switzerland (14th week), Belgium, Austria (13th week), The Netherlands (12th week), Sweden (9th week), Germany (returns for 9th week), Portugal (5th week), Bulgaria and Canada (4th week apiece), while it remains at No.2 in Norway, France, Finland, New Zealand, No.8 in Denmark, No.9 in Ireland and America {new peak there and first week in their Top 10} and falls from the top to No.10 in England after last week becoming their longest running No.1 of 2019 and longest running No.1 for a female artist ever.

Dua Lipa holds for a second week at No.2 with her current single “Don’t Start Now”, which is also the peak that the song has achieved in England, Belgium, France and is also currently sitting at No.2 in Bulgaria, while only Ireland has made it into a No.1 song so far (for two weeks). Sitting at No.1 in New Zealand for a sixth straight week is the Arizona Zervas track “Roxanne”, which here is stable at No.3 and having previously peaked at No.2 we are the only two countries to place it this high so far, the song’s next highest peak is Norway at No.3.

It’s a stable top six songs this week with the Maroon 5 ballad “Memories” at No.4, the Post Malone recent U.S. No.1 song “Circles” holds at No.5 and the Regard remix of the Sean Paul track “Ride it” remains at No.6. These are followed by the first of three songs that climb into the Top 10 this week, first of which is the third track lifted from the second solo album and new No.1 set in the country for Harry Styles, the song was last weeks highest new entry called “Adore You”, which halves its position from last week and jumps up seven places to a new peak of No.7, plus it becomes his second Top 10 single from the new “Fine Line” album after the lead single “Lights Up” also peaked at No.7 ten weeks ago, overall it’s now his third Top 10 single in Australia as his first album only had one Top 10 single in “Sign of the Times” (HP-1).

After peaking at No.7 last week the second ever Top 10 entry for Tones and I and “Never Seen the Rain” is back down one place to No.8, while The Weeknd scores his second successive Top 10 single as his new entry from three weeks ago called “Blinding Lights” rises four spots to a new peak of No.9 becoming his eighth Top 10 single in Australia after his seventh “Heartless” (HP-10, TW-30) did so upon debut three weeks ago. Last years final No.1 song in the 1994 seasonal classic for Mariah Carey and “All I Want for Christmas is You” spent a single week at the top in the last week of 2018, and then the following week it set a record for the only track to ever leave the Top 100 from the No.1 spot. This week the song is up one spot to No.10 for an overall fifth week within the Top 10 (1994, 2017, 2018), and this time last year it was sitting in the same position of No.10 before leaping to No.1 the following week, so it might do it again this year as 75% of next weeks charts sales fall during the pre-Xmas period (the 25th falls on a Wednesday this year, with the chart sales period ending on Thursday midnight). The song also went to No.1 in the U.S.A. this week for the first time ever, 25 years after it’s first chart appearance, while here we did it within 24 years.

UP:

* The new Harry Styles album entering means that the albums first two releases rise up this week, with second issued single “Watermelon Wine” springing up a massive twenty places to land at a new peak of No.12, while the albums first release “Lights Up” (HP-7) rebounds eighteen spots to No.34.

* The current Irish No.1 single for Lewis Capaldi and “Before You Go” (4th week) here jumps up nine places to land at a new peak of No.17, one place lower than his first entry is this week, making it now his second Top 20 single in Australia.

* Wham!’s “Last Christmas” jumps up seven places this week to No.23, with other rising seasonal tracks being “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” for Michael Buble (38 to a new peak of No.32), “Santa Tell Me” by Ariana Grande (81 to No.57), “Do They Know it’s Christmas” by Band Aid 30 (89 to No.59), Mr. Buble also returns at No.80 with his entry from a few weeks ago In “Holly Jolly Christmas” (returns at a new peak of No.80), the John Lennon and Yoko Ono December 1972 track “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” returns at No.82, there’s a new entry at No.92 followed by a third return in the Justin Bieber song “Mistletoe” (HP-20).

* The entry last week for the Camila Cabello track with DaBaby called “My Oh My” bullets up forty-one places to a new peak of No.36.

