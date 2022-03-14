Australian Music Industry Raises A Staggering $25m For Flood Victims - Noise11.com

The Australian Music Industry has once again gathered as a show of support to help raise over $25million for flood victims in the recent East Coast floods.

Tones And I, Jimmy Barnes, Delta Goodrem, Jon Stevens, Missy Higgins, Jessica Mauboy, Vanessa Amorosi, Hunters and Collectors, Guy Sebastian, Kate Miller-Heidke, The Living End, Casey Donovan and Sheppard performed for the Australia Unites Flood Appeal with many of the artists brought together with thanks to Duane McDonald and his Red Hot Summer line-up.

The $25 million raised from the event will go to the Red Cross who will distribute aid to the people affected by the floods.

The united music industry once again donated time and talent to the Australia Unites Flood Appeal, Australia’s first natural disaster since the pandemic of 2020 started.

It should be noted that the Federal Government gave little support to musicians during the pandemic, with many classed as sole-traders and ineligible for the huge amount of government wastage that went to ‘snouts in the trough’ operations such as Harvey Norman.

The Australian music industry was also more proactive that the Australian Liberal Government led by Dragon covers acts sQumo and the callous GoFundMe attempt of Queensland vegetable Mr Potato Head. (Mr Potato Head’s action was more GoFuckYou than GoFundMe).

The Australia Unites event was broadcast as a joint effort on channels 7, 9 and 10.

