Watch as Melbourne’s Sampa The Great performs ‘Never Forget’ at Glastonbury.

Sampa Tembo was born in Zambia in 1993 and then raised in Botswana. In 2013 she moved to Sydney, Australia and in 2018 get up home in Melbourne.

Sampa The Great released her debut album ‘The Return’ in 2019. She is the first artist to win the Australian Music Prize twice.

