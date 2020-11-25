Australian Composer Robert J. Sedky Covers Bob Dylan ‘Not Dark Yet’ - Noise11.com

Australian composer Robert J. Sedky has covered Bob Dylan’s 1997 ‘Time Out Of Mind’ track ‘Not Dark Yet’ for his upcoming E.P. ‘Singing’.

Of Robert’s version of ‘Not Dark Yet’ he tells Noise11.com, “I recorded the song in a few takes during Victorias lockdown reminding me to appreciate the simple things in life. The lyrics and the overall atmosphere of the song reveal otherworldly images in my mind. The result is a modern masterpiece, artists like Dylan come around once in a generation”.

Robert J. Sedky’s ‘Singing’ E.P. features:

Daddy – ColdPlay Everyday Life (2019)

Gold in Them Hills – Ron Sexsmith Cobblestone Runway (2002)

Not Dark Yet – Bob Dylan Time out of Mind (1997)

Love and Mercy – Brian Wilson Brian Wilson (1988)

Dylan’s ‘Not Dark Yet’ appeared in the movies ‘Wonder Boys’ starring Michael Douglas and Tobey Maguire (2000) and ‘Last Flag Flying’ (2017) starring Steve Carell, Bryan Cranston and Laurence Fishburne.

In October 2020 Australian singer songwriter Mike McLellan also used a line from the song, with full authorization from Bob Dylan, for his song ‘Letter To America’.

Robert J. Sedky’s first professional film score job came after he opened for Sir Elton John on an national tour playing with Eran James in 2007. “After the show I got chatting to a man who had seen me play. We had a lovely conversation that soon led to our shared love of cinema, and I told him I had just completed a few short film scores. It was at this point that he smiled and told me he was Martin Dingle Wall an actor producer looking to hire a composer for a feature film, The Nothing Men. This was the beginning of a new chapter and a whole new learning curve for me,” Robert recalls.

Wall played Wesley Timms in the movie alongside Colin Friels, who played Jack Simpson.

Robert composed the score and sound design for Monster Media’s production of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest at the Melbourne Theatre Company (2017); he composed the score for the Academy Accredited Beast, winner of Best Australian Short Film at Flickerfest (2017); and he received his first international score nomination for the film 10 Grand at Cinefest (2018). Sedky was the recipient of Creative Victoria’s Artist in Schools program (2016).

