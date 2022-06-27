Australians At Glastonbury – The Avalanches - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s The Avalanches were on the other side on the world on Saturday night performing at Glastonbury.
In 2020 The Avalanches released their third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ but were then locked down and until now haven’t been able to showcase to the world.
‘We Will Always Love You’ came after the 2016 second album ‘Wildflower’ and than album came 16 years after The Avalanches first album ‘Since I Left you’ in 2000.
The Avalanches Glastonbury setlist 25 June 2022
The Divine Chord
Electricity
Oh the Sunn!
Interstellar Love
Music Makes Me High
Live at Dominoes
Stay Another Season
Subways
Take Care in Your Dreaming/wozard of iz
Wherever You Go / Flight Tonight
We Go On
Running Red Lights
Because I’m Me
Since I Left You
We Will Always Love You
