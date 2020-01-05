Australian Charts: Tones and I ‘Dance Monkey’ Is No 1 Song Again

With the Christmas sales period over the chart bounces back to how it was at the start of December 2019, with a vast majority of the singles chart rising back up with the mass evacuation of seasonal songs, thus the longest running No.1 of all time for an Australia artist and ARIA No.1 in “Dance Monkey” for Tones and I is back up one place for an overall 22nd week at the top here.

“Dance Monkey” and its 22nd week at No.1 matches three songs from the 1940’s which all achieved 22 weeks at the top, most notably is the classic “In the Mood” by Glenn Miller (1942), while only one song has lasted longer, but I will reveal that if Toni stays put for another week. “Dance Monkey” also returns to the top in New Zealand (after six weeks absence from their top) and also in Germany for a fifth run at the top, both locales logging a tenth overall week at the top. The song remains at the summits in Belgium (15th week), The Netherlands (14th week), Portugal (7th week) and Bulgaria (6th week), while it sits at No.2 in Switzerland, France and after five weeks at the top in Canada. The song is also logging its 26th week within the Top 10 too, making it now the outright third longest running Top 10 track of all time in Australia, next week it will equal “Old Town Road” for Lil’ Nas X and then most likely eclipse “Sunflower” for Post Malone at 31 weeks by the start of February (around the time that the Triple J Hottest 100 figures will influence the charts, of which she will most likely pole highly).

Dua Lipa returns to her former peak of No.2 for a third broken week with her latest track “Don’t Start Now”, and the 6 to 9 tracks from last week are also all back up three places each, with “Roxanne” for Arizona Zervis (6 to No.3), “Memories” by Maroon 5 (7 to No.4), “Circles” by Post Malone (8 to No.5, 18th week within the Top 10, now equal 10th longest running T10 track of all time) and then “Ride it” for Regard (9 to No.6), with the songs from No.2 to No.5 having all previously peaked at No.2 thanks to Tones and I and her unstoppable run at the top.

Two weeks ago The Weeknd took his second 2019 entry in “Blinding Lights” into the Top 10 at No.9 before being pushed out last week with the Xmas influx of tracks, now this week the song rebounds five places to land at a new peak of No.7, followed by a two place rise to No.8 for the second Top 10 entry for Tones and I in “Never Seen the Rain”. There are two more returnees to the Top 10 this week with Lizzo back up six spots to No.9 with “Good as Hell” (8th overall week in the T10) and “Adore You” by Harry Styles, up four places to No.10 and a second week within the top ten.

UP:

* With 40 seasonal songs leaving the chart this week, there is nothing but rising tracks this week, here’s some of the highlights, starting with MeduZa and their second entry “Lose Control”, jumping up eleven spots to a new peak of No.11, while their first entry “Piece of Your Heart” rebounds twenty-five spots to No.32.

* Billie Eilish re-issued her album with three extra tracks late last year, which is possibly why the set is back up to No.2 this week, while the tracks to climb for her are “Bad Guy” (23 to No.12), “everything i wanted” (18 to No.14) and older tracks “When the Party’s Over” (92 to No.71) and a re-entry of “Lovely” featuring Khalid (#82).

* The Trevor Daniel entry “Falling” jumps up seven places to a new peak of No.13.

* With a new remix of “Highest in the Room” out on the JACKBOYS album (which charts this week), the Travis Scott song rebounds a massive forty-five spots to land at No.15, while he also returns at No.75 with “Sicko Mode”.

* The second longest running No.1 song of 2019 was “Old Town Road” for Lil’ Nas X which rebounds eleven spots to No.16, while his “Panini” re-appears at No.93.

* Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi scored the No.1 single and album of 2019 in the UK this week and that song “Someone You Loved” is here back up eleven spots to No.17, followed right behind by the six-week running Irish No.1 single for him “Before You Go” (HP-17), back up sixteen spots to No.18.

