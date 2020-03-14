Australian Festivals Association Addresses The Concerns of Industry Uncertainty

The Australian Festivals Association is another great Australian organisation addressing the concerns of the impact of COVID-19 on events for the Australian music industry.

Note the link to ilostmygig.net.au at the end of the statement.

Here is their release:

Bushfires and COVID-19 have created a climate of fear and uncertainty, and events are unfolding by the minute. Our thoughts go out to anyone affected by bushfires, sick with COVID-19 and to the families who lost loved ones as a result of these recent tragedies.

Over the past 6 months we have seen the cancellation and postponement of hundreds of concerts, conferences, events and festivals across Australia and the rest of the world. Many more events still vulnerable and left in a state of uncertainty. Performers, businesses and contractors have lost vital income, and their pipeline of work has all but disappeared. Many live hand to mouth already without the security of employment benefits or job security.

The Australian Music Industry Network and the Australian Festivals Association have joined with major industry partners to measure the depth of these impacts on Australians – and to hear your stories. We’re working hard to find ways to support people and businesses who have been affected. We are calling on the industry to record these details so we can get an accurate picture of the impact and connect with those who’re suffering to inform them about funding opportunities and other support avenues.

We know everyone is living in a state of uncertainty, but our industry is not only a considerable employer and economic contributor, but it also helps bring people happiness and connection in times of crisis. We understand the importance of social distancing in the management of this health crisis. What we need to ensure is that our industry has every chance to rebuild when we all come out of the other end.

Lost your gig? Want to help? Go to ilostmygig.net.au