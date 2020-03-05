Australian Music Prize Shortlist Revealed

The nine finalists for the Australian Music Prize have been announced. They are:
FINALISTS
Ainslie Wills – All You Have Is All You Need
Amyl & the Sniffers – Amyl & the Sniffers
Dispossessed – Warpath Never Ended
Julia Jacklin – Crushing
Methyl Ethel – Triage
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen
Sampa The Great – The Return
Sleep D – Rebel Force
Thelma Plum – Better In Blak
“The fact that I’m able to create my most vulnerable music and have it supported over the years has been amazing! I want to thank the AMP for recognising the music and stories behind The Return. Said Sampa The Great “The Return was not written for radio play or commercial appeal. It was written to bring to light the journey of a person who began her career in a country far away from home. It was to bring to light the sense of displacement felt in that journey and in a global sense throughout the world. It allowed me to tell my full story – without having it told for me. I thank the AMP for looking at solely the music and judging only that. As in this day and age it seems that is not the norm.”
“I would like to thank everyone behind the Return. The executive producer of the Return, Silent J. The community within the music. The authors behind the soul of the music. My parents and my family.” Continued Sampa The Great
The panel of judges for the 2020 Awards are:
Abbe May
Alex Cameron
Alex Gow
Alex Grigg
Amelia Jenner
Angus Andrew
Andrew Drever
Andrew Sinclair
Bryget Chrisfield
Bernard Zuel
Cassie Walker
Cameron Adams
Dan & Maia
Dan Kelly
Dan Condon
David James Young
Chris Berkley
Jeremy Rose
Jessica Dale
Jill Webb
Hayden Davies
Kieran Stafford
Kate Hennessy
Lauren Baxter
Jeb Taylor
Mikey Cahill
Miranda Boyce
Martin Boulton
Mike Glynn
Phil Jamieson
Paddy Mann
Ofa Fotu
Michael Hohnen
Rok Riley
Sam Anning
Sarah Smith
Rod Yates
Shaad D’Souza
Simon Collins
Sose Fuamoli
Steve Bell
Shannon Logan
Tim Freedman
Tiarney Miekus
Simon Winkler
Tim Daley
Triana Hernandez
Zoë Radas
“As a first time AMP judge, binge-listening was a chance to revisit great albums and discover albums that had slipped through the cracks now we’re all seemingly bombarded with more music than ever before. Heaven knows how they managed to cull all those albums down, but they’ve come up with a fine nine that is a killer snapshot of Australian music in the last 12 months,” said Australian Music Prize judge Cameron Adams.
The Australian Music Prize will be announced this month. Date to be determined. The winner will receive a cash prize of $30,000.