* Ed Sheeran rebounds with “South of the Border” (30 to No.19), “I Don’t Care” (51 to No.30), “Beautiful People” (47 to No.31), he appears on the new UK No.1 single for Stromzy called “Own it” (HP-40, 72 to No.46) and returns to the chart and reclaims the crown for ‘Longest Charted Single’ as “Shape of You” is back in at No.65 for a 154th week on the chart, plus “Perfect” is back in at No.83 for a 146th week on the chart.

* Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s “Senorita” track is back up thirteen places to No.20, while Camila scores her third rise from her only solo entry in “My Oh My” which climbs thirteen places also, and is up to a new peak of No.25.

* Justin Bieber just issued a new track called “Yummy” on Friday, and his second guest appearance this week that also rises is on the Dan + Shay track “10,000 Hours”, back up eleven spots to No.21.

* Marshmello and Kane Brown rise up four spots to No.22 with “One Thing Right”, plus he also returns at No.61 with “Happier” with Bastille.

* All four of the Harry Styles entries rise this week, with “Adore You” back in the Top 10 and his second album reclaiming the No.1 spot, he moves back up two spots to No.23 with “Watermelon Sugar” (25 to No.23), which is newly certified Gold (●) in sales, plus there are climbs for “Falling” (69 to No.52), and “Lights Up” (77 to No.76).

* Flume’s song title “Rushing Back” does just that this week, rushing back up the chart thirteen places to No.24.

* Post Malone’s “Sunflower” was at No.1 this week last year, and this week it is back up fifteen spots to No.27, while he also climbs with “Wow.” (re-entry #59), “Goodbyes” (re-entry #81), and the Sam Feldt song “Post Malone” (HP-30) leaps back up twenty-eight places to No.33.

* There’s a twelve place ascendancy for “Lose You to Lose You” by Selena Gomez (40 to No.28).

* There’s a thirteen place moves by “Hot Girl Bummer” by blackbear (39 to No.26).

* A fifteen place jump occurs for “Castles” by Freya Ridings (44 to No.29).

* Twenty+ jumps are by “Heartless” for The Weeknd (59 to No.36), “Graveyard” by Halsey (64 to No.37, plus she returns at No.80 with the song “Without Me”), “The Git Up” by Blanco Brown (65 to No.42) and “Choir” by Guy Sebastian (71 to No.45).

* There are Thirty+ bullets for “Trampoline” by SHAED & Zayn (66 to No.35), “Eastside” by Benny Blanco (70 to No.39), “Truth Hurts” for Lizzo (73 to No.41), “How Do You Sleep?” by Sam Smith (83 to No.47) and “Yellow Hearts” by Ant Saunders (HP-37, 86 No.48).

* Four songs leaping up and into the Top 50 this week are “Turn Me On’ for Riton x Oliver Heldens feat. Vula (74 to No.38, this one contains the Yazoo sample from “Don’t Go”), “Sorry” by Joel Corry (90 to No.40, a fifty place jump), “No Idea” by Don Toliver (75 to No.43) and after returning last week at No.98 the Sofi Tukker track “Purple Hat” bullets up forty-eight places to land at a new peak of No.50, becoming their second entry and now second Top 50 placing.

* Juice WRLD’s passing in late 2019 saw his highest charted single “Lucid Dreams” (HP-8) return to the chart, this week it’s back up nineteen spots to No.44, and he’s also back up twenty-seven places to No.66 with “Bandit”.

* 5 Seconds of Summer see their “Teeth” beam back up thirty places to No.49, while they lose the crown for ‘Longest Charted Single’ with “Youngblood”, which is back up thirty-eight spots to No.57 in its 90th week within the Top 100.

* Lower 50 jumpers include “Shallow” for Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (84 to No.51), “Up All Night” for Khalid (91 to No.53, he also returns with “Talk” #87 and “Better” #98), “Shotgun” by George Ezra (89 to No.54, now 9x▲Platinum), “Lover” by Taylor Swift (88 to No.55), “July” for Noah Cyrus (100 to No.58) and lastly “Ransom” by Lil’ Tecca (94 to No.62).