* The current No.2 single in England and taken from this weeks new No.11 album is “Own it” by Stormzy with Ed Sheeran and Burna Boy, which leaps up here this week twenty-two spots to land at a new peak of No.40, while Stormzy returns at No.97 with his previous and first entry “Vossi Bop” (HP-34).

* After jumping up to No.78 last week it’s another big leap this week for Don Tolliver and “No Idea”, this week up twenty-three places to a new chart height of No.54.

* After falling last week the Riton x Oliver Heldens track “Turn Me On” rebounds twenty-two places to land a new peak position of No.63.

* Noah Cyrus fell twenty-eight spots last week to No.91 with her song “July”, which this week rebounds back up twenty-seven places to land at No.64.

* Joel Corry took four steps last week to a new peak with his first entry “Sorry”, which this week jumps up sixteen places to a newer peak of No.67.

* Drax Project with Six60 climb back up nine spots to No.71 with “Catching Feelings” (HP-43).

* Many of the songs rebounding this week are due to their massive fall last week as the streaming figures went mostly to hits of 2019 compiles and listings, whereas this week things rebound back to almost three weeks ago figures.

DOWN:

* Three songs leave the Top 10 this week starting with the Lizzo track “Good as Hell” (HP-6×2, WI10-7) down three to No.11, followed by the Billie Eilish song “everything i wanted” (HP-2, WI10-4) dropping four to No.13, but it could get a boost back up next week as her album has just been repackaged with three bonus tracks including this one, after which is last weeks returning song “Someone You Loved” for Lewis Capaldi (HP-4, WI10-21a) falling back down six places to No.16 and landing one place higher this his third entry at No.17.

* Billie Eilish this past week revealed that a Sydney crosswalk signal sound was used behind the beats of her former No.1 song “Bad Guy”, which is down this week six places to No.18, while she also falls with “When the Party’s Over” (76 to No.94) and “Lovely” (79 to No.99).

* Juice WRLD returned last week to the chart after passing away the prior week, and his biggest hit “Lucid Dreams” is back down six spots to No.22, plus he also falls with “Bandit” (45 to No.49), “Robbery” (49 to No.60) and on the Ellie Goulding song “Hate Me” (68 to No.86).

* Lil’ Nas X and his “Old Town Road” track falls back down nine spots to No.27, and is now 10x▲Platinum in sales.

* Post Malone slides down with “Sunflower” (21 to No.29), “Wow” (47 to No.66) and “Goodbyes” (61 to No.75).

* The Weeknd entry “Heartless” which debuted at No.10 three weeks ago is down six places to No.30, while in the U.S.A. it falls from the No.1 spot down to No.17.

* Ed Sheeran is down this week with “Beautiful People” (28 to No.31), “I Don’t Care” (27 to No.33) and for the first time in almost three years he has NO songs charting from his third album “÷ (Divide)” (TW-30) as his two former long running singles leave the chart this week in “Perfect” (#1 this week in 2017) out from No.90 at 145 weeks and “Shape of You” leaving for the first time ever after 153 weeks on the chart (three week shy of three straight years), out from No.93, which means there is a new song to crown as the ‘Longest Charted Single’.

* Freya Ridings is only down two places this week with her first entry “Castles” to No.37, but it is now newly certified as ▲Platinum in sales.

* MeduZa and their first entry “Piece of Your Heart” slides down eight spots to No.39, while their second song “Lose Control” is stable at No.15 this week.

* Halsey falls down five places to No.42 with her newly certified ▲Platinum single “Graveyard”, while she plummets thirty-five spots to No.89 with her former No.3 song “Without Me”, which is now 7x▲Platinum in sales.

* Further songs which rebounded last week but fall down this week are “Eastside” for Benny Blanco (34 to No.43), “Shallow” for Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (43 to No.53), “Ransom” for Lil’ Tecca (42 to No.58), “Shotgun” for George Ezra (58 to No.68), “Be Alright” by Dean Lewis (64 to No.72), “Happier” by Marshmello (65 to No.74), “3 Nights” by Dominic Fike (53 to No.76), “Johnny Run Away” by Tones and I (57 to No.78), “Body” for Loud Luxury (71 to No.83), “Woke Up Late” for Drax Project (63 to No.88), “7 Rings” for Ariana Grande (60 to No.92) and “Sicko Mode” by Travis Scott and Drake (72 to No.93).

