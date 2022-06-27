Australians At Glastonbury – The Avalanches - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s The Avalanches were on the other side on the world on Saturday night performing at Glastonbury.

In 2020 The Avalanches released their third album ‘We Will Always Love You’ but were then locked down and until now haven’t been able to showcase to the world.

‘We Will Always Love You’ came after the 2016 second album ‘Wildflower’ and than album came 16 years after The Avalanches first album ‘Since I Left you’ in 2000.

The Avalanches Glastonbury setlist 25 June 2022

The Divine Chord

Electricity

Oh the Sunn!

Interstellar Love

Music Makes Me High

Live at Dominoes

Stay Another Season

Subways

Take Care in Your Dreaming/wozard of iz

Wherever You Go / Flight Tonight

We Go On

Running Red Lights

Because I’m Me

Since I Left You

We Will Always Love You