* With forty songs leaving the chart this week, we have four new entries plus 36 re-entries back into the Top 100, some of which I have mentioned above. The highest re-entry is at No.56 for The Chainsmokers with Amy Shark and “The Reaper”, which made it to No.84 for a week on the 23rd of December chart.

* New peaks for re-entries also occur for “Bop” by DaBaby at No.74 (#100 for a week on the 9th of December) and “Sugar” for Brockhampton at No.92, which originally charted at No.98 for a week on the 2nd of September, 2019.

* The Jonas Brothers score two re-entries in “Sucker” (#60) and “Only Human” (#70).

* Dean Lewis is back in with “Be Alright” (#73) and alongside Martin Garrix on “Used to Love” (#84).

* Drax Project’s two chart entries both come back in together, with their first entry “Woke Up Late” with Hailee Steinfeld returning at No.77 and their second song “Catching Feelings” with Six60 (who return to the LP #1 spot in N.Z. with their self-titled third album for a sixth week at the top there) back in at No.78.

* Ariana Grande issued a live album the week of Christmas (23rd of Dec.) and she returns at No.67 with “7 Rings”.

* Further Top 70 returns are “3 Nights” for Dominic Fike (#64), “Slide Away” by Miley Cyrus (#68) and “Higher Love” by Kygo & Whitney Houston (#69).

DOWN:

* The only downward falling tracks this week are the FORTY Christmas tunes which all depart the chart this week, as within the Top 100 there are NO FALLING tracks, only risers.

* So for the second year in a row the Mariah Carey song “All I Want for Christmas is You” (HP-1x2a, WI10-6a, #1 in both the USA and Canada this week) leaves the Top 100 from the No.1 spot, a feat which only that song had created this week in 2019 also, plus there are Top 10 dropouts for the Wham! single “Last Christmas” (from #3, WI10-12a) which also picks up a 4x▲Platinum sales certification too.

* Michael Buble leaves the chart with eleven seasonal songs, the highest of which is his No.4 track “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas” (HP-4, WI10-1) departing from that No.4 spot.

* Top 20 dropouts are “Do They Know it’s Christmas” (#11), “Happy Xmas (War is Over)” (#13), “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” (#16), “Santa Tell Me” for Ariana Grande (#17) and Michael’s “Holly Jolly Christmas” (#19).

* Last weeks highest new entry in the Frank Sinatra “Let it Snow!x3” also departs from #21, while there are also new certifications for the dropouts of “Jingle Bell Rock” by Hall & Oates (#36), “Blue Christmas” by Elvis Presley (#53) and “8 Days of Christmas” by Destiny’s Child (#68), all now Gold (●) in sales.

NEW ENTRIES:

* #34 – Glitter by Benee is the second singles chart entry here for the New Zealand solo singer born Stella Bennett in 2000, which by debuting so high instantly becomes her highest charted track in Australia, surpassing the No.83 peak of her first entry here “Find an Island”, while this new track jumps to a new peak of No.3 in her homeland this week and it can be found on her debut EP “Fire on Marzz” (HP-75),

* #63 – Gang Gang by JACKBOYS feat. Sheck Wes, Don Toliver, Luxury Tax 50 & Cactus Jack

* #79 – Out West by JACKBOYS feat. Young Thug

* #86 – What to Do? by JACKBOYS feat. Don Toliver are all tracks taken from this weeks highest new album entry, the self-titled album for JackBoys (or JACKBOYS), who are a collaborative group made up of the rappers Travis Scott, Sheck Wes and Don Toliver, all acts on the Cactus Jack record label. With only seven tracks on the album, four of them are charting this week, with the three above new entries plus a remix of Travis’ “Highest in the Room” featuring Rosalia and Lil’ Baby, the song rebounding this week forty-five places to land at No.15.

* #96 – Live in Life by The Rubens is the fifth chart entry for the N.S.W. band who’ve previously charted with “My Gun” (HP-56, 2012), “Hoops” (HP-9, 2015, peaked Feb. 2016), “Hold Me Back” (HP-91, 2016) and they last time with “Never Ever” (HP-21, peaked Sept. 2018).