* Lizzo also sees her second entry this week slip down in “Truth Hurts”, dropping seven places to No.47.

* Taylor Swift’s duet version of “Lover” with Shawn Mendes is down this week eleven spots to No.50.

* Khalid drops down with “Up All Night” (50 to No.55), “Better” (55 to No.98), “Lovely” with Billie Eilish (79 to No.99) and also has the highest dropout of the week in “Talk” (#66).

* 5 Seconds of Summer sees their “Teeth” track fall ten places to No.61, while they dip down six places to No.65 with their former No.1 “Youngblood”, which at 88 weeks within the Top 100 is now the new ‘Longest Charted Single’ record holder after Ed Sheeran finally departed with “Shape of You”.

* Chris Brown and Drake drop down fourteen places to No.81 with “No Guidance”.

* The Jonas Brothers entry “Only Human” falls fifteen spots this week to No.85, while their former No.1 “Sucker” is only down four places to No.79.

* Ali Gatie’s “It’s You” track falls fourteen spots this week to No.87.

* Kygo and Whitney Houston drop down twenty-six places to No.90 with “Higher Love”.

NEW ENTRIES:

* #14 – Falling by Trevor Daniel was originally recorded and released in October of 2018, but thanks to the video platform TikTok and its subsequent adding to streaming platforms, it becomes the America singers first chart entry having also cracked the Top 20 so far in Austria, Canada, Belgium, Iceland, Ireland, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland and the Top 10 in Finland, Estonia, Hungary, Lithuania, Latvia (#1), Norway, Singapore, Slovakia and has cracked the U.S. Top 30 so far.

* #35 – Falling by Harry Styles

* #46 – Golden by Harry Styles

* #52 – Cherry by Harry Styles

* #69 – To Be So Lonely by Harry Styles

* #70 – She by Harry Styles

* #73 – Sunflower, Vol.6 by Harry Styles

* #95 – Fine Line by Harry Styles are all taken from the second studio album for the former One Direction member who sees that album become this weeks new No.1, and his second in a row. Track 10 & 11 from the album didn’t quite make the Top 100 this week, but these seven entries this week join three other current charters in “Lights Up” (HP-7, TW-34), “Watermelon Wine” (HP/TW-12) and “Adore You” (HP/TW-7) to becomes his seventh to thirteenth Top 100 entries in Australia and his sixth and seventh Top 50 placings.

* #62 – Futsal Shuffle by Lil’ Uzi Vert charts thanks to its viral dance challenge, and becomes his fifth Top 100 entry in Australia (3 as lead, 2 as a guest) and this is taken from his forthcoming 2020 album “Eternal Atake”.

* #84 – The Reaper by The Chainsmokers feat. Amy Shark is the fifth track to chart from the bands latest album “World War Joy” (TW-47, HP-29) and follows on from their recent No.32 single “Takeaway” with duo Lennon Stella and overall this is their 22nd Top 100 entry in Australia.

* #91 – It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year by Andy Williams was originally recorded and released in 1963 on Andy’s first Christmas album, but this is its first ever chart appearance by either Andy or anybody else, and it becomes his first chart entry since October of 1974 (“Love’s Theme” hit No.76) and his 34th overall entry here since his first which occurred in July of 1956.

* #100 – I Love Sausage Rolls by LadBaby is by the UK artist and blogger Mark Hoyle, who lands his first Top 100 entry and second single, both of which have topped the UK Singles Chart, this new one occurs this week and it’s the highest sales week of the year in the UK at 93,000 sales (85k in downloads). The song is a play on the Joan Jett & the Blackhearts’ cover of “I Love Rock N’ Roll” (1982) and all money raised goes to the UK foodbank company The Trussell Trust. Last year Mark covered “We Built This City” by Starship, which here made the digital chart peaking at No.31 (24-Dec, 2018).

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Gavin Ryan reports with thanks to Australian-Charts.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments