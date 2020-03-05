Australian Music Prize Shortlist Revealed

The nine finalists for the Australian Music Prize have been announced. They are:

FINALISTS

Ainslie Wills – All You Have Is All You Need

Amyl & the Sniffers – Amyl & the Sniffers

Dispossessed – Warpath Never Ended

Julia Jacklin – Crushing

Methyl Ethel – Triage

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Ghosteen

Sampa The Great – The Return

Sleep D – Rebel Force

Thelma Plum – Better In Blak



“The fact that I’m able to create my most vulnerable music and have it supported over the years has been amazing! I want to thank the AMP for recognising the music and stories behind The Return. Said Sampa The Great “The Return was not written for radio play or commercial appeal. It was written to bring to light the journey of a person who began her career in a country far away from home. It was to bring to light the sense of displacement felt in that journey and in a global sense throughout the world. It allowed me to tell my full story – without having it told for me. I thank the AMP for looking at solely the music and judging only that. As in this day and age it seems that is not the norm.”

“I would like to thank everyone behind the Return. The executive producer of the Return, Silent J. The community within the music. The authors behind the soul of the music. My parents and my family.” Continued Sampa The Great

The panel of judges for the 2020 Awards are:

Abbe May

Alex Cameron

Alex Gow

Alex Grigg

Amelia Jenner

Angus Andrew

Andrew Drever

Andrew Sinclair

Bryget Chrisfield

Bernard Zuel

Cassie Walker

Cameron Adams

Dan & Maia

Dan Kelly

Dan Condon

David James Young

Chris Berkley

Jeremy Rose

Jessica Dale

Jill Webb

Hayden Davies

Kieran Stafford

Kate Hennessy

Lauren Baxter

Jeb Taylor

Mikey Cahill

Miranda Boyce

Martin Boulton

Mike Glynn

Phil Jamieson

Paddy Mann

Ofa Fotu

Michael Hohnen

Rok Riley

Sam Anning

Sarah Smith

Rod Yates

Shaad D’Souza

Simon Collins

Sose Fuamoli

Steve Bell

Shannon Logan

Tim Freedman

Tiarney Miekus

Simon Winkler

Tim Daley

Triana Hernandez

Zoë Radas

“As a first time AMP judge, binge-listening was a chance to revisit great albums and discover albums that had slipped through the cracks now we’re all seemingly bombarded with more music than ever before. Heaven knows how they managed to cull all those albums down, but they’ve come up with a fine nine that is a killer snapshot of Australian music in the last 12 months,” said Australian Music Prize judge Cameron Adams.

The Australian Music Prize will be announced this month. Date to be determined. The winner will receive a cash prize of $30,000.

