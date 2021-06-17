Australian Pop Star Cody Simpson Qualifies Final Trial For Tokyo Olympics - Noise11.com

Australian pop star Cody Simpson may be heading to the Tokyo Olympics after qualifying for the final of the 100 metres Butterfly trials in Adelaide.
Simpson came in third in his heat and now heads to the final tonight where the two top swimmers will head to Tokyo to compete for Australia.
Simpson only began training for the Olympics less than a year ago.
Just achieved my 2 goals for this year at once! An Olympic trials final and a 52. 100m Butterfly swim. Stoked for tonight!
— Cody Simpson (@CodySimpson) June 17, 2021
24 year old Cody Simpson, originally from the Gold Coast, has released three albums Paradise (2012), Surfers Paradise (2013), and Free (2015).
He has also appeared in ‘The Masked Singer’, ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and ‘Punk’d’.
